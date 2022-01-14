With ember-template-recast, transform a template's AST and reprint it. Its formatting will be preserved.

For instance, it is possible to change a component's property while preserving its formatting:

const recast = require ( 'ember-template-recast' ); const template = ` <Sidebar foo="bar" item={{hmmm}} /> ` ; let ast = recast.parse(template); ast.body[ 1 ].attributes[ 1 ].value.path = builders.path( 'this.hmmm' ); let ouput = recast.print(ast); output === ` <Sidebar foo="bar" item={{this.hmmm}} /> ` ;

Command Line Usage

ember-template-recast comes with a binary for running a transform across multiple files, similar to jscodeshift.

npx ember- template -recast directory/ of /templates -t transform .js

Example transform plugin:

module .exports = ( env ) => { let { builders : b } = env.syntax; return { MustacheStatement() { return b.mustache(b.path( 'wat-wat' )); }, }; };

APIs

parse

Used to parse a given template string into an AST. Generally speaking, this AST can be mutated and passed into print (docs below).

const templateRecast = require ( 'ember-template-recast' ); const template = ` {{foo-bar baz="stuff" }} ` ; let ast = templateRecast.parse(template);

Used to generate a new template string representing the provided AST.

const templateRecast = require ( 'ember-template-recast' ); const template = ` {{foo-bar baz="stuff" }} ` ; let ast = templateRecast.parse(template); ast.body[ 0 ].hash[ 0 ].key = 'derp' ; templateRecast.print(ast); {{foo-bar derp= "stuff" }}

transform

Used to easily traverse (and possibly mutate) a given template. Returns the resulting AST and the printed template.

The plugin argument has roughly the following interface:

export interface Syntax { parse: typeof preprocess; builders: typeof builders; print: typeof print; traverse: typeof traverse; Walker: typeof Walker; } export interface TransformPluginEnv { syntax: Syntax; contents: string ; filePath?: string ; parseOptions: { srcName?: string ; }; } export interface TransformPluginBuilder { (env: TransformPluginEnv): NodeVisitor; }

The list of known builders on the env.syntax.builders are found here, although there are a few small extensions related to formatting in custom-nodes.ts

Example:

const { transform } = require ( 'ember-template-recast' ); const template = ` {{foo-bar baz="stuff" }} ` ; let { code } = transform({ template, plugin(env) { let { builders : b } = env.syntax; return { MustacheStatement() { return b.mustache(b.path( 'wat-wat' )); }, }; } }); console .log(code);

SemVer Policy

Due to usage of TypeScript and bundling external APIs this project has somewhat unique SemVer commitments. A high level summary is:

Major Version

The following are scenarios that would cause a major version (aka breaking change) release:

Dropping support for Node versions (e.g. dropping Node 12 support)

Non-additive changes to the underlying AST (which we bundle from @glimmer/syntax )

) Breaking changes to the @glimmer/syntax builder APIs

Minor Version

The following are scenarios that would cause a minor version (aka new feature) release:

Changes to TypeScript version used internally by ember-template-recast

Changes to make the types used by ember-template-recast to be more accurate (e.g. narrowing / broadening of previously published types).

to be more accurate (e.g. narrowing / broadening of previously published types). Adding new features

Patch Version

The following are scenarios that would cause a patch release:

Bug fixes to internal re-writing logic

Bug fix releases of @glimmer/syntax

License

This project is distributed under the MIT license, see LICENSE for details.