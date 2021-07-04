A young Ember Doctor.
ember-watson can be used as an Ember CLI addon, it will extend the
available list of commands.
To install, run
ember install ember-watson and you are good
to go.
ember watson:convert-prototype-extensions
Convert computed properties and observers to not use prototype
extensions. You can specify
appPath (defaults to
app/) in case you
want to convert code somewhere different to
app/.
For more info about this please refer to the following PR Encourage decorator-style Ember.computed/Ember.observer
ember watson:convert-resource-router-mapping <routerPath>
Converts
this.resource('user') to
this.route('user', {resetNamespace: true }) in
app/router.js.
Helps with the deprecation added in ember.js/11517.
ember watson:methodify <path>
Converts methods in file to ES6 method syntax.
ember watson:find-overloaded-cps <path>
Helps you locate all the places where your source may trigger the "Using the same function as getter and setter" deprecation.
ember watson:replace-needs-with-injection <path>
Convert
needs declarations the individual properties using
the new
Ember.inject.controller() feature. Also convert any uses
of the
controllers hash to use the newly defined properties.
ember watson:remove-ember-k <mode>
Replaces all usages of
Ember.K with just plain functions.
The
<mode> argument is mandatory and can be
--empty or
--return-this.
Invoked with
--empty it will replace
Ember.K with an empty function, which is more idiomatic JS.
Invoked with
--return-empty it will replace it by a function that returns
this so allows chaining.
This command runs automatically in all folders that might contain ember code, so no
<path> or
--dry-run
options are available.
ember watson:upgrade-qunit-tests
This command will traverse your tests directory fixing your QUnit test to use the 2.0 compatible output (see ember-cli#3197).
The following are some of the changes:
import { module, test } from 'qunit' if ember-qunit is not
used. You need to use ember-cli-qunit-v0.3.8 which includes
QUnit's shims. See ember-cli#3245
skip if used in tests:
import { module,test, skip } from 'qunit'
test.
assert inside test, e.g.
ok becomes
assert.ok.
beforeEach and
afterEach instead of
setup and
teardown
inside module.
ember watson:use-destroy-app-helper <path>
Convert (qunit or mocha flavored) acceptance tests to utilize the
destroyApp
helper introduced in
Ember CLI 1.13.9.
andThen style async tests to
async/await
ember watson:convert-tests-to-async-await <path>
Convert (qunit or mocha flavored) acceptance tests to utilize
async/await
// before:
it('can visit subroutes', function(done) {
visit('/');
andThen(function() {
expect(find('h2').text()).to.be.empty;
});
visit('/foo');
andThen(function() {
expect(find('h2').text()).to.be.equal('this is an acceptance test');
done();
});
});
// after:
it('can visit subroutes', async function() {
await visit('/');
expect(find('h2').text()).to.be.empty;
await visit('/foo');
expect(find('h2').text()).to.be.equal('this is an acceptance test');
});
ember watson:convert-ember-data-async-false-relationships
In Ember Data 2.0 relationships will be asynchronous by default. Sync relationships will still be supported but you will need to manually opt into them by setting { async: false } on your relationships. This task adds an explicit
async: false options to all
belongsTo and
hasMany that
either have no options or its options does not contain an explicit async value.
For more information, read ember-data 1.13 release notes
ember watson:convert-ember-data-model-lookups
This changes the way model lookups happen when working with Ember
Data. When using
hasMany or
belongsTo, the first argument will
become a dasherized string. Here's some examples:
// before, using a camelCase string
export default DS.Model.extend({
postComments: DS.hasMany('postComment', {async: true})
});
// after
export default DS.Model.extend({
postComments: DS.hasMany('post-comment', {async: true})
});
// before, using a variable or looking up on App.
export default DS.Model.extend({
postComments: DS.hasMany(PostComment, {async: true})
});
// after
export default DS.Model.extend({
postComments: DS.hasMany('post-comment', {async: true})
});
ember watson:remove-ember-data-is-new-serializer-api
Removes
isNewSerializerAPI literals in your serializer code.
You should use this after you make sure all your serializers are
compatible with the new serializer API in 1.13. You can find more
information on how to upgrade serializers
here.
// before
export default DS.RESTSerializer.extend({
isNewSerializerAPI: true
});
// after
export default DS.RESTSerializer.extend({});
You can run any of the commands passing as argument the path, file or regular expression of the files that you want to transform.
ember watson:upgrade-qunit-tests tests/unit*
ember watson:upgrade-qunit-tests tests/unit/model-test.js
ember watson:upgrade-qunit-tests tests
The same is possible with
ember watson:convert-prototype-extensions
and
ember watson:convert-ember-data-model-lookups.
ember-watson can be used without Ember CLI too, just do
npm install -g ember-watson.
Then you can use the commands from above, just with the altered syntax.
ember watson:upgrade-qunit-tests becomes
ember-watson upgrade-qunit-tests
For additional help use
ember-watson -h.
ember-watson is MIT Licensed.