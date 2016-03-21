The Velocity Mixin makes it easier to use Velocity.js in your components.

Usage

ember install ember-velocity-mixin

Setting inline styles

import VelocityMixin from 'ember-velocity-mixin/main' ; import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component, observer, on } = Ember; export default Component.extend(VelocityMixin, { width : '100px' , updateWidth : observer( 'width' , on( 'didInsertElement' , function ( ) { this .css( 'width' , this .get( 'width' )); })) });

Animation with Promises

import VelocityMixin from 'ember-velocity-mixin/main' ; import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ actions : { collapse() { this .animate({ width : 0 }) .then( () => { this .set( 'isCollapsed' , true ); }); } } });

API

css method can be used to get computed value of a specific element or set the CSS value for that element. It works similar to jQuery's css function but it's scoped to View's element and provides benefits of Velocity's optimizations.