ember-uikit

by adfinis-sygroup
4.0.0 (see all)

The ember implementation of UIkit

Downloads/wk

2.4K

2.4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-uikit

npm version Test codecov Ember Observer Score Semantic Release

This addon is a wrapper for the CSS library UIkit which exposes certain components to give users an easy way for using UIkit in ember apps.

ember-uikit is heavily inspired by Vuikit which does a tremendous job in bringing UIkit to Vue apps.

Installation

Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:

$ ember install ember-uikit

This will also install ember-cli-sass and add the needed SASS include to app/styles/app.scss.

Usage

To learn about using ember-uikit check the interactive documentation at docs.adfinis.com/ember-uikit. Feel free to open an issue if you encounter problems or something is not clear enough.

License

This addon is licensed under the MIT license

