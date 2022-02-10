This addon is a wrapper for the CSS library UIkit which exposes certain components to give users an easy way for using UIkit in ember apps.
ember-uikit is heavily inspired by Vuikit which does a tremendous job in bringing UIkit to Vue apps.
Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:
$ ember install ember-uikit
This will also install
ember-cli-sass and add the needed SASS include to
app/styles/app.scss.
To learn about using
ember-uikit check the interactive documentation at
docs.adfinis.com/ember-uikit. Feel free
to open an issue if you encounter problems or something is not clear enough.
This addon is licensed under the MIT license