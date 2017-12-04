Ember Time Machine

Say you are building a form, what’s the best way to handle the state of an underlying model? How do you revert unwanted changes? Do you use a buffer or take snapshots? What if your model has relationships, and those relationships have relationships?

While Ember is a leading framework for building ambitious applications, it lacks the important ability to manage complex object state. Introducing Ember Time Machine, an addon that challenges this current issue and its limitations with a single command solution.

Features

Support for both Ember Objects and Arrays, as well as, Ember Data models

Tracks nested relational changes out of the box (including hasMany and belongsTo relationships)

and relationships) Ability to revert array manipulations as well as object property changes

No buffer used so all changes are made on the actual model

Intelligently batches property changes when undoing and redoing

Installation

ember install ember-time-machine

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

Note: Ember Time Machine can be used with plain objects and arrays. This example is used to show the true potential of this addon

export default DS.Model.extend({ firstName : attr( 'string' ), lastName : attr( 'string' ), username : attr( 'string' ), avatar : attr( 'string' ), settings : DS.belongsTo( 'setting' ), tasks : DS.hasMany( 'task' ) });

Setup

import TimeMachine from 'ember-time-machine' ; const user = this .store.peekRecord( 'user' , 1 ); const timeMachine = TimeMachine.Object.create({ content : user });

Manipulate

timeMachine.set( 'username' , 'offir.golan' ); timeMachine.get( 'tasks' ).setEach( 'isCompleted' , true ); timeMachine.get( 'tasks' ).pushObject( this .store.createRecord( 'task' )); timeMachine.set( 'settings.newOnTop' , false );

Time Travel