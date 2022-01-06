openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier

by ember-template-lint
3.0.1 (see all)

☀️ A prettier plugin for ember-template-lint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.3K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier

It uses Prettier to lint your handlebars templates with ember-template-lint. The plugin defines a - single - rule. That rule will compare your code with Prettier's output.

Here is an output example:

error: Replace `New·Addons</h1>` with <h1>⏎New Addons⏎</h1>` (prettier/prettier) at app/templates/lists/new-addons.hbs:2:5:
  1 | <div class="addons-index">
> 2 |   <h1>New Addons</h1>
  3 |   {{addon-list addons=model}}
  4 | </div>

./node_modules/.bin/ember-template-lint app/templates/lists/new-addons.hbs (code from emberobserver).

Compatibility

Note: ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier@3 is compatible with older versions of ember-template-lint, in particular ember-template-lint@3.

Install

yarn add -D prettier ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier

As peerDependencies, prettier and ember-template-lint will have to be installed in your project. Prettier version local to the project will be used (not any global one!).

A recommended configuration is available. To use it, merge the following object to your .template-lintrc.js file:

module.exports = {
  plugins: ["ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier"],

  extends: ["recommended", "ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier:recommended"]
};

The recommended set will apply these rules.

Tips

You may want to define these two scripts in your package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "lint:hbs": "ember-template-lint .",
    "format:hbs": "prettier **/*.hbs --write"
  }
}

yarn lint:hbs is useful in CI. yarn format:hbs will let you format your templates if your editor does not have this feature yet.

Credits

This plugin has been inspired by the prettier plugin for Eslint.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial