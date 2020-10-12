openbase logo
eth

ember-truth-helpers

by James Murphy
3.0.0

Ember HTMLBars Helpers for {{if}} & {{unless}}: not, and, or, eq & is-array

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

174K

GitHub Stars

697

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
knownasilya

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Ember Truth Helpers Build Status

HTMLBars template helpers for additional truth logic in if and unless statements.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-truth-helpers

Usage

HelperJavaScriptHTMLBarsVariable argument count allowed
eqif (a === b){{if (eq a b)}}No
not-eqif (a !== b){{if (not-eq a b)}}No
notif (!a){{if (not a)}}Yes
andif (a && b)*{{if (and a b)}}Yes
orif (a || b) *{{if (or a b)}}    Yes
xorif (a && !b || !a && b)*{{if (xor a b)}}No
gtif (a > b){{if (gt a b)}}No
gteif (a >= b){{if (gte a b)}}No
ltif (a < b){{if (lt a b)}}No
lteif (a <= b){{if (lte a b)}}No
is-arrayif (Ember.isArray(a)){{if (is-array a)}}Yes
is-emptyif (Ember.isEmpty(a)){{if (is-empty a)}}No
is-equalif (Ember.isEqual(a, b)){{if (is-equal a b)}}No
* Unlike their JavaScript counterparts, these expressions do not short circuit. For example, with (or a b), even if a is truthy, b will still be evaluated. See this explanation.

API

is-equal

is-equal uses Ember.isEqual helper to evaluate equality of two values. eq should be sufficient for most applications. is-equal is necessary when trying to compare a complex object to a primitive value.

Other Helpers

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

100
Ilya Radchenko, Traverse City, MI
February 2, 2021
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Big fan of this addon, since I install it in basically every app. It said a lot about it when Ember core decides to adopt most of it. I recommend this, and can say that it keeps up with the community.

0

