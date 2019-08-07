openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-uni-form

by dollarshaveclub
5.0.1 (see all)

Powerful forms without the confusion.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Ember Observer Score

Ember-uni-form

The Ember Uni-Form addon makes it easy to wire up complex, validated forms.

Uni-Form

  • minimizes boilerplate with sensible defaults
  • provides a conventional structure for your form code
  • supports validation of nested models within the payload

Usage

{{#uni-form action=(action 'mySubmit') form=myForm }}
  {{ uni-form-input payloadKey='emailAddress' type='email' }}
  {{ uni-form-input payloadKey='password' type='password' }}
  {{#if myForm.submitFailed }} {{ uni-form-messages }} {{/if}}
  <input type="submit" value="Save">
{{/uni-form}}

import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({

  myForm: Ember.computed('model', function () {
    return this.store.createRecord('uni-form', { payload: this.get('model') });
  }),

  actions: {
    mySubmit: function () {
      this.get('model').save()
      .then(() => this.transitionTo('user', this.get('model')))
      .catch(() => {
        // Set a form-level error message
        this.get('myForm').addMessage({
          body: 'The internet gods are angry. Connection failed.',
          tone: 'error'
        });
        // Show uni-form-messages
        this.get('myForm').set('submitFailed', true);
      });
    }
  }
}

Find this example insufficient? It is! The real documentation is the example code in /tests/dummy/app!

How It Works

Uni-Form provides a conventional structure for your form code.

The data:

  • form model
  • field models
  • message objects

The views:

  • form component
  • field components

You provide:

  • payload model
  • submit action

You can directly bind a value to an input (e.g. a checkbox for a controller property), but Uni-Form really shines when you put your fields within a form and specify the payloadKey.

Uni-Form field components will take the payloadKey and parse validations and error messages on parentFormView.form.payload to give you:

  • field.label
  • field.maxlength
  • field.messages
  • field.name
  • field.optional
  • field.prompt
  • field.required
  • field.status
  • field.tone
  • field.value

Binding by payloadKey works with nested models in the payload. Check out the example in the dummy app.

A model:uni-form has a payload model, fieldsByName (a hash of field models) and messages.

A model:uni-form-field has a value alias and computed properties for message, tone, required, etc.

A message has a field, path, body, source, and tone.

// Client error for form.payload.user.emailAddress
var msg = {
  field: 'emailAddress',
  path: 'user',
  body: 'Please enter a valid email address.',
  source: 'client',
  tone: 'error',
};

Notes

Uni-Form is the one form library to rule them all. And in the darkness, bind them.

  • You should really read the code in the dummy app.
  • Model attribute names are expected to be camelCased.

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial