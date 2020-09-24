A simple undo/redo stack for Ember.js objects

Installation

This is an Ember CLI addon, to install:

npm install ember-undo-stack --save

Demo

Usage Instructions

Add the UndoStack mixin and implement a checkpointData computed property and a restoreCheckpoint function:

var Cat = Ember.Object.extend(UndoStack, { name : 'Sully' , color : 'Black' , checkpointData : function ( ) { return { name : this .get( 'name' ), color : this .get( 'color' ) } }.property( 'name' , 'color' ), restoreCheckpoint : function ( data ) { this .setProperties({ name : data.name, color : data.color }); } })

The UndoStack mixin adds checkpoint , undo and redo functions to your object which can be used as follows:

var cat = Cat.create({ name : 'Sooty' , color : 'Black' }); cat.checkpoint(); cat.set( 'name' , 'Hugo' ); cat.checkpoint(); cat.undo(); cat.get( 'name' ); cat.redo(); cat.get( 'name' );

A throttledCheckpoint function and undoCheckpointThrottleInMilliseconds property are also added.

TODOs

Create a few sample applications

Development Instructions

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running