The Velocity Mixin makes it easier to use Velocity.js in your components.
ember install ember-velocity-mixin
import VelocityMixin from 'ember-velocity-mixin/main';
import Ember from 'ember';
const {
Component,
observer,
on
} = Ember;
export default Component.extend(VelocityMixin, {
width: '100px',
updateWidth: observer('width', on('didInsertElement', function() {
this.css('width', this.get('width'));
}))
});
import VelocityMixin from 'ember-velocity-mixin/main';
import Ember from 'ember';
const {
Component
} = Ember;
export default Component.extend({
actions: {
collapse() {
this.animate({ width: 0 })
.then(() => { this.set('isCollapsed', true); });
}
}
});
css method can be used to get computed value of a specific element or set the CSS value for that element. It works
similar to jQuery's css function but it's scoped to View's element and provides benefits of Velocity's optimizations.
animate method allows you to execute Velocity animation on current view or a given element. It accepts the same arguments as jQuery animation function.
This method returns a promise. Learn more about Promises with Velocity.