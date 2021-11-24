An ember-cli addon to test against multiple dependencies, such as
ember and
ember-data.
ember install ember-try
This addon provides a few commands:
ember try:each
This command will run
ember test or the configured command with each scenario's specified in the config and exit appropriately.
This command is especially useful to use on CI to test against multiple
ember versions.
In order to use an alternate config path or to group various scenarios together in a single
try:each run, you can use
the
--config-path option.
ember try:each --config-path="config/legacy-scenarios.js"
If you need to know the scenario that is being run (i.e. to customize a test output file name) you can use the
EMBER_TRY_CURRENT_SCENARIO
environment variable.
ember try:one <scenario> (...options) --- <command (Default: ember test)>
This command will run any
ember-cli command with the specified scenario. The command will default to
ember test, if no command is specified on the command-line or in configuration.
For example:
ember try:one ember-1.11-with-ember-data-beta-16 --- ember test --reporter xunit
or
ember try:one ember-1.11-with-ember-data-beta-16 --- ember serve
When running in a CI environment where changes are discarded you can skip resetting your environment back to its original state by specifying --skip-cleanup=true as an option to ember try. Warning: If you use this option and, without cleaning up, build and deploy as the result of a passing test suite, it will build with the last set of dependencies ember try was run with.
ember try:one ember-1.11 --skip-cleanup=true --- ember test
In order to use an alternate config path or to group various scenarios, you can use the
--config-path option.
ember try:one ember-1.13 --config-path="config/legacy-scenarios.js"
ember try:reset
This command restores the original
package.json from
package.json.ember-try,
rm -rfs
node_modules and runs
npm install. For use if any of the other commands fail to clean up after (they run this by default on completion).
ember try:ember <semver-string>
Runs
ember test or the command in config for each version of Ember that is possible under the semver string given. Configuration follows the rules given under the
versionCompatibility heading below.
ember try:config
Displays the configuration that will be used. Also takes an optional
--config-path.
If you're using
ember-try with an Ember addon, there is a short cut to test many Ember versions. In your
package.json under the
ember-addon key, add the following:
"ember-addon": {
"versionCompatibility": {
"ember": ">2.18.0 < 4.0.0"
}
}
The value for "ember" can be any valid semver statement.
This will autogenerate scenarios for each version of Ember that matches the statement. It will also include scenarios for
beta and
canary channels of Ember that will be allowed to fail.
These scenarios will ONLY be used if
scenarios is NOT a key in the configuration file being used.
If
useVersionCompatibility is set to
true in the config file, the autogenerated scenarios will deep merge with any scenarios in the config file. For example, you could override just the
allowedToFail property of the
ember-beta scenario.
To keep this from getting out of hand,
ember-try will limit the versions of Ember used to the lasted point release per minor version. For example, ">1.11.0 <=2.0.0", would (as of writing) run with versions ['1.11.4', '1.12.2', '1.13.13', '2.0.0'].
Configuration will be read from a file in your ember app in
config/ember-try.js. Here are the possible options:
const getChannelURL = require('ember-source-channel-url');
module.exports = async function() {
return {
/*
`command` - a single command that, if set, will be the default command used by `ember-try`.
P.S. The command doesn't need to be an `ember <something>` command, they can be anything.
Keep in mind that this config file is JavaScript, so you can code in here to determine the command.
*/
command: 'ember test --reporter xunit',
/*
`npmOptions` - options to be passed to `npm`.
*/
npmOptions: ['--loglevel=silent', '--no-shrinkwrap=true'],
/*
If set to true, the `versionCompatibility` key under `ember-addon` in `package.json` will be used to
automatically generate scenarios that will deep merge with any in this configuration file.
*/
useVersionCompatibility: true,
/*
If set to true, all npm scenarios will use `yarn` for install with the `--no-lockfile` option. At cleanup, your
dependencies will be restored to their prior state.
*/
useYarn: true,
/*
buildManagerOptions allows you to opt-out of the default options such as `--ignore-engines --no-lockfile`.
The buildManagerOptions function is aware of each scenario so you can customize your options.
*/
buildManagerOptions(scenario) {
return ['--ignore-engines'];
}
scenarios: [
{
name: 'Ember 2.11.0',
/*
`env` can be set per scenario, with environment variables to set for the command being run.
This will be merged with process.env
*/
env: {
ENABLE_NEW_DASHBOARD: true
},
npm: {
devDependencies: {
'ember-source': '2.11.0'
},
/*
When `useYarn` is true, you can optionally define yarn resolutions to enforce a
specific dependency version to be installed. This is useful if other libraries
you depend on include different versions of a package.
*/
resolutions: {
'lodash': '5.0.0'
}
/*
In order to easily test multiple editions ember-try merges any `ember` property specified
into the applications `package.json`. Values specified in the ember-try configuration will
override values that pre-existed in the original `package.json`.
*/
ember: {
'edition': 'octane'
}
}
},
{
name: 'Ember canary with Ember-Data 2.3.0',
/*
`allowedToFail` - If true, if this scenario fails it will not fail the entire try command.
*/
allowedToFail: true,
npm: {
devDependencies: {
'ember-data': '2.3.0',
'ember-source': await getChannelURL('canary')
// you can remove any package by marking `null`
'some-optional-package': null
}
},
},
{
name: 'ember-beta',
npm: {
devDependencies: {
'ember-source': await getChannelURL('beta')
}
}
},
]
};
};
Scenarios are sets of dependencies. They can be specified exactly as in the
package.json
The
name can be used to try just one scenario using the
ember try:one command.
If you include
useYarn: true in your
ember-try config, all npm scenarios will use
yarn for install with the
--no-lockfile option. At cleanup, your dependencies will be restored to their prior state.
Lockfiles are ignored by
ember-try. (
yarn will run with
--no-lockfile and
npm will be run with
--no-shrinkwrap).
When testing various scenarios, it's important to "float" dependencies so that the scenarios are run with the latest satisfying versions of dependencies a user of the project would get.
If you include
useWorkspaces: true in your
ember-try config,
ember-try will apply the diff to each individual workspace specified
in
package.json, allowing you to try scenarios in monorepo style repositories. See
Yarn's documentation of workspaces for more details.
See an example of using
ember-try for CI here, and the resulting build output.
npm link and
npm link ember-try, otherwise any
ember try commands you run will use the version of ember-try included by ember-cli itself.