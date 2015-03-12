An npm module for the ember-template-compiler.js file that ships with ember.js

What can I do with this?

If you have a client build process and need to compile handlebars templates for ember.js

npm install ember-template-compiler

var compiler = require ( 'ember-template-compiler' ); var template = fs.readFileSync( 'foo.handlebars' ).toString(); var input = compiler.precompile(template, false ); var output = "Ember.TEMPLATES['foo'] = Ember.Handlebars.template(" + input + ");" ;

Optionally if you leave off the second parameter, or set it to true , you will get back an object instead of a string.

var input = compiler.precompile(template).toString(); var output = "Ember.TEMPLATES['foo'] = Ember.Handlebars.template(" + input + ");" ;

Handlebars Version

This package will only work with Handlebars 2.0 and greater.

Upgrading from 1.x

When upgrading to 2.0, to get the same result as previously, you must specify the second argument to precompile , i.e precompile(template, false) which will return a string, which is the old behavior.

Development

To run the tests you must have the following node packages installed: jasmine-node , and handlebars . Then run

npm test

License

Copyright © 2013 Toran Billups

Licensed under the MIT License