Ember Validators

A collection of EmberJS validators

ember install ember-validators

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

Validators can be individually imported and used as such

import validatePresence from 'ember-validators/presence' ; import validateLength from 'ember-validators/length' ; validatePresence( 'foo' , { presence : true }); validateLength( 'foo' , { min : 1 });

or via the validate method provided

import { validate } from 'ember-validators' ; validate( 'presence' , 'foo' , { presence : true }); validate( 'length' , 'foo' , { min : 1 });

Validator Method Signature

Each validator has the following signature:

function ( value, options, model, attribute ) {}

value ( Mixed ): The value to validate

options ( Object ): A mutable object that holds validation specific options

model ( Object ): The model that is being validated

attribute (String): The attribute that is being validated