ember-template-lint

by ember-template-lint

Linter for Ember or Handlebars templates

196K

239

3d ago

193

0

DefinitelyTyped

Readme

ember-template-lint

ember-template-lint is a library that will lint your handlebars template and return error results.

For example, if the rule no-bare-strings is enabled, this template would be in violation:

{{! app/components/my-thing/template.hbs  }}
<div>A bare string</div>

When the ember-template-lint executable is run, we would have a single result indicating that the no-bare-strings rule found an error.

Requirements

  • Node.js ^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >=16.0.0

Installation

npm install --save-dev ember-template-lint

yarn add --dev ember-template-lint

Note: this library is installed by default with new Ember apps.

Usage

While ember-template-lint does have a Node API, the main way to use it is through its executable, which is intended to be installed locally within a project.

Basic usage is as straightforward as

ember-template-lint .

Workflow Examples

See documentation on workflow examples.

See documentation on the todo functionality.

Configuration

Project Wide

You can turn on specific rules by toggling them in a .template-lintrc.js file at the base of your project, or at a custom relative path which may be identified using the CLI:

module.exports = {
  extends: 'recommended',

  rules: {
    'no-bare-strings': true,
  },
};

For more detailed information see configuration.

Presets

NameDescription
recommendedEnables the recommended rules.
💅stylisticEnables stylistic rules for those who aren't ready to adopt ember-template-lint-plugin-prettier (including stylistic rules that were previously in the recommended preset in ember-template-lint v1).
⌨️a11yEnables A11Y rules. Its goal is to include all A11Y related rules, therefore it does not follow the same SemVer policy as the other presets. Please see versioning for more details.

Rules

Each rule has emojis denoting:

  • what configuration it belongs to
  • 🔧 if some problems reported by the rule are automatically fixable by the --fix command line option
Name💅⌨️🔧
attribute-indentation
block-indentation💅🔧
builtin-component-arguments
deprecated-inline-view-helper
deprecated-render-helper
eol-last💅🔧
inline-link-to🔧
linebreak-style💅
link-href-attributes⌨️
link-rel-noopener🔧
modifier-name-case💅
no-abstract-roles⌨️
no-accesskey-attribute⌨️🔧
no-action
no-action-modifiers
no-args-paths
no-arguments-for-html-elements
no-aria-hidden-body⌨️🔧
no-attrs-in-components
no-autofocus-attribute⌨️
no-bare-strings
no-block-params-for-html-elements
no-capital-arguments
no-class-bindings
no-curly-component-invocation🔧
no-debugger
no-down-event-binding⌨️
no-duplicate-attributes⌨️
no-duplicate-id⌨️
no-duplicate-landmark-elements⌨️
no-dynamic-subexpression-invocations
no-element-event-actions
no-empty-headings⌨️
no-extra-mut-helper-argument
no-forbidden-elements
no-heading-inside-button⌨️
no-html-comments
no-implicit-this
no-index-component-invocation
no-inline-styles
no-input-block
no-input-tagname
no-invalid-aria-attributes⌨️
no-invalid-interactive⌨️
no-invalid-link-text⌨️
no-invalid-link-title⌨️
no-invalid-meta⌨️
no-invalid-role⌨️
no-link-to-positional-params
no-link-to-tagname
no-log
no-model-argument-in-route-templates🔧
no-multiple-empty-lines💅
no-mut-helper
no-negated-condition🔧
no-nested-interactive⌨️
no-nested-landmark⌨️
no-nested-splattributes
no-obsolete-elements⌨️
no-outlet-outside-routes
no-partial
no-passed-in-event-handlers
no-positional-data-test-selectors🔧
no-positive-tabindex⌨️
no-potential-path-strings
no-quoteless-attributes
no-redundant-fn🔧
no-redundant-landmark-role⌨️🔧
no-restricted-invocations
no-route-action
no-shadowed-elements
no-this-in-template-only-components🔧
no-trailing-spaces💅
no-triple-curlies
no-unbalanced-curlies
no-unbound
no-unknown-arguments-for-builtin-components🔧
no-unnecessary-component-helper
no-unnecessary-concat💅
no-unused-block-params
no-valueless-arguments
no-whitespace-for-layout⌨️
no-whitespace-within-word⌨️
no-with
no-yield-only
no-yield-to-default
quotes💅🔧
require-aria-activedescendant-tabindex⌨️
require-button-type🔧
require-context-role⌨️
require-each-key
require-form-method
require-has-block-helper🔧
require-iframe-title⌨️
require-input-label⌨️
require-lang-attribute⌨️
require-presentational-children⌨️
require-splattributes
require-valid-alt-text⌨️
require-valid-named-block-naming-format
self-closing-void-elements💅
simple-unless
splat-attributes-only
style-concatenation
table-groups⌨️
template-length

Supporting the --fix option

You can add a fixer to a rule. See fixer documentation for more details.

Sharing configs

It is possible to share a config (extends) or plugin (custom rules) across projects. See ember-template-lint-plugin-peopleconnect for an example.

Defining your own rules

You can define and use your own custom rules using the plugin system. See plugin documentation for more details.

Semantic Versioning Policy

The semver policy for this addon can be read here: semver policy.

Contributing

See the Contributing Guidelines for information on how to help out.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

