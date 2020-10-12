HTMLBars template helpers for additional truth logic in
if and
unless statements.
ember install ember-truth-helpers
|Helper
|JavaScript
|HTMLBars
|Variable argument count allowed
|eq
if (a === b)
{{if (eq a b)}}
|No
|not-eq
if (a !== b)
{{if (not-eq a b)}}
|No
|not
if (!a)
{{if (not a)}}
|Yes
|and
if (a && b)*
{{if (and a b)}}
|Yes
|or
if (a || b) *
{{if (or a b)}}
|Yes
|xor
if (a && !b || !a && b)*
{{if (xor a b)}}
|No
|gt
if (a > b)
{{if (gt a b)}}
|No
|gte
if (a >= b)
{{if (gte a b)}}
|No
|lt
if (a < b)
{{if (lt a b)}}
|No
|lte
if (a <= b)
{{if (lte a b)}}
|No
|is-array
if (Ember.isArray(a))
{{if (is-array a)}}
|Yes
|is-empty
if (Ember.isEmpty(a))
{{if (is-empty a)}}
|No
|is-equal
if (Ember.isEqual(a, b))
{{if (is-equal a b)}}
|No
(or a b), even if
a is truthy,
b will still be evaluated.
See this explanation.
is-equal uses
Ember.isEqual helper to evaluate equality of two values.
eq should be sufficient for most applications.
is-equal is necessary when trying to compare a complex object to
a primitive value.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
Big fan of this addon, since I install it in basically every app. It said a lot about it when Ember core decides to adopt most of it. I recommend this, and can say that it keeps up with the community.