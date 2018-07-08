Ember Uploader

An Ember.js file uploader that works with any browser that supports FormData.

Getting Started

Ember Uploader is a Ember CLI compatible addon and can be installed as such.

ember install ember-uploader

Basic Setup

Create a new component called file-upload and extend EmberUploader.FileField provided by ember-uploader. If you're using EmberUploader.FileField , it will automatically give you an input field, and will set files property when you choose a file.

import FileField from 'ember-uploader/components/file-field' ; import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader' ; export default FileField.extend({ filesDidChange(files) { const uploader = Uploader.create({ url : this .get( 'url' ) }); if (!Ember.isEmpty(files)) { uploader.upload(files[ 0 ], { whateverObject }); } } });

Call the component, pass it the url, and thats it!

{{file-upload url="/upload"}}

Ajax Request Method

By default, the request will be sent as POST . To override that, set method when creating the object:

import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader' ; const uploader = Uploader.create({ url : '/upload' , method : 'PUT' });

Change Namespace

import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader' ; const uploader = Uploader.create({ paramNamespace : 'post' });

Change Parameters

By default parameter will be file

import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader' ; const upload = Uploader.create({ paramName : 'upload' });

Progress

uploader.on( 'progress' , e => { });

Finished Uploading

uploader.on( 'didUpload' , e => { });

Failed Uploading

uploader.on( 'didError' , (jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown) => { });

Response

Returned value from uploader will be a promise

uploader.upload(file).then( data => { }, error => { })

Multiple files

import FileField from 'ember-uploader/components/file-field' ; import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader' ; export default FileField.extend({ multiple : true , url : 'http://example.com/upload' , filesDidChange(files) { const uploader = Uploader.create({ url : this .get( 'url' ) }); if (!Ember.isEmpty(files)) { uploader.upload(files, { whatheverObject }); } } });

Modifying the request

Ember Uploader uses jQuery.ajax under the hood so it accepts the same ajax settings via the ajaxSettings property which is then merged with any settings required by Ember Uploader. Here we modify the headers sent with the request. Note - S3 Uploader uses signingAjaxSettings as the relevant key.

import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader' ; export default Uploader.extend({ ajaxSettings : { headers : { 'X-Application-Name' : 'Uploader Test' } } });

Uploading to S3

Uploading to S3 works in similar manner to the default uploader. There is only one extra step required before uploading.

You'll need to setup your backend to be able to sign the upload request, to be able to make an authenticated request to S3. This step is required to avoid saving secret token on your client.

import FileField from 'ember-uploader/components/file-field' ; import S3Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/s3' ; export default FileField.extend({ signingUrl : '' , filesDidChange(files) { const uploader = S3Uploader.create({ signingUrl : this .get( 'signingUrl' ), signingAjaxSettings : { headers : { 'X-Application-Name' : 'Uploader Test' } } }); uploader.on( 'didUpload' , response => { let uploadedUrl = $(response).find( 'Location' )[ 0 ].textContent; uploadedUrl = decodeURIComponent (uploadedUrl); }); if (!Ember.isEmpty(files)) { uploader.upload(files[ 0 ], { whatheverObject }); } } });

For learning how to setup the backend, check the wiki

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Ember Uploader uses node.js and Ember CLI for builds and tests. You will need to have these tools installed if you would like to build Ember Uploader.

$ npm install -g ember-cli

To get started with development simply do a yarn install inside the cloned repository to install all dependencies needed for running Ember CLI.

Lint and test your code using: ember test .

Thank you

The Ember team, its contributors and community for being awesome. Also thank you to Erik Bryn and the contributors behind ember-model as well as TJ Holowaychuk for component/upload.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Joshua Borton Licensed under the MIT license.