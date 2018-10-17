Ember Waypoints

Ember Waypoints is an easy way to consume the jQuery Waypoints library within an Ember application. It is initially published as an Ember CLI addon, but could have a standalone (aka globals based) if folks are interested.

Status

Using

Installation

To install run the following:

ember install ember-waypoints

Usage

Use the {{way-point}} helper in your template:

{{# way -point on-up="viewedScrollingUp"}} < p > This text is always displayed, the wrapping component simply provides a way to interact with jquery-waypoints. </ p > {{/ way -point}}

Actions

on-up -- This is fired when a waypoint is viewed while scrolling up . Receives the component instance as an argument.

-- This is fired when a waypoint is viewed while scrolling . Receives the component instance as an argument. on-down -- This is fired when a waypoint is viewed while scrolling down . Receives the component instance as an argument.

-- This is fired when a waypoint is viewed while scrolling . Receives the component instance as an argument. action -- This is fired when a waypoitn is viewed in either direction. Receives the direction ( "down" or "up" ) and the component instance.

You can pass arguments to the fired action by using Ember's closure actions. The closure action arguments will proceed the arguments passed in by ember-waypoints:

{{# each pages as |page|}} {{# way -point action=(action "setCurrentPage" page)}} < div > Using a closure action allows you to pass addional arguments to the action </ div > {{/ way -point}} {{/ each }}

actions: { setCurrentPage(page, direction) { } }

Configuration Options

The majority of the jquery-waypoints configuration API is available for use. Simply provide one of the following options and it will be used for waypoint being created:

horizontal

triggerOnce

offset

contextElementId (in place of context)

(in place of context) continuous

An example of using a way point with a context (where you want to have the way point be based upon a "container" div offset instead of the body offset):

< div id = "container" style = "height:100px; overflow-y:scroll;" > < div style = "height:500px;" > {{# way -point contextElementId="container" offset="50" on-up="scrollingUp" on-down="scrollingDown"}} < div > The thing that triggers the waypoint actions to be fired when it reaches the top of the $('#container') element + a 50 pixel offset. </ div > {{/ way -point}} </ div > </ div >

Unit testing components

To unit test components that use the waypoint helper in their templates, make sure to add integration:true to your moduleForComponent:

moduleForComponent( 'my-component-that-includes-a-waypoint' , { integration : true });

Development of ember-waypoints

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

License

This library is licensed under the MIT License.