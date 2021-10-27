openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eu

ember-useragent

by Will Viles
0.11.0 (see all)

An Ember addon for Fastboot-enabled UserAgent parsing via UAParser.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember UserAgent Build Status Ember Observer Score Download count all time npm

Ember UserAgent is an Ember Addon for UserAgent parsing via UAParser.js.

The userAgent service works in both browser & Fastboot environments and makes it easy to detect:

  • Device Type
  • Device Model
  • Browser
  • Operating System
  • Layout Engine
  • CPU architecture

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.8 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-useragent

Usage

Ember UserAgent exposes a service and a template helper.

Service

import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';

export default class FooComponent extends Component {
  @service userAgent;
}

const userAgent = this.get('userAgent');

userAgent.get('browser.isChrome'); // Boolean
userAgent.get('engine.isWebKit'); // Boolean
userAgent.get('os.info'); // => { name: 'Ubuntu', version: '11.10' }
userAgent.get('device.info'); // => { model: 'iPhone 7', type: 'mobile', vendor: 'Apple'}

Helper

{{#if (user-agent "browser.isChrome")}}
  Chrome, here...
{{/if}}

Service Properties

The service exposes all of UAParser's functions, but also adds some properties for quick access.

browserdeviceengineoscpu
infoinfoinfoinfoarchitecture
isChromeisConsoleisWebKitisAndroid
isChromeHeadlessisDesktopisIOS
isEdgeisMobileisLinux
isFirefoxisTabletisMacOS
isIEisWindows
isSafari

The service also exposes the userAgent property, which contains the user agent string. You can overwrite this property, if you want to force a certain user agent string. All of the properties described above will update in accordance.

Manual Usage

Ember UserAgent auto imports ua-parser-js into your application using ember-auto-import:

import UAParser from 'ua-parser-js';

Injection

Prior to 0.11.0, this addon generated an initializer in app/initializers/user-agent.js that injected the userAgent service across all controllers, components and routes. This does not happen in >=0.11.0.

You can restore this behavior by manually performing these implicit injections (see #42), however this is highly discouraged, as this feature is deprecated by the upcoming Ember v4.0. If you were relying on these implicit injections, you should instead refactor your code to explicitly inject the userAgent service.

Using UAParser.js

For more information on how to use UAParser.js, please refer to the documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial