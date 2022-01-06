It uses Prettier to lint your handlebars templates with ember-template-lint. The plugin defines a - single - rule. That rule will compare your code with Prettier's output.

Here is an output example:

error: Replace `New·Addons </ h1 > ` with < h1 > ⏎New Addons⏎ </ h1 > ` (prettier/prettier) at app/templates/lists/new-addons.hbs:2:5: 1 | < div class = "addons-index" > > 2 | < h1 > New Addons </ h1 > 3 | {{addon-list addons=model}} 4 | </ div >

./node_modules/.bin/ember-template-lint app/templates/lists/new-addons.hbs (code from emberobserver).

Compatibility

Note: ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier@3 is compatible with older versions of ember-template-lint, in particular ember-template-lint@3.

Install

yarn add -D prettier ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier

As peerDependencies, prettier and ember-template-lint will have to be installed in your project. Prettier version local to the project will be used (not any global one!).

Recommended configuration

A recommended configuration is available. To use it, merge the following object to your .template-lintrc.js file:

module . exports = { plugins: [ "ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier" ], extends: [ "recommended" , "ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier:recommended" ] };

The recommended set will apply these rules.

Tips

You may want to define these two scripts in your package.json:

{ "scripts" : { "lint:hbs" : "ember-template-lint ." , "format:hbs" : "prettier **/*.hbs --write" } }

yarn lint:hbs is useful in CI. yarn format:hbs will let you format your templates if your editor does not have this feature yet.

Credits

This plugin has been inspired by the prettier plugin for Eslint.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md