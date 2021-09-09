Ember Tether

This ember-cli addon provides a component that allows for 'tethering' a block to a target somewhere else on the page. The target may be an element, an element selector, or an Ember view. Importantly, the component retains typical context for Ember action handling and data binding.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

For Ember 1.13 - 2.3, use 0.4.1. For support for earlier versions of Ember, use ember-tether 0.3.1.

Installation

Live Demo

View a live demo here: http://yapplabs.github.io/ember-tether/

Installation

ember install ember-tether

Note: Ember CLI versions < 0.2.3 should use ember install:addon instead of ember install

Example Usage

Given the following DOM:

< body class = "ember-application" > < div id = "a-nice-person" > Nice person </ div > < div class = "ember-view" > </ div > </ body >

and a template like this:

{{# ember -tether target='#a-nice-person' targetAttachment='top right' attachment='top left' }} A puppy {{/ ember -tether}}

Then "A puppy" would be rendered alongside the a-nice-person div.

If the ember-tether component is destroyed, its far-off content is destroyed too. For example, given:

{{# if isShowing}} {{# ember -tether target='#a-nice-person' targetAttachment='top right' attachment='top left' }} A puppy {{/ ember -tether}} {{/ if }}

If isShowing starts off true and becomes false, then the "A puppy" text will be removed from the page.

Similarly, if you use ember-tether in a route's template, it will render its content next to the target element when the route is entered and remove it when the route is exited.

Acceptance Testing

Tether works by appending tethered elements to the <body> tag. Unfortunately, this moves your content outside of the Ember application rootElement during acceptance testing. This breaks event dispatch and action handling, including traditional Ember test helpers like click .

As of version 0.4.0, we can configure a different element to be used instead of body. This can be useful for Ember tests.

ENV[ 'ember-tether' ] = { bodyElementId : 'ember-testing' };

It is also possible to pass a bodyElement to a particular ember-tether component declaration.

License