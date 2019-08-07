The Ember Uni-Form addon makes it easy to wire up complex, validated forms.

Uni-Form

minimizes boilerplate with sensible defaults

provides a conventional structure for your form code

supports validation of nested models within the payload

Usage

{{# uni -form action=(action 'mySubmit') form=myForm }} {{ uni-form-input payloadKey='emailAddress' type='email' }} {{ uni-form-input payloadKey='password' type='password' }} {{# if myForm.submitFailed }} {{ uni-form-messages }} {{/ if }} < input type = "submit" value = "Save" > {{/ uni -form}}

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend({ myForm : Ember.computed( 'model' , function ( ) { return this .store.createRecord( 'uni-form' , { payload : this .get( 'model' ) }); }), actions : { mySubmit : function ( ) { this .get( 'model' ).save() .then( () => this .transitionTo( 'user' , this .get( 'model' ))) .catch( () => { this .get( 'myForm' ).addMessage({ body : 'The internet gods are angry. Connection failed.' , tone : 'error' }); this .get( 'myForm' ).set( 'submitFailed' , true ); }); } } }

Find this example insufficient? It is! The real documentation is the example code in /tests/dummy/app !

How It Works

Uni-Form provides a conventional structure for your form code.

The data:

form model

field models

message objects

The views:

form component

field components

You provide:

payload model

submit action

You can directly bind a value to an input (e.g. a checkbox for a controller property), but Uni-Form really shines when you put your fields within a form and specify the payloadKey .

Uni-Form field components will take the payloadKey and parse validations and error messages on parentFormView.form.payload to give you:

field.label

field.maxlength

field.messages

field.name

field.optional

field.prompt

field.required

field.status

field.tone

field.value

Binding by payloadKey works with nested models in the payload. Check out the example in the dummy app.

A model:uni-form has a payload model, fieldsByName (a hash of field models) and messages.

A model:uni-form-field has a value alias and computed properties for message, tone, required, etc.

A message has a field, path, body, source, and tone.

var msg = { field : 'emailAddress' , path : 'user' , body : 'Please enter a valid email address.' , source : 'client' , tone : 'error' , };

Notes

Uni-Form is the one form library to rule them all. And in the darkness, bind them.

You should really read the code in the dummy app.

Model attribute names are expected to be camelCased.

