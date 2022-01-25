This addon is intended to provide basic components for easier style coordination among the Ember family of websites, although the original intent is to support the emberjs.com website. We are committed to the goal of meeting WCAG 2.0 AA conformance standards.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

See the visual design as a work in progress & feel free to submit ideas of your own!

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd ember-styleguide

npm install

Running

See the Contributing guide for details.

WIP Notes