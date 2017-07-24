ember-validations is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.
This addon is no longer actively developed. At DockYard we have switched over to using ember-changeset-validations together with ember-changeset.
We do still maintain this addon.
ember install ember-validations
If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.
You need to mixin
EmberValidations into any
Ember.Object you want to add
validations to:
import Ember from 'ember';
import { Mixin } from 'ember-validations';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(Mixin);
You define your validations as a JSON object. They should be added to
the controller that represents the model in question.
The keys in the object should map to properties. If you pass a
JSON object as the value this will be seen as validation rules to apply
to the property. If you pass
true then the property itself will be
seen as a validatable object.
import Ember from 'ember';
import { Mixin } from 'ember-validations';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(Mixin, {
validations: {
'model.firstName': {
presence: true,
length: { minimum: 5 }
},
'model.age': {
numericality: true
},
'model.profile': true
}
});
Though not yet explicitly part of the API, you can also add validators to nested objects:
import Ember from 'ember';
import { Mixin } from 'ember-validations';
export default Ember.Component.extend(Mixin, {
validations: {
'user.firstName': {
presence: true,
length: { minimum: 5 }
}
}
});
This is useful for things like Components which don't act as proxies, but again, until this is officially built into the project, YMMV.
Note: If you override the init function, you must call _super()
import Ember from 'ember';
import { Mixin } from 'ember-validations';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(Mixin, {
init: function() {
// this call is necessary, don't forget it!
this._super.apply(this, arguments);
// Your init code...
}
});
Validates the property has a value that is
null,
undefined, or
''
true - Passing just
true will activate validation and use default message
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
// Examples
absence: true
absence: { message: 'must be blank' }
By default the values
'1',
1, and
true are the acceptable values
true - Passing just
true will activate validation and use default message
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
accept - the value for acceptance
// Examples
acceptance: true
acceptance: { message: 'you must accept', accept: 'yes' }
Expects a
propertyConfirmation to have the same value as
property. The validation must be applied to the
property, not the
propertyConfirmation (otherwise it would expect a
propertyConfirmationConfirmation).
true - Passing just
true will activate validation and use default message
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
// Examples
confirmation: true
confirmation: { message: 'you must confirm' }
A list of values that are not allowed
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
allowBlank - If
true skips validation if value is empty
in - An array of values that are excluded
range - an array with the first element as the lower bound the and second element as the upper bound. Any value that falls within the range will be considered excluded
// Examples
exclusion: { in: ['Yellow', 'Black', 'Red'] }
exclusion: { range: [5, 10], allowBlank: true, message: 'cannot be between 5 and 10' }
A regular expression to test with the value
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
allowBlank - If
true skips validation if value is empty
with - The regular expression to test with
// Examples
format: { with: /^([a-zA-Z]|\d)+$/, allowBlank: true, message: 'must be letters and numbers only' }
A list of the only values allowed
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
allowBlank - If
true skips validation if value is empty
in - An array of values that are allowed
range - an array with the first element as the lower bound the and
second element as the upper bound. Only values that fall within the range will be considered allowed
// Examples
inclusion: { in: ['Yellow', 'Black', 'Red'] }
inclusion: { range: [5, 10], allowBlank: true, message: 'must be between 5 and 10' }
Define the lengths that are allowed
number - Alias for
is
array - Will expand to
minimum and
maximum. First element is the lower bound, second element is the upper bound.
allowBlank - If
true skips validation if value is empty
minimum - The minimum length of the value allowed
maximum - The maximum length of the value allowed
is - The exact length of the value allowed
tokenizer - A function that should return a object that responds to
length
tooShort - the message used when the
minimum validation fails. Overrides
i18n
tooLong - the message used when the
maximum validation fails. Overrides
i18n
wrongLength - the message used when the
is validation fails. Overrides
i18n
// Examples
length: 5
length: [3, 5]
length: { is: 10, allowBlank: true }
length: { minimum: 3, maximum: 5, messages: { tooShort: 'should be more than 3 characters', tooLong: 'should be less than 5 characters' } }
length: { is: 5, tokenizer: function(value) { return value.split(''); } }
Will ensure the value is a number
true - Passing just
true will activate validation and use default message
allowBlank - If
true skips validation if value is empty
onlyInteger - Will only allow integers
greaterThan - Ensures the value is greater than
greaterThanOrEqualTo - Ensures the value is greater than or equal to
equalTo - Ensures the value is equal to
lessThan - Ensures the value is less than
lessThanOrEqualTo - Ensures the value is less than or equal to
odd - Ensures the value is odd
even - Ensures the value is even
numericality - Message used when value failes to be a number. Overrides
i18n
onlyInteger - Message used when value failes to be an integer. Overrides
i18n
greaterThan - Message used when value failes to be greater than. Overrides
i18n
greaterThanOrEqualTo - Message used when value failes to be greater than or equal to. Overrides
i18n
equalTo - Message used when value failes to be equal to. Overrides
i18n
lessThan - Message used when value failes to be less than. Overrides
i18n
lessThanOrEqualTo - Message used when value failes to be less than or equal to. Overrides
i18n
odd - Message used when value failes to be odd. Overrides
i18n
even - Message used when value failes to be even. Overrides
i18n
// Examples
numericality: true
numericality: { messages: { numericality: 'must be a number' } }
numericality: { odd: true, messages: { odd: 'must be an odd number' } }
numericality: { onlyInteger: true, greaterThan: 5, lessThanOrEqualTo : 10 }
Validates the property has a value that is not
null,
undefined, or
''
true - Passing just
true will activate validation and use default message
message - Any string you wish to be the error message. Overrides
i18n.
// Examples
presence: true
presence: { message: 'must not be blank' }
Not yet implemented.
Each validator can take an
if or an
unless in its
options hash.
The value of the conditional can be an inline function, a string that
represents a property on the object, or a string that represents a
function on the object. The result should be a boolean.
note that
if is considered a keyword in IE8 and so you should put it
in quotes
// function form
'model.firstName': {
presence: {
'if': function(object, validator) {
return true;
}
}
}
// string form
// if 'canValidate' is a function on the object it will be called
// if 'canValidate' is a property object.get('canValidate') will be called
'model.firstName': {
presence: {
unless: 'canValidate'
}
}
You can place your custom validators into
my-app/app/validators/{local,remote}/<name>:
import Base from 'ember-validations/validators/base';
export default Base.extend({
// ...
});
It is recommended that you separate between
local and
remote
validators. However, if you wish you can place your validator into
my-app/app/validators/<name>. However, any similarly named validator
in
local/ or
remote/ has a higher lookup presedence over those in
validators/.
The "native" validators that come with
ember-validations have the
lowest lookup priority.
You can add your validators to the global object:
EmberValidations.validators.local.<ClassName> =
EmberValidations.validators.Base.extend({
// ...
});
To create a new validator you need to override the
call function. When
the validator is run its
call function is what handles determining if
the validator is valid or not. Call has access to
this.model,
this.property. If the validation fails you must push the failing
message onto the validator's
this.errors array. A simple example of a
validator could be:
import Base from 'ember-validations/validators/base';
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Base.extend({
call: function() {
if (Ember.isBlank(this.model.get(this.property))) {
this.errors.pushObject("cannot be blank");
}
}
});
You may want to create a more complex validator that can observer for
changes on multiple properties. You should override the
init function
to accomplish this:
import Base from 'ember-validations/validators/base';
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Base.extend({
init: function() {
// this call is necessary, don't forget it!
this._super.apply(this, arguments);
this.dependentValidationKeys.pushObject(this.options.alsoWatch);
},
call: function() {
if (Ember.isBlank(this.model.get(this.property))) {
this.errors.pushObject("cannot be blank");
}
}
});
The
init function is given access to the
this.options which is simply
a POJO of the options passed to the validator.
dependentValidationKeys is the collection of paths relative to
this.model that will be observed for changes. If any changes occur on
any given path the validator will automatically trigger.
If you want to create validators inline you can use the
validator function that is part of the
ember-validations export:
import EmberValidations, { validator } from 'ember-validations';
User.create({
validations: {
'model.name': {
inline: validator(function() {
if (this.model.get('canNotDoSomething')) {
return "you can't do this!"
}
})
}
}
});
Inside the
validator function you have access to
this.model which is
a reference to the model. You must return an error message that will
be attached to the errors array for the property it is created on.
Return nothing for the validator to pass.
Alternatively if the property doesn't have any additional validations you can use a more concise syntax:
User.create({
validations: {
'model.name': EmberValidations.validator(function() {
if (this.model.get('canNotDoSomething')) {
return "you can't do this!"
}
})
}
});
Validations will automatically run when the object is created and when
each property changes.
isValid states bubble up and help define the
direct parent's validation state.
isInvalid is also available for convenience.
If you want to force all validations to run simply call
.validate() on the object.
isValid will be set to
true
or
false. All validations are run as deferred objects, so the validations will
not be completed when
validate is done. So
validate returns a promise, call
then
with a function containing the code you want to run after the validations have successfully
completed.
user.validate().then(function() {
// all validations pass
user.get('isValid'); // true
}).catch(function() {
// any validations fail
user.get('isValid'); // false
}).finally(function() {
// all validations complete
// regardless of isValid state
user.get('isValid'); // true || false
});
After mixing in
EmberValidations into your object it will now have a
.errors object. All validation error messages will be placed in there
for the corresponding property. Errors messages will always be an array.
import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberValidations from 'ember-validations';
export default Ember.Object.extend(EmberValidations, {
validations: {
'model.firstName': { presence: true }
}
});
import User from 'my-app/models/user';
user = User.create();
user.validate().then(null, function() {
user.get('isValid'); // false
user.get('errors.firstName'); // ["can't be blank"]
user.set('firstName', 'Brian');
user.validate().then(function() {
user.get('isValid'); // true
user.get('errors.firstName'); // []
})
})
For Ember Validations to work with Ember QUnit,
you must define all your validations in the
needs property of the
moduleFor
call. This will ensure Ember QUnit's isolated container will be able to locate
the validations during testing.
import { test, moduleFor } from 'ember-qunit';
moduleFor('controller:user/edit', 'UserEditController', {
needs: ['service:validations',
'ember-validations@validator:local/presence',
'ember-validations@validator:local/length',
'validator:local/name',
'validator:local/email'
]
});
test('Controller Test', function() { ... });
Where
UserEditController uses the built-in
presence and
length validators,
and the locally defined
name and
To test whether your Ember validations are working correctly, you can use the test helpers:
testValidPropertyValues(propertyName, values [, context ])
testInvalidPropertyValues(propertyName, values [, context ])
propertyName (String): the property that you are validating.
values (Array): an array of property values to check.
context (function) optional: if specified, this function will be
called with the object under test as an argument. See example below.
import { test, moduleFor } from 'ember-qunit';
import {
testValidPropertyValues,
testInvalidPropertyValues
} from '../../helpers/validate-properties';
moduleFor('controller:user', 'UserController', {
needs: ['ember-validations@validator:local/presence',
'ember-validations@validator:local/length'
]
});
testValidPropertyValues('firstName', ['Winston', '12345']);
testInvalidPropertyValues('firstName', ['abc', '', null, undefined]);
If a property's validation relies on another property, you can pass a context to the test helper:
testValidPropertyValues('lastName', ['Dog', '12345'], function(subject) {
subject.set('firstName', 'Boomer');
});
testValidPropertyValues('lastName', ['', null, undefined], function(subject) {
subject.set('firstName', null);
});
When you use ember-i18n your
Ember.I18n.translations object should contain the following keys under the
errors key:
Ember.I18n.translations = {
errors: {
inclusion: "is not included in the list",
exclusion: "is reserved",
invalid: "is invalid",
confirmation: "doesn't match {{attribute}}",
accepted: "must be accepted",
empty: "can't be empty",
blank: "can't be blank",
present: "must be blank",
tooLong: "is too long (maximum is {{count}} characters)",
tooShort: "is too short (minimum is {{count}} characters)",
wrongLength: "is the wrong length (should be {{count}} characters)",
notANumber: "is not a number",
notAnInteger: "must be an integer",
greaterThan: "must be greater than {{count}}",
greaterThanOrEqualTo: "must be greater than or equal to {{count}}",
equalTo: "must be equal to {{count}}",
lessThan: "must be less than {{count}}",
lessThanOrEqualTo: "must be less than or equal to {{count}}",
otherThan: "must be other than {{count}}",
odd: "must be odd",
even: "must be even"
}
}
We are very thankful for the many contributors
This library follows Semantic Versioning
Please do! We are always looking to improve this library. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.
