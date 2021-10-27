Ember UserAgent is an Ember Addon for UserAgent parsing via UAParser.js.
The
userAgent service works in both browser & Fastboot environments and makes it easy to detect:
ember install ember-useragent
Ember UserAgent exposes a service and a template helper.
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class FooComponent extends Component {
@service userAgent;
}
const userAgent = this.get('userAgent');
userAgent.get('browser.isChrome'); // Boolean
userAgent.get('engine.isWebKit'); // Boolean
userAgent.get('os.info'); // => { name: 'Ubuntu', version: '11.10' }
userAgent.get('device.info'); // => { model: 'iPhone 7', type: 'mobile', vendor: 'Apple'}
{{#if (user-agent "browser.isChrome")}}
Chrome, here...
{{/if}}
The service exposes all of UAParser's functions, but also adds some properties for quick access.
|browser
|device
|engine
|os
|cpu
|info
|info
|info
|info
|architecture
|isChrome
|isConsole
|isWebKit
|isAndroid
|isChromeHeadless
|isDesktop
|isIOS
|isEdge
|isMobile
|isLinux
|isFirefox
|isTablet
|isMacOS
|isIE
|isWindows
|isSafari
The service also exposes the
userAgent property, which contains the user agent string.
You can overwrite this property, if you want to force a certain user agent string.
All of the properties described above will update in accordance.
Ember UserAgent auto imports
ua-parser-js into your application using ember-auto-import:
import UAParser from 'ua-parser-js';
Prior to
0.11.0, this addon generated an initializer in
app/initializers/user-agent.js that injected the
userAgent service across all controllers, components and routes. This does not happen in
>=0.11.0.
You can restore this behavior by manually performing these implicit injections (see #42), however this is highly discouraged, as this feature is deprecated by the upcoming Ember
v4.0. If you were relying on these implicit injections, you should instead refactor your code to explicitly inject the
userAgent service.
For more information on how to use UAParser.js, please refer to the documentation.