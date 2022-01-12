Ember Truncate

This addon provides a component for truncating text in an Ember application.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-truncate

Usage

To get started, place the truncate-multiline component in one of your templates and provide a string to the text attribute.

{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate."}}

The block form offers customization beyond that of the inline form and support for nested DOM nodes. Instead of supplying the text attribute, render text or elements into the target component. Use the button component to customize the more/less button, or exclude it to remove the button entirely. The isTruncated property provides access to the current state of truncation.

{{# truncate -multiline as |tm|~}} {{# tm .target~}} Long text to truncate with < em > < strong > really </ strong > important </ em > formatting. {{~/tm.target}} {{# if tm.neededTruncating}} {{# tm .button}} {{ if tm.isTruncated "more" "less"}} {{/ tm .button}} {{/ if }} {{~/truncate-multiline}}

NB: It is recommended that you use the tilde ~ character to omit extra whitespace when using the block form.

Attributes

The truncate-multiline component offers other functionality via attributes.

lines

The number of lines at which the component truncates can be changed by setting the lines attribute. The default is 3 lines.

{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." lines=5}}

truncate

Programmatically controls expanding/collapsing the text. This attribute is especially useful when the button is omitted.

{{# truncate -multiline truncate=booleanInParent as |tm|~}} {{# tm .target~}} Long text to truncate. {{~/tm.target}} {{~/truncate-multiline}}

Actions

The truncate-multiline component uses actions to signal change in truncation state.

onExpand

The onExpand action is triggered whenever the text is expanded.

{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." onExpand=(action "trackImpression")}}

onCollapse

The onCollapse action is triggered whenever the text is collapsed.

{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." onCollapse=(action "doSomeCoolThing")}}

onToggle

The onToggle action is triggered whenever the text is expanded or collapsed. The new truncation state is passed to the action: true for collapsed, false for expanded.

{{truncate-multiline text="Long text to truncate." onToggle=(action "updateTableOfContents")}}

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.