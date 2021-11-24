An ember-cli addon to test against multiple dependencies, such as ember and ember-data .

Installation

ember install ember- try

Usage

This addon provides a few commands:

ember try:each

This command will run ember test or the configured command with each scenario's specified in the config and exit appropriately.

This command is especially useful to use on CI to test against multiple ember versions.

In order to use an alternate config path or to group various scenarios together in a single try:each run, you can use the --config-path option.

ember try :each --config-path= "config/legacy-scenarios.js"

If you need to know the scenario that is being run (i.e. to customize a test output file name) you can use the EMBER_TRY_CURRENT_SCENARIO environment variable.

ember try:one <scenario> (...options) --- <command (Default: ember test)>

This command will run any ember-cli command with the specified scenario. The command will default to ember test , if no command is specified on the command-line or in configuration.

For example:

ember try :one ember-1 .11-with-ember-data-beta-16 --- ember test --reporter xunit

or

ember try :one ember-1 .11-with-ember-data-beta-16 --- ember serve

When running in a CI environment where changes are discarded you can skip resetting your environment back to its original state by specifying --skip-cleanup=true as an option to ember try. Warning: If you use this option and, without cleaning up, build and deploy as the result of a passing test suite, it will build with the last set of dependencies ember try was run with.

ember try:one ember-1.11 --skip-cleanup= true --- ember test

In order to use an alternate config path or to group various scenarios, you can use the --config-path option.

ember try :one ember- 1.13 --config-path= "config/legacy-scenarios.js"

ember try:reset

This command restores the original package.json from package.json.ember-try , rm -rf s node_modules and runs npm install . For use if any of the other commands fail to clean up after (they run this by default on completion).

ember try:ember <semver-string>

Runs ember test or the command in config for each version of Ember that is possible under the semver string given. Configuration follows the rules given under the versionCompatibility heading below.

ember try:config

Displays the configuration that will be used. Also takes an optional --config-path .

Config

versionCompatibility

If you're using ember-try with an Ember addon, there is a short cut to test many Ember versions. In your package.json under the ember-addon key, add the following:

"ember-addon" : { "versionCompatibility" : { "ember" : ">2.18.0 < 4.0.0" } }

The value for "ember" can be any valid semver statement. This will autogenerate scenarios for each version of Ember that matches the statement. It will also include scenarios for beta and canary channels of Ember that will be allowed to fail. These scenarios will ONLY be used if scenarios is NOT a key in the configuration file being used. If useVersionCompatibility is set to true in the config file, the autogenerated scenarios will deep merge with any scenarios in the config file. For example, you could override just the allowedToFail property of the ember-beta scenario.

To keep this from getting out of hand, ember-try will limit the versions of Ember used to the lasted point release per minor version. For example, ">1.11.0 <=2.0.0", would (as of writing) run with versions ['1.11.4', '1.12.2', '1.13.13', '2.0.0'].

Configuration Files

Configuration will be read from a file in your ember app in config/ember-try.js . Here are the possible options:

const getChannelURL = require ( 'ember-source-channel-url' ); module .exports = async function ( ) { return { command : 'ember test --reporter xunit' , npmOptions : [ '--loglevel=silent' , '--no-shrinkwrap=true' ], useVersionCompatibility : true , useYarn : true , buildManagerOptions(scenario) { return [ '--ignore-engines' ]; } scenarios : [ { name : 'Ember 2.11.0' , env : { ENABLE_NEW_DASHBOARD : true }, npm : { devDependencies : { 'ember-source' : '2.11.0' }, resolutions : { 'lodash' : '5.0.0' } ember : { 'edition' : 'octane' } } }, { name : 'Ember canary with Ember-Data 2.3.0' , allowedToFail : true , npm : { devDependencies : { 'ember-data' : '2.3.0' , 'ember-source' : await getChannelURL( 'canary' ) 'some-optional-package' : null } }, }, { name : 'ember-beta' , npm : { devDependencies : { 'ember-source' : await getChannelURL( 'beta' ) } } }, ] }; };

Scenarios are sets of dependencies. They can be specified exactly as in the package.json The name can be used to try just one scenario using the ember try:one command.

Yarn

If you include useYarn: true in your ember-try config, all npm scenarios will use yarn for install with the --no-lockfile option. At cleanup, your dependencies will be restored to their prior state.

A note on npm scenarios with lockfiles

Lockfiles are ignored by ember-try . ( yarn will run with --no-lockfile and npm will be run with --no-shrinkwrap ). When testing various scenarios, it's important to "float" dependencies so that the scenarios are run with the latest satisfying versions of dependencies a user of the project would get.

Workspaces

If you include useWorkspaces: true in your ember-try config, ember-try will apply the diff to each individual workspace specified in package.json , allowing you to try scenarios in monorepo style repositories. See Yarn's documentation of workspaces for more details.

Video

See an example of using ember-try for CI here, and the resulting build output.

Special Thanks

Much credit is due to Edward Faulkner The scripts in liquid-fire that test against multiple ember versions were the inspiration for this project.

Developing