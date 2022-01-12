This addon provides a component for truncating text in an Ember application.
ember install ember-truncate
To get started, place the
truncate-multiline component in one of your templates and provide a string to the
text attribute.
{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate."}}
The block form offers customization beyond that of the inline form and support for nested DOM nodes. Instead of supplying the
text attribute, render text or elements into the
target component. Use the
button component to customize the more/less button, or exclude it to remove the button entirely. The
isTruncated property provides access to the current state of truncation.
{{#truncate-multiline as |tm|~}}
{{#tm.target~}}
Long text to truncate with <em><strong>really</strong> important</em> formatting.
{{~/tm.target}}
{{#if tm.neededTruncating}}
{{#tm.button}}{{if tm.isTruncated "more" "less"}}{{/tm.button}}
{{/if}}
{{~/truncate-multiline}}
NB: It is recommended that you use the tilde
~ character to omit extra whitespace when using the block form.
The
truncate-multiline component offers other functionality via attributes.
The number of lines at which the component truncates can be changed by setting the
lines attribute. The default is 3 lines.
{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." lines=5}}
Programmatically controls expanding/collapsing the text. This attribute is especially useful when the button is omitted.
{{#truncate-multiline truncate=booleanInParent as |tm|~}}
{{#tm.target~}}
Long text to truncate.
{{~/tm.target}}
{{~/truncate-multiline}}
The
truncate-multiline component uses actions to signal change in truncation state.
The
onExpand action is triggered whenever the text is expanded.
{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." onExpand=(action "trackImpression")}}
The
onCollapse action is triggered whenever the text is collapsed.
{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." onCollapse=(action "doSomeCoolThing")}}
The
onToggle action is triggered whenever the text is expanded or collapsed. The new truncation state is passed to the action: true for collapsed, false for expanded.
{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." onToggle=(action "updateTableOfContents")}}
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.