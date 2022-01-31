Render tooltips and popovers on components and other HTML elements using HTMLBars.

Installation

ember install ember-tooltips

Upgrading from 2.x

See UPGRADING-3.x.md

Documentation

Documentation for usage is below:

Usage

This documentation is for the 3.x version of ember-tooltips. For 2.x documentation, please refer to the 2.x branch README.

Note: The documentation below is up-to-date for Ember Octane Edition conventions. However, it is still valid to use earlier curly-bracket syntax too, e.g. {{ember-tooltip text="Hello!" onShow=(action 'someAction')}}

Ember Tooltip

The easiest way to add a tooltip to any element is with the <EmberTooltip /> component:

< MyComponent > Hover for more info < EmberTooltip @ text = "Here is more info!" /> </ MyComponent >

Or in block form:

< MyComponent > Hover for more info < EmberTooltip > Here is the info in a tooltip! </ EmberTooltip > </ MyComponent >

The tooltip will always be rendered on its parent element unless you specify the targetId attribute:

< input id = "has-info-tooltip" value = "" placeholder = "Enter first name..." /> < EmberTooltip @ targetId = "has-info-tooltip" > Here is some more info </ EmberTooltip >

Tooltips and popovers are lazy rendered. That means the are only rendered in the DOM once the user interacts with the target element.

Options can be set on the <EmberTooltip> as attributes:

< MyComponent > Click for more info < EmberTooltip @ event = "click" > This info will show on click! </ EmberTooltip > </ MyComponent >

Documentation for supported options is located here.

Ember popover

Popovers can be created with the <EmberPopover /> component, which is added to apps just like <EmberTooltip /> .

Popovers support the same target behavior as tooltips; popovers will render on their parent element unless a targetId is supplied.

All the options passed to tooltip components can be passed to popover components:

< MyComponent > Click for more info < EmberPopover @ event = "click" > This info will show in a popover on click! </ EmberPopover > </ MyComponent >

Popovers also benefit from a hide API made publically acessible:

< EmberPopover as | popover |> < button onClick = {{ action "hide" target=popover}} type = "button" >Click here </ button > to hide the popover </ EmberPopover >

In addition, a popoverHideDelay option is made available for popovers only.

Options

Options are set as attributes on the tooltip/popover components. Current tooltip/popover properties this addon supports are:

animationDuration

Type Default Number 200

Defines the duration of tooltip animation in milliseconds. In testing, animation duration is always 0.

< EmberTooltip @ animationDuration = {{0}} />

arrowClass

Type Default String 'tooltip-arrow'

Adds extra classes to tooltip arrows.

Usually used along with tooltipClass .

< EmberTooltip @ arrowClass = "hoverhelp__arrow" />

This will create html similar to:

< div class = "tooltip" > < div class = "hoverhelp__arrow" > </ div > < div class = "tooltip-inner" > </ div > </ div >

class

Type Default String none

Adds a class to any tooltip wrapper:

< EmberTooltip class = "tooltip-wrapper" />

Note: This is usually not what you want, as the wrapper itself is hidden by default. You are probably looking for tooltipClass .

delay

Type Default Number 0

Delays showing the tooltip by the given number of milliseconds.

< EmberTooltip @ delay = {{500}} />

This does not affect the hiding of the tooltip. See also, delayOnChange.

delayOnChange

Type Default Boolean true

Whether or not to enforce the delay even when the user transitions their cursor between multiple target elements with tooltips.

See this animation for a visual explanation:

< EmberTooltip @ delayOnChange = {{true}} />

duration

Type Default Number 0

Sets the duration for which the tooltip will be open, in milliseconds. When the tooltip has been opened for the duration set it will hide itself.

The user will still hide the tooltip if the hide event occurs before the duration expires.

< EmberTooltip @ duration = {{1000}} />

Leave as 0 if you wish for the tooltip to remain open indefinitely.

effect

Type Default String 'slide'

Sets the animation used to show and hide the tooltip. Possible options are:

'fade'

'slide'

'none'

< EmberTooltip @ effect = "slide" />

event

Type Default String 'hover'

The event that the tooltip will hide and show for. Possible options are:

'hover'

'click'

'focus' (hides on blur)

(hides on blur) 'none'

< EmberTooltip @ event = "click" />

This event is overwritten by the individual hideOn and showOn properties. In effect, setting event sets hideOn and shownOn for you.

The tooltip can also be shown programatically by passing in the isShown property, documented here.

hideOn

Type Default String 'none'

Sets the event that the tooltip will hide on. This overwrites any event set with the event option.

This can be any javascript-emitted event.

< EmberTooltip @ event = "click" @ hideOn = "mouseleave" />

Usually, you'll use the event option, which sets showOn and hideOn automatically, instead of this option.

This option does not affect the event the tooltip shows on. That is set by the showOn option. This will override the event property in deciding when the tooltip is hidden.

innerClass

Type Default String 'tooltip-inner'

Adds extra classes to inner tooltips.

Usually used along with tooltipClass .

< EmberTooltip @ innerClass = "hoverhelp__inner" />

This will create html similar to:

< div class = "tooltip" > < div class = "tooltip-arrow" > </ div > < div class = "hoverhelp__inner" > </ div > </ div >

isShown

Type Default Boolean false

Gives you a programatic way to hide and show a tooltip. Set this value to true to manually show the tooltip.

This can be useful alongside event='none' when you only want to toolip to show when you specific and not based on an user action.

< EmberTooltip @ isShown = {{this.showTooltip}} @ event = "none" />

popoverHideDelay

Type Default Number 250

POPOVER ONLY: The number of milliseconds before the popover will hide after the user hovers away from the popover and the popover target. This is only applicable when event='hover' .

< EmberPopover @ event = "hover" @ popoverHideDelay = {{300}} />

popperContainer

Type Default HTMLElement | String | false false

Appends the tooltip to a specific element. By default, the tooltip will be rendered as a sibling of its target. This attribute can be set to render the tooltip elsewhere in the DOM. See the tooltip.js container option.

< EmberTooltip @ popperContainer = "body" />

popperOptions

Type Default Object null

Sets the popperOptions on the underlying tooltip.js instance. Currently, only overriding modifiers is supported. See popper.js documentation for more information on available modifiers.

This can be used to customize various aspects of tooltip rendering and override certain popper.js defaults set by ember-tooltips . For example, using a tooltip inside of an absolutely or relatively positioned container with overflow constraints, you may want to disable preventOverflow.escapeWithReference .

import Component from '@ember/component' ; export default Component.extend({ popperOptions : { modifiers : { preventOverflow : { escapeWithReference : false } } }, });

< div class = "my-scrollable-container" > {{# each items as |item|}} < div class = "row" > {{item.text}} < EmberTooltip @ text = {{item.tooltip}} @ popperOptions = {{this.popperOptions}} /> </ div > {{/ each }} </ div >

Note that popperOptions is only applied during tooltip creation and that it is not reapplied if the value changes after the tooltip is rendered.

Type Default String 'top'

Sets the side the tooltip will render on.

Possible options are:

'top'

'right'

'bottom'

'left'

In addition, you may also specify -start and -end variants supported by Popper.js. e.g. top-start to position the tooltip from the top-left or right-end to position from the bottom right.

< EmberTooltip @ side = "right" />

showOn

Type Default String 'none'

Sets the event that the tooltip will show on. This overwrites any event set with the event option.

This can be any javascript-emitted event.

< EmberTooltip @ showOn = "click" />

Usually, you'll use the event option, which sets showOn and hideOn automatically, instead of this option.

This option does not affect the event the tooltip hides on. That is set by the [hideOn](#hide on) option. This will override the event property in deciding when the tooltip is shown.

spacing

Type Default Number 10

Sets the number of pixels the tooltip will render from the target element. A higher number will move the tooltip further from the target. This can be any number.

< EmberTooltip @ spacing = {{20}} />

targetId

Type Default String null (parent element of the tooltip)

The concept of a 'target' is used through this addon. A target is the element that the tooltip or popover is attached to. Each tooltip or popvers has its own target. Interacting with this target will render and/or show the tooltip or popover. By default, the tooltip's target is the parent element. However, with targetId , you can specify another element's ID to attach the tooltip to another element on the page.

For example, if you want to show a tooltip over a button when the user hovers over the button, the button is the target. If you want to show a popover over an input when the user focuses on the input, the input is the target.

< input id = "has-info-tooltip" value = "" placeholder = "Enter first name..." /> < EmberTooltip @ targetId = "has-info-tooltip" > Here is some more info </ EmberTooltip >

text

Type Default String null

Sets the text of any tooltip without needing the tooltip to be written in block form.

< MyComponent > Hover for more info < EmberTooltip @ text = "Here is more info!" /> </ MyComponent >

tooltipClass

Type Default String 'tooltip'

Adds extra classes to tooltips.

Useful to avoid conflicts with other libraries.

< EmberTooltip @ tooltipClass = "hoverhelp" />

This will create html similar to:

< div class = "hoverhelp" > < div class = "tooltip-arrow" > </ div > < div class = "tooltip-inner" > </ div > </ div >

Setting Defaults

You can set the default for any option by extending the <EmberTooltip /> or <EmberPopover /> component:

import EmberTooltipComponent from 'ember-tooltips/components/ember-tooltip' ; export default EmberTooltipComponent.extend({ effect : 'fade' , side : 'bottom' , });

Note: Do not provide a template hbs file, when overriding/extending ember-tooltips or ember-popover , as this will override the template provided by the addon and prevent tooltip or popover content from appearing.

Actions

Four actions are available for you to hook onto through the tooltip/popover lifecycle:

< EmberTooltip @ onDestroy = {{ action 'onDestroy'}} @ onHide = {{ action 'onHide'}} @ onRender = {{ action 'onRender'}} @ onShow = {{ action 'onShow'}} />

Testing

Test helpers

This addon exposes testing helpers which can be used inside of the consuming app's acceptance and integration tests. We use a tooltip-centric naming convention but these can also be used to test popovers.

Publically available test helpers are:

All assert helpers require assert to be passed as the first param and some accept a second, optional param for additional test options. All assert helpers work with both QUnit's assert and chai's assert .

For detailed usage instructions and examples, see the documentation for each test helper below.

There are currently two supported flavors of test helpers: one implementation uses jQuery and one uses the browser's DOM APIs ( querySelector , etc.). The two share the same APIs, with exception for the types of selectors they support.

The jQuery assertion test helpers support jQuery-specific pseudoselectors like :contains . However, as jQuery is now optional in Ember 3.4+ and the use-cases for jQuery-specific selectors and the use of the library are small, these helpers will likely be removed in the next major release of ember-tooltips .

All test helpers live under the following modules:

import { assertTooltipContent } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; import { assertTooltipContent } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support/dom' ; import { assertTooltipContent } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support/jquery' ;

Example

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; import { assertTooltipRendered } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; module ( 'Integration | Component | Some component' , function ( hooks ) { setupRenderingTest(hooks); test( 'ember-tooltip renders' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipRendered(assert); }); });

Asserts that a tooltip or popover has content that matches a given string.

import { assertTooltipContent } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip @text="More info" @isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipContent(assert, { contentString : 'More info' , }); });

The options hash accepts:

Asserts that a tooltip or popover has been rendered in the DOM.

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipRendered } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip />` ); await triggerEvent( this .element, 'mouseenter' ); assertTooltipRendered(assert); });

Please note, assertTooltipRendered() does not assert that the tooltip or popover is visible to the user - use assertTooltipVisible() for that.

Given this addon's lazy rendering capabilities (explained in targetId ), tooltips will not be rendered until the target is interacted with.

The options hash accepts:

Asserts that a tooltip or popover has not been rendered in the DOM.

Why is this test helper useful? Well, given this addon's lazy rendering capabilities (explained in targetId ), tooltips may not be rendered until the target is interacted with.

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipNotRendered } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip />` ); assertTooltipNotRendered(assert); });

This helper does not assert that the tooltip or popover is not visible to the user. The assertion will fail if the tooltip or popover is not visible to the user but is still rendered in the DOM. If you want to assert that a tooltip or popover is not visible once it's rendered in the DOM, use assertTooltipNotVisible().

The options hash accepts:

Asserts that a tooltip or popover is visible.

For example:

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipVisible } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip />` ); await triggerEvent( this .element, 'mouseenter' ); assertTooltipVisible(assert); });

You may use this helper with a variety of different user interactions. Here's an example that asserts that a tooltip is shown when the user focusses on an input:

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipVisible } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs ` <input id="url-input"> <EmberTooltip @targetId="url-input" /> ` ); await triggerEvent( '#url-input' , 'focus' ); assertTooltipVisible(assert); });

The options hash accepts:

Asserts that a tooltip or popover is not visible.

This helper is usually used in conjunction with triggerTooltipTargetEvent() to assert that a particular user interaction hides a tooltip to the user.

For example:

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipNotVisible, assertTooltipVisible, } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip />` ); const { element } = this ; await triggerEvent(element, 'mouseenter' ); assertTooltipVisible(assert); await triggerEvent(element, 'mouseleave' ); assertTooltipNotVisible(assert); });

The options hash accepts:

Asserts that a tooltip or popover is rendered on the correct side of the target.

This helper tests the side option that can be passed to tooltips and popovers.

An options hash is required and it must contain a side property. For example:

import { assertTooltipSide } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip @side="right" @isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipSide(assert, { side : 'right' , }); });

The options hash accepts:

Asserts that a tooltip or popover is rendered a given number of pixels from the target.

This helper tests the spacing option that can be passed to tooltips and popovers.

An options hash is required and it must contain spacing and side properties. For example:

import { assertTooltipSpacing } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip @spacing={{35}} @isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipSpacing(assert, { side : 'right' , spacing : 35 , }); });

The options hash accepts:

Test helper options

Most test helpers accept a second, optional param called options . This is an object you can pass that customizes various options in a test. The properties you can pass via options for each test helper is listed above. Below you will find more information for each property.

Test helper option: contentString

The content string you expect the tooltip or popover to have.

Type Default String null

Usage example:

import { assertTooltipContent } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip @text="More info" @isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipContent(assert, { contentString : 'More info' , }); });

Test helper option: selector

The selector of the tooltip or popover you are testing.

If more than one tooltip or popover is found in the DOM when you run an assertion, you will be asked to specify this.

Type Default String '.ember-tooltip, .ember-popover'

Usage example:

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipVisible } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs ` <EmberTooltip /> <EmberTooltip class="differentiator" /> ` ); await triggerEvent( this .element, 'mouseenter' ); assertTooltipVisible(assert, { selector : '.differentiator' , }); });

Test helper option: side

The value for the tooltip or popover's side option that you are asserting.

Type Default String null

For example, if you specify for the tooltip or popover be shown on the right of the target using side='right' , you will pass side: 'right' in assertions that test side. Here is the code for this example:

import { assertTooltipSide } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip @side="right" @isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipSide(assert, { side : 'right' , }); });

Test helper option: spacing

The value for the tooltip or popover's spacing option that you are asserting. Specify as a number of pixels expected (without a px unit).

Type Default Number null

For example, if you specify for the tooltip or popover be shown on the right of the target using side='right' , you will pass side: 'right' in assertions that test side. Here is the code for this example:

import { assertTooltipSide } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<EmberTooltip @spacing={{35}} @isShown={{true}} />` ); assertTooltipSide(assert, { side : 'right' , spacing : 35 , }); });

Test helper option: targetSelector

The selector of the target element of the tooltip or popover you are testing.

If more than one tooltip or popover is found in the DOM with a particular selector when you run an assertion, you will be asked to specify this.

Type Default String '.ember-tooltip-target, .ember-popover-target'

Usage example:

import { render, triggerEvent } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { assertTooltipVisible } from 'ember-tooltips/test-support' ; test( 'Example test' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs ` <div class="target-a"> <EmberTooltip class="common-tooltip" @side="top" @isShown={{true}} @text="Hi" @effect="none" /> </div> <div class="target-b"> <EmberTooltip class="common-tooltip" @side="left" @isShown={{true}} @text="Bye" @effect="none" /> </div> ` ); assertTooltipVisible(assert, { targetSelector : '.target-b' , }); });

Accessibility

This addon aims to meet 508 compliance.

Elements with tooltips are given a tabindex attribute and when the element receives focus, the tooltip will show.

Additionally, the aria-describedby , title , id , and role attributes are managed by this addon.

There is always room for improvement and PRs to improve accessibility are welcome.

Development

This project is maintained by:

All PRs and issues are welcome to the following branches:

master for 3.x improvements and bug fixes

for improvements and bug fixes 2.x for 2.x improvements and bug fixes

Before starting work on a PR, please read the quick guide, CONTRIBUTING, to save you time and energy!

Maintainer information

