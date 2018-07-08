An Ember.js file uploader that works with any browser that supports FormData.
Ember Uploader is a Ember CLI compatible addon and can be installed as such.
ember install ember-uploader
Create a new component called
file-upload and extend
EmberUploader.FileField provided by
ember-uploader. If you're using
EmberUploader.FileField, it will
automatically give you an input field, and will set
files property when you
choose a file.
import FileField from 'ember-uploader/components/file-field';
import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader';
export default FileField.extend({
filesDidChange(files) {
const uploader = Uploader.create({
url: this.get('url')
});
if (!Ember.isEmpty(files)) {
// this second argument is optional and can to be sent as extra data with the upload
uploader.upload(files[0], { whateverObject });
}
}
});
Call the component, pass it the url, and thats it!
{{file-upload url="/upload"}}
By default, the request will be sent as
POST. To override that, set
method when
creating the object:
import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader';
const uploader = Uploader.create({
url: '/upload',
method: 'PUT'
});
import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader';
const uploader = Uploader.create({
paramNamespace: 'post'
});
// will be sent as -> post[file]=...
By default parameter will be
file
import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader';
const upload = Uploader.create({
paramName: 'upload'
});
// will be sent as -> upload=...
uploader.on('progress', e => {
// Handle progress changes
// Use `e.percent` to get percentage
});
uploader.on('didUpload', e => {
// Handle finished upload
});
uploader.on('didError', (jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown) => {
// Handle unsuccessful upload
});
Returned value from uploader will be a promise
uploader.upload(file).then(data => {
// Handle success
}, error => {
// Handle failure
})
import FileField from 'ember-uploader/components/file-field';
import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader';
export default FileField.extend({
multiple: true,
url: 'http://example.com/upload',
filesDidChange(files) {
const uploader = Uploader.create({
url: this.get('url')
});
if (!Ember.isEmpty(files)) {
// this second argument is optional and can to be sent as extra data with the upload
uploader.upload(files, { whatheverObject });
}
}
});
Ember Uploader uses jQuery.ajax under the hood so it accepts the same
ajax settings via the
ajaxSettings property which is then merged with any
settings required by Ember Uploader. Here we modify the headers sent with
the request. Note - S3 Uploader uses
signingAjaxSettings as the relevant key.
import Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/uploader';
export default Uploader.extend({
ajaxSettings: {
headers: {
'X-Application-Name': 'Uploader Test'
}
}
});
Uploading to S3 works in similar manner to the default uploader. There is only one extra step required before uploading.
You'll need to setup your backend to be able to sign the upload request, to be able to make an authenticated request to S3. This step is required to avoid saving secret token on your client.
import FileField from 'ember-uploader/components/file-field';
import S3Uploader from 'ember-uploader/uploaders/s3';
export default FileField.extend({
signingUrl: '',
filesDidChange(files) {
const uploader = S3Uploader.create({
signingUrl: this.get('signingUrl'),
signingAjaxSettings: {
headers: {
'X-Application-Name': 'Uploader Test'
}
}
});
uploader.on('didUpload', response => {
// S3 will return XML with url
let uploadedUrl = $(response).find('Location')[0].textContent;
// http://yourbucket.s3.amazonaws.com/file.png
uploadedUrl = decodeURIComponent(uploadedUrl);
});
if (!Ember.isEmpty(files)) {
// Send a sign request then upload to S3
// this second argument is optional and can to be sent as extra data with the upload
uploader.upload(files[0], { whatheverObject });
}
}
});
For learning how to setup the backend, check the wiki
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Ember Uploader uses node.js and Ember CLI for builds and tests. You will need to have these tools installed if you would like to build Ember Uploader.
$ npm install -g ember-cli
To get started with development simply do a
yarn install inside the cloned
repository to install all dependencies needed for running
Ember CLI.
Lint and test your code using:
ember test.
The Ember team, its contributors and community for being awesome. Also thank you to Erik Bryn and the contributors behind ember-model as well as TJ Holowaychuk for component/upload.
Copyright (c) 2014 Joshua Borton Licensed under the MIT license.