🎮 View Live Demo · 🐞 Report Bug · 🍩 Request Feature · 🤔 Ask Question
Here's some of useful features:
{{svg-jar "asset-name"}}
inline and
symbol embedding methods
Installation
$ ember install ember-svg-jar
Start in 3 easy steps
1️⃣ Drop some SVG images to the
public directory (e.g. material-design-icons)
2️⃣ Open the asset viewer and select any icon you like
3️⃣ Copy the helper code from the viewer and paste it to your template
Place your SVG images to the
public directory (e.g.
./public/images/my-icon.svg). Then copy the helper code for your image from the asset viewer or just write it by hand like this:
{{svg-jar "my-icon"}}.
The viewer is available at: http://localhost:4200/ember-svg-jar/index.html
If your
rootURL is not
/, then to use the asset viewer you will need to add
rootURL to the addon config.
Use the
svg-jar helper to embed SVG images to your application's templates.
For the default
inline embedding strategy you can write:
{{svg-jar 'my-cool-icon' class='icon' width='24px'}}
The helper takes an asset ID and optional attributes that will be added to the created SVG element. The example above will create an SVG like this:
<svg class='icon' width='24px'>...</svg>
For the
symbol strategy you will need to add
# to the asset ID like this:
{{svg-jar '#my-cool-icon'}}
In this case the result can look like this:
<svg><use xlink:href='#my-cool-icon'></use></svg>
Pass
title,
desc, and
role as properties to the helper in order to include accessible elements or attributes.
aria-labelledby will be automatically added and point to
title and/or
desc if they are included.
Writing this:
{{svg-jar 'my-cool-icon' role='img' title='Icon' desc='A very cool icon'}}
Will create an SVG that looks like this:
<svg role="img" aria-labelledby="title desc">
<title id="title">Icon</title>
<desc id="desc">A very cool icon<desc>
</svg>
By default
ember-svg-jar looks for SVGs in the
public directory. To get SVGs from
node_modules packages or any other directory you will need to add them to
ember-cli-build.js like this:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
svgJar: {
sourceDirs: [
'node_modules/material-design-icons/file/svg/design',
'node_modules/material-design-icons/action/svg/design',
'public/images/icons',
],
},
});
Click here for more configuration options
Using
ember-svg-jar in an addon is the same as in an app, except that in the
package.json
of the addon, it should be listed as one of the
dependencies and not
devDependencies.
The addon should be useful without any configuration. But it wants to be very configurable when it's time to adjust it for your needs.
Q:
Will the asset viewer affect my production build size?
A: No, it won't at all. The asset viewer is included in development mode only.
Q:
Can it find SVG icons outside of the public directory, e.g. from node_modules?
A: Yes, it can import SVGs from any directory defined in the sourceDirs array.
Q:
Why the SVG files deployed into the dist/assets folder without being fingerprinted?
A: This is done with the default ember cli behaviour. For more information see SVG Fingerprinting.
Q:
Why does this matter?
Q:
Why would you switch from Font Awesome to SVG?
149 KB as TTF and
88.3 KB as WOFF
634 icons and you need just some of them usually
84 KB or
145 KB as TTF)
9 KB
You can get Font Awesome icons as individual SVG files from font-awesome-svg.
Latest ember-svg-jar currently supports:
Contributions of any kind welcome! See the Contributing guide for details.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
|
Ivan Votti
|
James Herdman
|
Edward Faulkner
|
Tobias Bieniek
|
Robert Wagner
|
Peter Wagenet
|
Ryan Cook
|
Mirko Akov
|
Ewan McDougall
|
Mark Catley
|
John Griffin
|
Ivan Lučin
|
James Shih
|
djsegal
|
Jan Buschtöns
|
Sivasubramanyam A
|
Alex DiLiberto
|
Brian Runnells
|
Jen Weber
|
Frédéric Soumaré
|
David Laird
|
Daan van Etten
|
Tom Carter
|
Ivan Gromov
|
Ruslan Hrabovyi
|
Alex LaFroscia
|
Laura Knight
|
Alberto Cantú Gómez
|
Sergey Astapov
This project is distributed under the MIT license.
GitHub @ivanvotti · Twitter @ivanvotti