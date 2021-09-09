This ember-cli addon provides a component that allows for 'tethering' a block to a target somewhere else on the page. The target may be an element, an element selector, or an Ember view. Importantly, the component retains typical context for Ember action handling and data binding.
For Ember 1.13 - 2.3, use 0.4.1. For support for earlier versions of Ember, use ember-tether 0.3.1.
View a live demo here: http://yapplabs.github.io/ember-tether/
ember install ember-tether
Note: Ember CLI versions < 0.2.3 should use
ember install:addon instead of
ember install
Given the following DOM:
<body class="ember-application">
<div id="a-nice-person">
Nice person
</div>
<div class="ember-view">
<!-- rest of your Ember app's DOM... -->
</div>
</body>
and a template like this:
{{#ember-tether
target='#a-nice-person'
targetAttachment='top right'
attachment='top left'
}}
A puppy
{{/ember-tether}}
Then "A puppy" would be rendered alongside the
a-nice-person div.
If the ember-tether component is destroyed, its far-off content is destroyed too. For example, given:
{{#if isShowing}}
{{#ember-tether
target='#a-nice-person'
targetAttachment='top right'
attachment='top left'
}}
A puppy
{{/ember-tether}}
{{/if}}
If
isShowing starts off true and becomes false, then the "A puppy" text will be removed from the page.
Similarly, if you use
ember-tether in a route's template, it will
render its content next to the target element when the route is entered
and remove it when the route is exited.
Tether works by appending tethered elements to the
<body> tag. Unfortunately, this moves your content outside of the Ember application
rootElement during acceptance testing. This breaks event dispatch and action handling, including traditional Ember test helpers like
click.
As of version 0.4.0, we can configure a different element to be used instead of body. This can be useful for Ember tests.
// config/environment.js
ENV['ember-tether'] = {
bodyElementId: 'ember-testing'
};
It is also possible to pass a
bodyElement to a particular ember-tether component declaration.