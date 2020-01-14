A simple Ember wrapper for Stripe Elements.
<script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/"></script> into your application's
<body>
Stripe with your publishable key
stripev3 service into your controllers so you can use the functions usually available on the
stripe object (see https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#the-stripe-object):
stripe.elements()
stripe.createToken()
stripe.createSource()
stripe.createPaymentMethod()
stripe.retrieveSource()
stripe.paymentRequest()
stripe.redirectToCheckout()
stripe.retrievePaymentIntent()
stripe.handleCardPayment()
stripe.handleCardAction()
stripe.confirmPaymentIntent()
stripe.handleCardSetup()
stripe.confirmCardSetup()
stripe.retrieveSetupIntent()
stripe.confirmSetupIntent()
{{stripe-card}} (demoed in the gif above)
$ ember install ember-stripe-elements
Note if you want to use all the functions for v3 (e.g.
handleCardPayment()) you need to be using the develop branch after installing add this to your
package.json
"dependencies": {
"ember-stripe-elements": "code-corps/ember-stripe-elements#develop"
}
You must set your publishable key in
config/environment.js.
ENV.stripe = {
publishableKey: 'pk_thisIsATestKey'
};
You can configure the Stripe API to be mocked instead of loaded from
https://js.stripe.com/v3/. This is useful for testing.
ENV.stripe = {
mock: true
};
When enabled, a mock Stripe object will be assigned to
window.Stripe when your app is initialized.
When using the Stripe mock in tests you will likely need to override the mock's methods according to the needs of your test like so:
this.owner.lookup('service:stripev3').createToken = () => ({ token: { id: 'token' } });
You can configure Stripe.js to lazy load when you need it.
ENV.stripe = {
lazyLoad: true
};
When enabled, Stripe.js will not be loaded until you call the
load() function on the service. It's best to call this function in a route's
beforeModel hook.
// subscription page route
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Route.extend({
stripe: service('stripev3'),
beforeModel() {
return this.get('stripe').load();
}
});
You can also pass
publishableKey to the
load function.
this.get('stripe').load('pk_thisIsATestKey');
Every component will:
options accepted by Stripe Elements
update on the Stripe
element if the
options are updated
StripeElement in a
<div role="mount-point"> on
didInsertElement
willDestroyElement
stripev3 service
.ember-stripe-element
{{ember-stripe-card}} has the class
.ember-stripe-card
autofocus=true passed directly in the component, e.g.
{{stripe-card autofocus=true}}
Every component extends from a
StripeElementbase component which is not exposed to your application.
The components bubble up all of the JavaScript events that can be handled by the Stripe Element in
element.on() from the Ember component using the following actions:
ready
blur
change (also sets/unsets the
stripeError property on the component, which can be yielded with the block)
focus
complete
error
You could handle these actions yourself, for example:
{{stripe-card blur="onBlur"}}
This addon gives you components that match the different Element types:
Stripe recommends using the their
card element - a flexible single-line input that collects all necessary card details.
The
{{stripe-card}} component provides this input.
Additionally Stripe provides the following elements, which you can use to build your own form to collect card details:
cardNumber: the card number.
cardExpiry: the card's expiration date.
cardCvc: the card's CVC number.
postalCode: the ZIP/postal code.
These are provided via our
{{stripe-elements}} contextual component, which yields sub-components for each element type:
{{#stripe-elements as |elements|}}
{{elements.cardNumber}}
{{elements.cardExpiry}}
{{elements.cardCvc}}
{{elements.postalCode}}
{{/stripe-elements}}
The
{{stripe-elements}}component is a tagless component, so does not have any classes etc on it.
The
{{stripe-elements}} contextual component ensures all the individual elements are created from
the same Stripe Elements object.
If you want to pass options to the Stripe Elements object, pass them to the
{{stripe-elements}}
contextual component. For example, when using the single-line
card element:
{{#stripe-elements options=elementOptions as |elements|}}
{{elements.card options=cardOptions}}
{{/stripe-elements}}
Or when creating your own form:
{{#stripe-elements options=elementsOptions as |elements|}}
{{elements.cardNumber options=cardNumberOptions}}
{{elements.cardExpiry}}
{{elements.cardCvc}}
{{/stripe-elements}}
options
In addition to the simple usage above, like
{{stripe-card}}, you can also yield to a block, which will yield both an
stripeError object and the
stripeElement itself.
For example, you can choose to render out the
stripeError, as below (runnable in our dummy app).
{{#stripe-card options=options as |stripeElement stripeError|}}
{{#if stripeError}}
<p class="error">{{stripeError.message}}</p>
{{/if}}
<button {{action "submit" stripeElement}}>Submit</button>
{{#if token}}
<p>Your token: <code>{{token.id}}</code></p>
{{/if}}
{{/stripe-card}}
Also notice the
submit action which passes the
stripeElement; you could define this in your controller like so:
import Ember from 'ember';
const { Controller, get, inject: { service }, set } = Ember;
export default Controller.extend({
stripev3: service(),
options: {
hidePostalCode: true,
style: {
base: {
color: '#333'
}
}
},
token: null,
actions: {
submit(stripeElement) {
let stripe = get(this, 'stripev3');
stripe.createToken(stripeElement).then(({token}) => {
set(this, 'token', token);
});
}
}
});
Note the naming convention
stripeElement instead of
element, as this could conflict with usage of
element in an Ember component.
Note that you can use CSS to style some aspects of the components, but keep in mind that the
styles object of the
options takes precedence.
Fork this repo, make a new branch, and send a pull request. Please add tests in order to have your change merged.
git clone git@github.com:code-corps/ember-stripe-elements.git
cd ember-stripe-elements
npm install
ember serve
Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.
ember test
There are self-signed certs in
/ssl that will allow you to test autofill inside of the dummy app (or serve as a blueprint for doing this yourself in your own app).
To run using the self-signed certificate, you must:
127.0.0.1 localhost.ssl to your
hosts file
ember serve --ssl
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
Thanks to @begedin, @snewcomer, @filipecrosk, and @Kilowhisky for your early help on this!