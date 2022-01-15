openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
et

ember-toastr

by Ilya Radchenko
3.0.0 (see all)

Wrapper for Toastr.js notifications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Ember Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-toastr

A service wrapper for toastr.js with auto injection into routes, components, and controllers.

npm version Build Status Ember Observer Score

Compatibility

Usage

ember install ember-toastr

You can now access the notifications service as toast. You can inject it in routes, controllers or components using the following syntax:

import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { action } from '@ember/object';

export default class SomeController extends Controller {
  @service toast;

  @action
  test() {
    let title = 'Test';
    let message = 'A test happened';

    this.toast.info(message, title, {
      // options here
    });
  }
}

If using newer versions of Ember you can inject using the decorator syntax, see the Ember documentation for @ember/service#inject decorator.

You can also use toast.clear() and toast.remove() to remove all toasts. For example:

<button {{on "click" this.toast.clear}}>Clear</button>

See the toastr.js demo for other possible uses, and the toastr.js documentation for explanation of options.

API

toast Service

success(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying a success toast.

info(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying a info toast.

warning(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying a warning toast.

error(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying an error toast.

clear() or clear(toast)

A method to clear all toasts, or the individual toast.

remove() or remove(toast)

A method to remove all toasts, or the individual toast.

toasts

A property to access all toasts that are added.

Configuration

These are the default options:

ENV['ember-toastr'] = {
  toastrOptions: {
    closeButton: true,
    debug: false,
    newestOnTop: true,
    progressBar: true,
    positionClass: 'toast-top-right',
    preventDuplicates: true,
    onclick: null,
    showDuration: '300',
    hideDuration: '1000',
    timeOut: '4000',
    extendedTimeOut: '1000',
    showEasing: 'swing',
    hideEasing: 'linear',
    showMethod: 'fadeIn',
    hideMethod: 'fadeOut',
  },
};

All options in toastrOptions are direct options for toastr.js.

Testing Toasts in Acceptance Tests

Toastr messages are rendered inside a div#toast-container, but outside of div#ember-testing-container, where all of the testing action takes place. Therefore, you need to supply a second scope parameter of document to your assert.dom(...) calls.

For example: assert.dom('#toast-container', document).includesText('ERROR: Invalid username or password');

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@freshworks/toast-messageNucleus - The Freshworks Design System in Ember
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
3K
en
ember-notifierEasy, beautiful notifications for your Ember project.
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
192
ecg
ember-cli-growlA growl notification system for EmberJS packaged as an Ember CLI add-on.
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial