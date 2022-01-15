A service wrapper for toastr.js with auto injection into routes, components, and controllers.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Requires jQuery (see https://github.com/emberjs/ember-jquery)

Usage

ember install ember-toastr

You can now access the notifications service as toast . You can inject it in routes, controllers or components using the following syntax:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { action } from '@ember/object' ; export default class SomeController extends Controller { @service toast; @action test() { let title = 'Test' ; let message = 'A test happened' ; this .toast.info(message, title, { }); } }

If using newer versions of Ember you can inject using the decorator syntax, see the Ember documentation for @ember/service#inject decorator.

You can also use toast.clear() and toast.remove() to remove all toasts. For example:

< button {{on "click" this.toast.clear}} >Clear </ button >

See the toastr.js demo for other possible uses, and the toastr.js documentation for explanation of options.

API

toast Service

success(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying a success toast.

info(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying a info toast.

warning(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying a warning toast.

error(msg = '', title = '', options = {})

A method with the above default values for displaying an error toast.

clear() or clear(toast)

A method to clear all toasts, or the individual toast.

remove() or remove(toast)

A method to remove all toasts, or the individual toast.

toasts

A property to access all toasts that are added.

Configuration

These are the default options:

ENV[ 'ember-toastr' ] = { toastrOptions : { closeButton : true , debug : false , newestOnTop : true , progressBar : true , positionClass : 'toast-top-right' , preventDuplicates : true , onclick : null , showDuration : '300' , hideDuration : '1000' , timeOut : '4000' , extendedTimeOut : '1000' , showEasing : 'swing' , hideEasing : 'linear' , showMethod : 'fadeIn' , hideMethod : 'fadeOut' , }, };

All options in toastrOptions are direct options for toastr.js.

Testing Toasts in Acceptance Tests

Toastr messages are rendered inside a div#toast-container , but outside of div#ember-testing-container , where all of the testing action takes place. Therefore, you need to supply a second scope parameter of document to your assert.dom(...) calls.

For example: assert.dom('#toast-container', document).includesText('ERROR: Invalid username or password') ;

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.