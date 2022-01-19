Ember Table

An addon to support large data set and a number of features around table. Ember Table can handle over 100,000 rows without any rendering or performance issues.

Ember Table 3.x supports:

Ember 2.8 to Ember 3.28 (last 3.x version of Ember).

Last two versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox on desktop and mobile.

For older platforms, the final release of Ember Table 2.x (2.2.3) supports:

Ember 1.11-3.8+

IE11+

Install

ember install ember-table

Features

Column resizing, column reordering.

Table resizing.

Fixed first column.

Custom row and custom header.

Handles transient state at cell level.

Single, multiple row selection.

Table grouping.

Documentation

Documentation is available at: https://opensource.addepar.com/ember-table/docs

Ember Table uses ember-cli-addon-docs for its documentation. To run the docs locally, clone the repo, run yarn && yarn start and then navigate to http://localhost:4200/docs .

Usage

To use Ember Table , you need to create columns and rows dataset.

columns is an array of objects which has multiple fields to define behavior of the column. The objects can be simple POJOs, and there are no hard requirements about their shape. They may have a valuePath , and if they do this path will be used to get the value from each row for that column. If you only want to use the default template, you can also specify a name on the column which will be rendered in the template.

columns: [ { name : `Open time` , valuePath : `open` , }, { name : `Close time` , valuePath : `close` , }, ];

rows could be a javascript array, ember array or any data structure that implements length and objectAt(index) . This flexibity gives application to avoid having all data at front but loads more data as user scrolls. Each object in the rows data structure should contains all fields defined by all valuePath in columns array.

rows: computed( function ( ) { const rows = emberA(); rows.pushObject({ open : '8AM' , close : '8PM' , }); rows.pushObject({ open : '11AM' , close : '9PM' , }); return rows; });

Template

The following template renders a simple table.

{{# ember-table as |t|}} {{t.head columns=columns}} {{t.body rows=rows}} {{/ ember-table }}

You can use the block form of the table to customize its template. The component structure matches that of actual HTML tables, and allows you to customize it at any level. At the cell level, you get access to these four values:

value - The value of the cell

- The value of the cell cell - A unique cell cache. You can use this to track cell state without dirtying the underlying model.

- A unique cell cache. You can use this to track cell state without dirtying the underlying model. column - The column itself.

- The column itself. row - The row itself.

You can use these values to customize cell in many ways. For instance, if you want to have every cell in a particular column use a component, you can add a component field to your column (or feel free to use any other property name you like):

{{# ember-table as |t|}} {{t.head columns=columns}} {{# t.body rows =rows as |b|}} {{# b.row as |r|}} {{# r.cell as |value column row|}} {{ component column. component value=value}} {{/ r.cell }} {{/ b.row }} {{/ t.body }} {{/ ember-table }}

The rendered table is a plain table without any styling. You can define styling for your own table. If you want to use default table style, import the ember-table/default SASS file.

You can also use the ember-tfoot component, which has the same API as ember-tbody :

{{#ember-table as |t|}} {{t.head columns=columns}} {{t.body rows=rows}} {{t.foot rows=footerRows}} {{/ember-table}}

Migrating from old Ember table

To support smooth migration from old version of Ember table (support only till ember 1.11), we have move the old source code to separate package ember-table-legacy. It's a separate package from this Ember table package and you can install it using yarn or npm. This allows you to have 2 versions of ember table in your code base and you can start your migrating one table at at time. The recommended migration steps are as follows (if you are using ember 1.11):

Rename all your ember-table import to ember-table-legacy. (for example: import EmberTable from 'ember-table/components/ember-table' becomes import EmberTableLegacy from 'ember-table-legacy/components/ember-table-legacy' . Remove reference of ember-table in package.json . Install ember-table-legacy using yarn add ember-table-legacy or npm install ember-table-legacy Run your app to make sure that it works without issue. Reinstall the latest version of this ember-table repo. You can start using new version of Ember table from now or replacing the old ones.

Notes for maintainers

Releasing new versions (for maintainers)

We use release-it . To create a new release, run yarn run release . To do a dry-run: yarn run release --dry-run . The tool will prompt you to select the new release version.

Generating documentation.

This library is documented using Ember Addon Docs. v0.6.3+ of that library bring a CSS reset files into the test suite of Ember Table, meaning many tests would be corrupted away from the useragent styles they were written against.

Because of this, building the docs requires going through Ember Try. For example to run tests asserting the docs build:

ember try :one ember- default -docs

You might also want to run a command with the addon docs libraries installed, for example to create a production build, and you can do so like this: