This addon is a wrapper for the CSS library UIkit which exposes certain components to give users an easy way for using UIkit in ember apps.

ember-uikit is heavily inspired by Vuikit which does a tremendous job in bringing UIkit to Vue apps.

Installation

Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:

ember install ember-uikit

This will also install ember-cli-sass and add the needed SASS include to app/styles/app.scss .

Usage

To learn about using ember-uikit check the interactive documentation at docs.adfinis.com/ember-uikit. Feel free to open an issue if you encounter problems or something is not clear enough.

License

This addon is licensed under the MIT license