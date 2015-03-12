openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
etc

ember-template-compiler

by Toran Billups
1.9.0-alpha (see all)

An npm module for the ember-template-compiler.js file that ships with ember.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-template-compiler

An npm module for the ember-template-compiler.js file that ships with ember.js

What can I do with this?

If you have a client build process and need to compile handlebars templates for ember.js

npm install ember-template-compiler

var compiler = require('ember-template-compiler');
var template = fs.readFileSync('foo.handlebars').toString();
var input = compiler.precompile(template, false);
var output = "Ember.TEMPLATES['foo'] = Ember.Handlebars.template(" + input + ");";

Optionally if you leave off the second parameter, or set it to true, you will get back an object instead of a string.

var input = compiler.precompile(template).toString();
var output = "Ember.TEMPLATES['foo'] = Ember.Handlebars.template(" + input + ");";

Handlebars Version

This package will only work with Handlebars 2.0 and greater.

Upgrading from 1.x

When upgrading to 2.0, to get the same result as previously, you must specify the second argument to precompile, i.e precompile(template, false) which will return a string, which is the old behavior.

Development

To run the tests you must have the following node packages installed: jasmine-node, and handlebars. Then run

npm test

License

Copyright © 2013 Toran Billups

Licensed under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial