openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
etm

ember-time-machine

by Offir Golan
0.0.6 (see all)

An object state management solution.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Time Machine

Build Status npm version Test Coverage

Say you are building a form, what’s the best way to handle the state of an underlying model? How do you revert unwanted changes? Do you use a buffer or take snapshots? What if your model has relationships, and those relationships have relationships?

While Ember is a leading framework for building ambitious applications, it lacks the important ability to manage complex object state. Introducing Ember Time Machine, an addon that challenges this current issue and its limitations with a single command solution.

Features

  • Support for both Ember Objects and Arrays, as well as, Ember Data models
  • Tracks nested relational changes out of the box (including hasMany and belongsTo relationships)
  • Ability to revert array manipulations as well as object property changes
  • No buffer used so all changes are made on the actual model
  • Intelligently batches property changes when undoing and redoing

Installation

ember install ember-time-machine

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

Note: Ember Time Machine can be used with plain objects and arrays. This example is used to show the true potential of this addon

// models/user.js
export default DS.Model.extend({
  firstName: attr('string'),
  lastName: attr('string'),
  username: attr('string'),
  avatar: attr('string'),

  settings: DS.belongsTo('setting'),
  tasks: DS.hasMany('task')
});

Setup

import TimeMachine from 'ember-time-machine';

const user = this.store.peekRecord('user', 1);

const timeMachine = TimeMachine.Object.create({ content: user });

Manipulate

/** Basic Manipulations **/
timeMachine.set('username', 'offir.golan');

/** Nested Array Manipulations **/
timeMachine.get('tasks').setEach('isCompleted', true);
timeMachine.get('tasks').pushObject(this.store.createRecord('task'));

/** Nested Object Manipulations **/
timeMachine.set('settings.newOnTop', false);

Time Travel

timeMachine.undo(1, { on : [ 'username' ] }); // Undo the last username change
timeMachine.undo(1, { on : [ 'tasks' ] }); // Undo the last tasks change. This will undo the newly added task via pushObject
timeMachine.undo(2, { on: [ 'tasks.@each.isCompleted' ] }); // Undo the last 2 isCompleted changes on the tasks collection
timeMachine.undoAll({ on: [ 'settings.*' ] }); // Undo all changes on the settings object
timeMachine.undoAll(); // Undo all changes

timeMachine.redo(1, { on : [ 'username' ] }); // Redo the last undone change to username
timeMachine.redoAll(); // Redo all changes that have been undone

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial