ember-template-lint is a library that will lint your handlebars template and return error results.
For example, if the rule
no-bare-strings is enabled, this template would be
in violation:
{{! app/components/my-thing/template.hbs }}
<div>A bare string</div>
When the
ember-template-lint executable is run, we would have a single result indicating that
the
no-bare-strings rule found an error.
^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >=16.0.0
npm install --save-dev ember-template-lint
yarn add --dev ember-template-lint
Note: this library is installed by default with new Ember apps.
While
ember-template-lint does have a Node API, the main way to use it is through its executable, which is intended to be installed locally within a project.
Basic usage is as straightforward as
ember-template-lint .
See documentation on workflow examples.
See documentation on the todo functionality.
You can turn on specific rules by toggling them in a
.template-lintrc.js file at the base of your project, or at a custom relative
path which may be identified using the CLI:
module.exports = {
extends: 'recommended',
rules: {
'no-bare-strings': true,
},
};
For more detailed information see configuration.
|Name
|Description
|✅
|recommended
|Enables the recommended rules.
|💅
|stylistic
|Enables stylistic rules for those who aren't ready to adopt ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier (including stylistic rules that were previously in the
recommended preset in ember-template-lint v1).
|⌨️
|a11y
|Enables A11Y rules. Its goal is to include all A11Y related rules, therefore it does not follow the same SemVer policy as the other presets. Please see versioning for more details.
Each rule has emojis denoting:
--fix command line option
|Name
|✅
|💅
|⌨️
|🔧
|attribute-indentation
|block-indentation
|💅
|🔧
|builtin-component-arguments
|✅
|deprecated-inline-view-helper
|✅
|deprecated-render-helper
|✅
|eol-last
|💅
|🔧
|inline-link-to
|🔧
|linebreak-style
|💅
|link-href-attributes
|✅
|⌨️
|link-rel-noopener
|✅
|🔧
|modifier-name-case
|💅
|no-abstract-roles
|✅
|⌨️
|no-accesskey-attribute
|✅
|⌨️
|🔧
|no-action
|✅
|no-action-modifiers
|no-args-paths
|✅
|no-arguments-for-html-elements
|✅
|no-aria-hidden-body
|✅
|⌨️
|🔧
|no-attrs-in-components
|✅
|no-autofocus-attribute
|✅
|⌨️
|no-bare-strings
|no-block-params-for-html-elements
|✅
|no-capital-arguments
|✅
|no-class-bindings
|✅
|no-curly-component-invocation
|✅
|🔧
|no-debugger
|✅
|no-down-event-binding
|✅
|⌨️
|no-duplicate-attributes
|✅
|⌨️
|no-duplicate-id
|✅
|⌨️
|no-duplicate-landmark-elements
|✅
|⌨️
|no-dynamic-subexpression-invocations
|no-element-event-actions
|no-empty-headings
|✅
|⌨️
|no-extra-mut-helper-argument
|✅
|no-forbidden-elements
|✅
|no-heading-inside-button
|✅
|⌨️
|no-html-comments
|✅
|no-implicit-this
|✅
|no-index-component-invocation
|✅
|no-inline-styles
|✅
|no-input-block
|✅
|no-input-tagname
|✅
|no-invalid-aria-attributes
|⌨️
|no-invalid-interactive
|✅
|⌨️
|no-invalid-link-text
|✅
|⌨️
|no-invalid-link-title
|✅
|⌨️
|no-invalid-meta
|✅
|⌨️
|no-invalid-role
|✅
|⌨️
|no-link-to-positional-params
|✅
|no-link-to-tagname
|✅
|no-log
|✅
|no-model-argument-in-route-templates
|🔧
|no-multiple-empty-lines
|💅
|no-mut-helper
|no-negated-condition
|✅
|🔧
|no-nested-interactive
|✅
|⌨️
|no-nested-landmark
|✅
|⌨️
|no-nested-splattributes
|✅
|no-obsolete-elements
|✅
|⌨️
|no-outlet-outside-routes
|✅
|no-partial
|✅
|no-passed-in-event-handlers
|✅
|no-positional-data-test-selectors
|✅
|🔧
|no-positive-tabindex
|✅
|⌨️
|no-potential-path-strings
|✅
|no-quoteless-attributes
|✅
|no-redundant-fn
|✅
|🔧
|no-redundant-landmark-role
|✅
|⌨️
|🔧
|no-restricted-invocations
|no-route-action
|✅
|no-shadowed-elements
|✅
|no-this-in-template-only-components
|🔧
|no-trailing-spaces
|💅
|no-triple-curlies
|✅
|no-unbalanced-curlies
|✅
|no-unbound
|✅
|no-unknown-arguments-for-builtin-components
|✅
|🔧
|no-unnecessary-component-helper
|✅
|no-unnecessary-concat
|💅
|no-unused-block-params
|✅
|no-valueless-arguments
|✅
|no-whitespace-for-layout
|✅
|⌨️
|no-whitespace-within-word
|✅
|⌨️
|no-with
|✅
|no-yield-only
|✅
|no-yield-to-default
|✅
|quotes
|💅
|🔧
|require-aria-activedescendant-tabindex
|⌨️
|require-button-type
|✅
|🔧
|require-context-role
|✅
|⌨️
|require-each-key
|require-form-method
|require-has-block-helper
|✅
|🔧
|require-iframe-title
|✅
|⌨️
|require-input-label
|✅
|⌨️
|require-lang-attribute
|✅
|⌨️
|require-presentational-children
|✅
|⌨️
|require-splattributes
|require-valid-alt-text
|✅
|⌨️
|require-valid-named-block-naming-format
|✅
|self-closing-void-elements
|💅
|simple-unless
|✅
|splat-attributes-only
|✅
|style-concatenation
|✅
|table-groups
|✅
|⌨️
|template-length
--fix option
You can add a fixer to a rule. See fixer documentation for more details.
It is possible to share a config (
extends) or plugin (custom rules) across projects. See ember-template-lint-plugin-peopleconnect for an example.
You can define and use your own custom rules using the plugin system. See plugin documentation for more details.
The semver policy for this addon can be read here: semver policy.
See the Contributing Guidelines for information on how to help out.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.