Ember UserAgent

Ember UserAgent is an Ember Addon for UserAgent parsing via UAParser.js.

The userAgent service works in both browser & Fastboot environments and makes it easy to detect:

Device Type

Device Model

Browser

Operating System

Layout Engine

CPU architecture

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.8 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-useragent

Usage

Ember UserAgent exposes a service and a template helper.

Service

import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class FooComponent extends Component { @service userAgent; }

const userAgent = this .get( 'userAgent' ); userAgent.get( 'browser.isChrome' ); userAgent.get( 'engine.isWebKit' ); userAgent.get( 'os.info' ); userAgent.get( 'device.info' );

Helper

{{# if (user-agent "browser.isChrome")}} Chrome, here... {{/ if }}

Service Properties

The service exposes all of UAParser's functions, but also adds some properties for quick access.

browser device engine os cpu info info info info architecture isChrome isConsole isWebKit isAndroid isChromeHeadless isDesktop isIOS isEdge isMobile isLinux isFirefox isTablet isMacOS isIE isWindows isSafari

The service also exposes the userAgent property, which contains the user agent string. You can overwrite this property, if you want to force a certain user agent string. All of the properties described above will update in accordance.

Manual Usage

Ember UserAgent auto imports ua-parser-js into your application using ember-auto-import:

import UAParser from 'ua-parser-js' ;

Injection

Prior to 0.11.0 , this addon generated an initializer in app/initializers/user-agent.js that injected the userAgent service across all controllers, components and routes. This does not happen in >=0.11.0 .

You can restore this behavior by manually performing these implicit injections (see #42), however this is highly discouraged, as this feature is deprecated by the upcoming Ember v4.0 . If you were relying on these implicit injections, you should instead refactor your code to explicitly inject the userAgent service.

Using UAParser.js

For more information on how to use UAParser.js, please refer to the documentation.