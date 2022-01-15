A service wrapper for toastr.js with auto injection into routes, components, and controllers.
ember install ember-toastr
You can now access the notifications service as
toast.
You can inject it in routes, controllers or components using the following syntax:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class SomeController extends Controller {
@service toast;
@action
test() {
let title = 'Test';
let message = 'A test happened';
this.toast.info(message, title, {
// options here
});
}
}
If using newer versions of Ember you can inject using the decorator syntax, see the Ember documentation for @ember/service#inject decorator.
You can also use
toast.clear() and
toast.remove() to
remove all toasts. For example:
<button {{on "click" this.toast.clear}}>Clear</button>
See the toastr.js demo for other possible uses, and the toastr.js documentation for explanation of options.
toast Service
success(msg = '', title = '', options = {})
A method with the above default values for displaying a success toast.
info(msg = '', title = '', options = {})
A method with the above default values for displaying a info toast.
warning(msg = '', title = '', options = {})
A method with the above default values for displaying a warning toast.
error(msg = '', title = '', options = {})
A method with the above default values for displaying an error toast.
clear() or
clear(toast)
A method to clear all toasts, or the individual toast.
remove() or
remove(toast)
A method to remove all toasts, or the individual toast.
toasts
A property to access all toasts that are added.
These are the default options:
ENV['ember-toastr'] = {
toastrOptions: {
closeButton: true,
debug: false,
newestOnTop: true,
progressBar: true,
positionClass: 'toast-top-right',
preventDuplicates: true,
onclick: null,
showDuration: '300',
hideDuration: '1000',
timeOut: '4000',
extendedTimeOut: '1000',
showEasing: 'swing',
hideEasing: 'linear',
showMethod: 'fadeIn',
hideMethod: 'fadeOut',
},
};
All options in
toastrOptions are direct options for toastr.js.
Toastr messages are rendered inside a
div#toast-container, but outside of
div#ember-testing-container, where all of the testing action takes place.
Therefore, you need to supply a second scope parameter of
document to your
assert.dom(...) calls.
For example:
assert.dom('#toast-container', document).includesText('ERROR: Invalid username or password');
See the Contributing guide for details.