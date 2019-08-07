The Ember Uni-Form addon makes it easy to wire up complex, validated forms.
Uni-Form
{{#uni-form action=(action 'mySubmit') form=myForm }}
{{ uni-form-input payloadKey='emailAddress' type='email' }}
{{ uni-form-input payloadKey='password' type='password' }}
{{#if myForm.submitFailed }} {{ uni-form-messages }} {{/if}}
<input type="submit" value="Save">
{{/uni-form}}
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
myForm: Ember.computed('model', function () {
return this.store.createRecord('uni-form', { payload: this.get('model') });
}),
actions: {
mySubmit: function () {
this.get('model').save()
.then(() => this.transitionTo('user', this.get('model')))
.catch(() => {
// Set a form-level error message
this.get('myForm').addMessage({
body: 'The internet gods are angry. Connection failed.',
tone: 'error'
});
// Show uni-form-messages
this.get('myForm').set('submitFailed', true);
});
}
}
}
Find this example insufficient? It is! The real documentation is the example code in
/tests/dummy/app!
Uni-Form provides a conventional structure for your form code.
The data:
The views:
You provide:
You can directly bind a
value to an input (e.g. a checkbox for a controller property), but Uni-Form really shines when you put your fields within a form and specify the
payloadKey.
Uni-Form field components will take the
payloadKey and parse validations and error messages on
parentFormView.form.payload to give you:
field.label
field.maxlength
field.messages
field.name
field.optional
field.prompt
field.required
field.status
field.tone
field.value
Binding by
payloadKey works with nested models in the payload. Check out the example in the dummy app.
A
model:uni-form has a payload model, fieldsByName (a hash of field models) and messages.
A
model:uni-form-field has a value alias and computed properties for message, tone, required, etc.
A
message has a field, path, body, source, and tone.
// Client error for form.payload.user.emailAddress
var msg = {
field: 'emailAddress',
path: 'user',
body: 'Please enter a valid email address.',
source: 'client',
tone: 'error',
};
Uni-Form is the one form library to rule them all. And in the darkness, bind them.
