ember-tag-input is a simple Ember addon that converts a user's typing into tags. New tags are created when the user types a comma, space, or hits the enter key. Tags can be removed using the backspace key or by clicking the x button on each tag.
In the simplest case, just pass a list of tags to render and actions for adding and removing tags. The component will never change the tags list for you, it will instead call actions when changes need to be made. The component will yield each tag in the list, allowing you to render it as you wish.
{{#tag-input
tags=tags
addTag=(action 'addTag')
removeTagAtIndex=(action 'removeTagAtIndex')
as |tag|
}}
{{tag}}
{{/tag-input}}
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
tags: [],
actions: {
addTag(tag) {
this.get('tags').pushObject(tag);
},
removeTagAtIndex(index) {
this.get('tags').removeAt(index);
}
}
});
The above example works if your tags array is just an simple array of strings. If your tags are more complex objects, you can render them however you want, as demonstrated by the following example:
{{#tag-input
tags=tags
addTag=(action 'addTag')
removeTagAtIndex=(action 'removeTagAtIndex')
as |tag|
}}
<div class="tagInput-name">
{{tag.name}}
</div>
<div class="tagInput-date">
{{tag.date}}
</div>
{{/tag-input}}
