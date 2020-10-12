Ember Truth Helpers

HTMLBars template helpers for additional truth logic in if and unless statements.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-truth-helpers

Usage

Helper JavaScript HTMLBars Variable argument count allowed eq if (a === b) {{if (eq a b)}} No not-eq if (a !== b) {{if (not-eq a b)}} No not if (!a) {{if (not a)}} Yes and if (a && b) * {{if (and a b)}} Yes or if (a || b) * {{if (or a b)}} Yes xor if (a && !b || !a && b) * {{if (xor a b)}} No gt if (a > b) {{if (gt a b)}} No gte if (a >= b) {{if (gte a b)}} No lt if (a < b) {{if (lt a b)}} No lte if (a <= b) {{if (lte a b)}} No is-array if (Ember.isArray(a)) {{if (is-array a)}} Yes is-empty if (Ember.isEmpty(a)) {{if (is-empty a)}} No is-equal if (Ember.isEqual(a, b)) {{if (is-equal a b)}} No

API

is-equal uses Ember.isEqual helper to evaluate equality of two values. eq should be sufficient for most applications. is-equal is necessary when trying to compare a complex object to a primitive value.

Other Helpers

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.