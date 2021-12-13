An ember-cli addon for quickly and easily adding swagger-ui components to your ember application.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-swagger-ui

About

As of version 1.0.0, the addon is based on swagger-ui 3.x. Some notable differences from previous versions include:

A simplified component API

No Bower dependencies

Configuration

Configuring a component is done by passing a config object to the component's config attribute. The object takes any and all supported swagger-ui 3.x configuration

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import Swag from 'swagger-ui' ; const { SwaggerUIBundle, SwaggerUIStandalonePreset } = Swag; export default Controller.extend({ swaggerConfig : { url : 'https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json' , deepLinking : false , presets : [ SwaggerUIStandalonePreset, SwaggerUIBundle.presets.apis, SwaggerUIBundle.plugins.DownloadUrl ], layout : "StandaloneLayout" , docExpansion : 'none' , tagsSorter : 'alpha' , operationsSorter : 'alpha' , defaultModelsExpandDepth : -1 , defaultModelExpandDepth : 1 , validatorUrl : 'https://online.swagger.io/validator' } });

Usage

{{swagger-ui config=swaggerConfig}}

Options

let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, { 'ember-swagger-ui' : { usePublic : true } });

About

Releases preceeding 1.0.0 are based on swagger-ui 2.x and are considered pre-releases.

Many of the swagger-ui configuration properties are available as attributes on the component. The currently supported options are documented below. For more details on each of these options, please refer to the swagger-ui docs:

url

The component's default url is "https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json". The following would load the API docs of the default petstore example:

{{swagger-ui}}}

To load your API docs, simply supply the URL of your swagger.json as the "url" attribute value:

{{swagger-ui url="https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json"}}

spec

As noted in the swagger-ui docs, you could alternately supply a JSON object that is a valid Swagger definition:

{{swagger-ui spec=mySpec}}

docExpansion

{{swagger-ui docExpansion="list"}}

supportedSubmitMethods

{{swagger-ui supportedSubmitMethods=anArrayOfHttpMethods}}

showRequestHeaders

{{swagger-ui showRequestHeaders=true}}

authorizations

Authorizations are configured in the same manner they would be if pulling in the entire swagger-ui distribution. See below for an example of query parameter apiKey configuration.

A Full Example

{{# swagger-ui showRequestHeaders =true docExpansion = "list" supportedSubmitMethods =submitMethods authorizations =authz}} < div id = 'header' > < div class = "swagger-ui-wrap" > < a id = "logo" href = "http://swagger.io" > swagger </ a > < form id = 'api_selector' > < div class = 'input' > < input placeholder = "http://example.com/api" id = "input_baseUrl" name = "baseUrl" type = "text" /> </ div > < div class = 'input' > < input placeholder = "api_key" id = "input_apiKey" name = "apiKey" type = "text" /> </ div > < div class = 'input' > < a id = "explore" href = "#" data-sw-translate > Explore </ a > </ div > </ form > </ div > </ div > {{/ swagger-ui }}

setupController (controller) { controller .set ( 'submitMethods' , [ 'get' , 'post' ] ); controller .set ( 'authz' , { name : 'api_key' , value : 'myQueryParamApiKey' , type : 'query' } ); }

Block syntax

The component supports block syntax to aid in customizing any content necessary to interact with your API documentation. Following is a contrived example of adding basic auth via a form:

{{# swagger-ui }} < div > < form {{ action "submit" on= "submit" }} > {{ input value=user placeholder= "Username" }} {{ input value=pw placeholder= "Password" type= "password" }} {{ input type= "submit" value= "Submit" }} </ form > </ div > {{/ swagger-ui }} // my-route.js // setup action to handle the form submission and addition of the swagger authorization actions: { submit() { let { user, pw } = this.controllerFor('application').getProperties('user', 'pw'); let creds = window.btoa(user + ':' + pw); let basicAuth = new window.SwaggerClient.ApiKeyAuthorization("Authorization", "Basic " + creds, "header"); window.swaggerUi.api.clientAuthorizations.add("Authorization", basicAuth); window.swaggerUi.load(); } }

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.