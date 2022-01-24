Enabling better element selectors in Ember.js tests
Removes attributes starting with
data-test- from HTML tags and
component/helper invocations in your templates for production builds
Removes properties starting with
data-test- from your JS objects like
component classes for production builds
More information on why that is useful are available on our blog!
ember install ember-test-selectors
In your templates you are now able to use
data-test-* attributes, which are
automatically removed from
production builds:
<article>
<h1 data-test-post-title data-test-resource-id={{post.id}}>{{post.title}}</h1>
<p>{{post.body}}</p>
<button data-test-like-button>Like</button>
</article>
Once you've done that you can use attribute selectors to look up and interact with those elements:
assert.dom('[data-test-post-title]').hasText('Ember is great!');
await click('[data-test-like-button]');
You can use the same syntax also for component invocations:
<Spinner @color="blue" data-test-spinner>
Inside the
Spinner component template the
data-test-spinner attribute will
be applied to the element that has
...attributes on it, or on the component
wrapper
div element if you don't use
tagName = ''.
If you want to use ember-test-selectors in an addon make sure that it appears
in the
dependencies section of the
package.json file, not in the
devDependencies. This ensures that the selectors are also stripped correctly
even if the app that uses the addon does not use ember-test-selectors itself.
You can override when the
data-test-* attributes should be stripped from the
build by modifying your
ember-cli-build.js file:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-test-selectors': {
strip: false
}
});
strip accepts a
Boolean value and defaults to
!app.tests, which means
that the attributes will be stripped for production builds, unless the build
was triggered by
ember test. That means that if you use
ember test --environment=production the test selectors will still work, but
for
ember build -prod they will be stripped out.
ember-test-selectors is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.
ember-test-selectors is not an official part of Ember.js and is not maintained by the Ember.js Core Team.