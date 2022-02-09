openbase logo
ember-validators

by Offir Golan
4.0.0 (see all)

A collection of EmberJS validators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

74.7K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Validators

Build Status npm version

A collection of EmberJS validators

ember install ember-validators

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

Validators can be individually imported and used as such

import validatePresence from 'ember-validators/presence';
import validateLength from 'ember-validators/length';

validatePresence('foo', { presence: true });
validateLength('foo', { min: 1 });

or via the validate method provided

import { validate } from 'ember-validators';

validate('presence', 'foo', { presence: true });
validate('length', 'foo', { min: 1 });

Validator Method Signature

Each validator has the following signature:

function (value, options, model, attribute) {}

Parameters:

  • value (Mixed):

    The value to validate

  • options (Object):

    A mutable object that holds validation specific options

  • model (Object):

    The model that is being validated

  • attribute (String):

    The attribute that is being validated

Returns:

  • Boolean

    true will be returned if the validation passed

  • Object

    Validation failed and a message should be built with the given attributes

    • type (String):

      The message type

    • value (Mixed):

      The value that was validated

    • context (Object):

      The error message context

    • message (String):

      The error message. If this is specified, use this string as the error message instead of building one.

