It uses Prettier to lint your handlebars templates with ember-template-lint. The plugin defines a - single - rule. That rule will compare your code with Prettier's output.
Here is an output example:
error: Replace `New·Addons</h1>` with <h1>⏎New Addons⏎</h1>` (prettier/prettier) at app/templates/lists/new-addons.hbs:2:5:
1 | <div class="addons-index">
> 2 | <h1>New Addons</h1>
3 | {{addon-list addons=model}}
4 | </div>
./node_modules/.bin/ember-template-lint app/templates/lists/new-addons.hbs(code from emberobserver).
^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >=16.0.0
^4.0.0
>=1.18.1
Note: ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier@3 is compatible with older versions of ember-template-lint, in particular ember-template-lint@3.
yarn add -D prettier ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier
As peerDependencies,
prettier and
ember-template-lint will have to be installed in your project. Prettier version local to the project will be used (not any global one!).
A recommended configuration is available. To use it, merge the following object
to your
.template-lintrc.js file:
module.exports = {
plugins: ["ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier"],
extends: ["recommended", "ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier:recommended"]
};
The recommended set will apply these rules.
You may want to define these two scripts in your package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"lint:hbs": "ember-template-lint .",
"format:hbs": "prettier **/*.hbs --write"
}
}
yarn lint:hbs is useful in CI.
yarn format:hbs will let you format your templates if your editor does not have this feature yet.
This plugin has been inspired by the prettier plugin for Eslint.
See CONTRIBUTING.md