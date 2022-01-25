openbase logo
ember-styleguide

by ember-learn
6.1.2 (see all)

This is a UI addon that intends to help standardize the Ember family of websites and make it easier to make the Ember website an Ember app.

Overview

143

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This project uses GitHub Actions for continuous integration. This project uses Percy.io for visual regression testing.

ember-styleguide

This addon is intended to provide basic components for easier style coordination among the Ember family of websites, although the original intent is to support the emberjs.com website. We are committed to the goal of meeting WCAG 2.0 AA conformance standards.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.24 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.24 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

See the visual design as a work in progress & feel free to submit ideas of your own!

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url> this repository
  • cd ember-styleguide
  • npm install

Running

See the Contributing guide for details.

WIP Notes

  • Each component must have the component name attached to the component as a CSS class.
  • It may feel as though there is duplicated code throughout these components; during the WIP process, we are favoring duplication over abstraction.
  • Font icons through ember-fontawesome - it is supported by the font awesome team and they render to SVG.
  • In this addon, the section element is used as a container and is intended to span the full width of the viewport.

