An npm module for the
ember-template-compiler.js file that ships with ember.js
If you have a client build process and need to compile handlebars templates for ember.js
npm install ember-template-compiler
var compiler = require('ember-template-compiler');
var template = fs.readFileSync('foo.handlebars').toString();
var input = compiler.precompile(template, false);
var output = "Ember.TEMPLATES['foo'] = Ember.Handlebars.template(" + input + ");";
Optionally if you leave off the second parameter, or set it to
true, you will get back an object
instead of a string.
var input = compiler.precompile(template).toString();
var output = "Ember.TEMPLATES['foo'] = Ember.Handlebars.template(" + input + ");";
This package will only work with Handlebars 2.0 and greater.
When upgrading to 2.0, to get the same result as previously, you must specify the second argument to
precompile,
i.e
precompile(template, false) which will return a string, which is the old behavior.
To run the tests you must have the following node packages installed:
jasmine-node, and
handlebars. Then run
npm test
Copyright © 2013 Toran Billups
Licensed under the MIT License