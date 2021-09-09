openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-tether

by yapplabs
2.0.1 (see all)

Tether an element to another element in the DOM

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.3K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Tether Build Status Ember Observer Score

This ember-cli addon provides a component that allows for 'tethering' a block to a target somewhere else on the page. The target may be an element, an element selector, or an Ember view. Importantly, the component retains typical context for Ember action handling and data binding.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v2.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above

For Ember 1.13 - 2.3, use 0.4.1. For support for earlier versions of Ember, use ember-tether 0.3.1.

Installation

Live Demo

View a live demo here: http://yapplabs.github.io/ember-tether/

Installation

ember install ember-tether

Note: Ember CLI versions < 0.2.3 should use ember install:addon instead of ember install

Example Usage

Given the following DOM:

<body class="ember-application">
  <div id="a-nice-person">
    Nice person
  </div>
  <div class="ember-view">
    <!-- rest of your Ember app's DOM... -->
  </div>
</body>

and a template like this:

{{#ember-tether
    target='#a-nice-person'
    targetAttachment='top right'
    attachment='top left'
}}
  A puppy
{{/ember-tether}}

Then "A puppy" would be rendered alongside the a-nice-person div.

If the ember-tether component is destroyed, its far-off content is destroyed too. For example, given:

{{#if isShowing}}
  {{#ember-tether
      target='#a-nice-person'
      targetAttachment='top right'
      attachment='top left'
  }}
    A puppy
  {{/ember-tether}}
{{/if}}

If isShowing starts off true and becomes false, then the "A puppy" text will be removed from the page.

Similarly, if you use ember-tether in a route's template, it will render its content next to the target element when the route is entered and remove it when the route is exited.

Acceptance Testing

Tether works by appending tethered elements to the <body> tag. Unfortunately, this moves your content outside of the Ember application rootElement during acceptance testing. This breaks event dispatch and action handling, including traditional Ember test helpers like click.

As of version 0.4.0, we can configure a different element to be used instead of body. This can be useful for Ember tests.

// config/environment.js

ENV['ember-tether'] = {
  bodyElementId: 'ember-testing'
};

It is also possible to pass a bodyElement to a particular ember-tether component declaration.

License

  • Ship Shape Tether, the underlying library that implement the actual tethering behavior
  • ember-wormhole, whose pattern for element content manipulation inspired the approach in ember-tether
  • Tetherball, for providing countless hours of entertainment over the past century

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial