Ember Waypoints is an easy way to consume the jQuery Waypoints library within an Ember application. It is initially published as an Ember CLI addon, but could have a standalone (aka globals based) if folks are interested.
To install run the following:
ember install ember-waypoints
Use the
{{way-point}} helper in your template:
{{#way-point on-up="viewedScrollingUp"}}
<p>This text is always displayed, the wrapping component simply provides
a way to interact with jquery-waypoints.</p>
{{/way-point}}
on-up -- This is fired when a waypoint is viewed while scrolling
up. Receives the component instance as an argument.
on-down -- This is fired when a waypoint is viewed while scrolling
down. Receives the component instance as an argument.
action -- This is fired when a waypoitn is viewed in either direction. Receives the direction (
"down" or
"up") and the component instance.
You can pass arguments to the fired action by using Ember's closure actions. The closure action arguments will proceed the arguments passed in by ember-waypoints:
{{#each pages as |page|}}
{{#way-point action=(action "setCurrentPage" page)}}
<div>
Using a closure action allows you to pass addional arguments to the action
</div>
{{/way-point}}
{{/each}}
actions: {
setCurrentPage(page, direction) {
// arguments provided by the closure action are passed in first
// followed by arguments provided by ember-waypoints
}
}
The majority of the jquery-waypoints configuration API is available for use. Simply provide one of the following options and it will be used for waypoint being created:
horizontal
triggerOnce
offset
contextElementId (in place of context)
continuous
An example of using a way point with a context (where you want to have the way point be based upon a "container" div offset instead of the body offset):
<div id="container" style="height:100px; overflow-y:scroll;">
<div style="height:500px;">
{{#way-point contextElementId="container" offset="50" on-up="scrollingUp" on-down="scrollingDown"}}
<div>
The thing that triggers the waypoint actions to be fired when it reaches the top of the $('#container') element + a 50 pixel offset.
</div>
{{/way-point}}
</div>
</div>
To unit test components that use the
waypoint helper in their
templates, make sure to add
integration:true to your moduleForComponent:
moduleForComponent('my-component-that-includes-a-waypoint', {
integration: true
});
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
This library is licensed under the MIT License.