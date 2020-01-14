



This addon is currently unmaintained and has been superseded by @adopted-ember-addons/ember-stripe-elements

A simple Ember wrapper for Stripe Elements.

Features

Inject <script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/"></script> into your application's <body>

into your application's Initialize Stripe with your publishable key

with your publishable key Inject a stripev3 service into your controllers so you can use the functions usually available on the stripe object (see https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/reference#the-stripe-object): stripe.elements() stripe.createToken() stripe.createSource() stripe.createPaymentMethod() stripe.retrieveSource() stripe.paymentRequest() stripe.redirectToCheckout() stripe.retrievePaymentIntent() stripe.handleCardPayment() stripe.handleCardAction() stripe.confirmPaymentIntent() stripe.handleCardSetup() stripe.confirmCardSetup() stripe.retrieveSetupIntent() stripe.confirmSetupIntent()

Simple, configurable Ember components like {{stripe-card}} (demoed in the gif above)

Installation

$ ember install ember-stripe-elements

Note if you want to use all the functions for v3 (e.g. handleCardPayment() ) you need to be using the develop branch after installing add this to your package.json

"dependencies" : { "ember-stripe-elements" : "code-corps/ember-stripe-elements#develop" }

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Configuration

Stripe Publishable Key

You must set your publishable key in config/environment.js .

ENV.stripe = { publishableKey : 'pk_thisIsATestKey' };

Mocking the Stripe API

You can configure the Stripe API to be mocked instead of loaded from https://js.stripe.com/v3/ . This is useful for testing.

ENV.stripe = { mock : true };

When enabled, a mock Stripe object will be assigned to window.Stripe when your app is initialized.

When using the Stripe mock in tests you will likely need to override the mock's methods according to the needs of your test like so:

this .owner.lookup( 'service:stripev3' ).createToken = () => ({ token : { id : 'token' } });

Lazy loading

You can configure Stripe.js to lazy load when you need it.

ENV.stripe = { lazyLoad : true };

When enabled, Stripe.js will not be loaded until you call the load() function on the service. It's best to call this function in a route's beforeModel hook.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ stripe : service( 'stripev3' ), beforeModel() { return this .get( 'stripe' ).load(); } });

You can also pass publishableKey to the load function.

this .get( 'stripe' ).load( 'pk_thisIsATestKey' );

Components

Basics

Every component will:

Accept the same array of options accepted by Stripe Elements

accepted by Stripe Elements Call update on the Stripe element if the options are updated

on the Stripe if the are updated Bubble the proper JavaScript events into actions

Mount Stripe's own StripeElement in a <div role="mount-point"> on didInsertElement

in a on Unmount on willDestroyElement

Provide access to the stripev3 service

service Have the base CSS class name .ember-stripe-element

Have a CSS class for the specific element that matches the component's name, e.g. {{ember-stripe-card}} has the class .ember-stripe-card

has the class Yield to a block

Accept autofocus=true passed directly in the component, e.g. {{stripe-card autofocus=true}}

Every component extends from a StripeElement base component which is not exposed to your application.

Actions

The components bubble up all of the JavaScript events that can be handled by the Stripe Element in element.on() from the Ember component using the following actions:

ready

blur

change (also sets/unsets the stripeError property on the component, which can be yielded with the block)

(also sets/unsets the property on the component, which can be yielded with the block) focus

complete

error

You could handle these actions yourself, for example:

{{stripe-card blur="onBlur"}}

Component types

This addon gives you components that match the different Element types:

Stripe recommends using the their card element - a flexible single-line input that collects all necessary card details. The {{stripe-card}} component provides this input.

Additionally Stripe provides the following elements, which you can use to build your own form to collect card details:

cardNumber : the card number.

: the card number. cardExpiry : the card's expiration date.

: the card's expiration date. cardCvc : the card's CVC number.

: the card's CVC number. postalCode : the ZIP/postal code.

These are provided via our {{stripe-elements}} contextual component, which yields sub-components for each element type:

{{# stripe -elements as |elements|}} {{elements.cardNumber}} {{elements.cardExpiry}} {{elements.cardCvc}} {{elements.postalCode}} {{/ stripe -elements}}

The {{stripe-elements}} component is a tagless component, so does not have any classes etc on it.

Elements Options

The {{stripe-elements}} contextual component ensures all the individual elements are created from the same Stripe Elements object.

If you want to pass options to the Stripe Elements object, pass them to the {{stripe-elements}} contextual component. For example, when using the single-line card element:

{{# stripe -elements options=elementOptions as |elements|}} {{elements.card options=cardOptions}} {{/ stripe -elements}}

Or when creating your own form:

{{# stripe -elements options=elementsOptions as |elements|}} {{elements.cardNumber options=cardNumberOptions}} {{elements.cardExpiry}} {{elements.cardCvc}} {{/ stripe -elements}}

Block usage with element options

In addition to the simple usage above, like {{stripe-card}} , you can also yield to a block, which will yield both an stripeError object and the stripeElement itself.

For example, you can choose to render out the stripeError , as below (runnable in our dummy app).

{{# stripe -card options=options as |stripeElement stripeError|}} {{# if stripeError}} < p class = "error" > {{stripeError.message}} </ p > {{/ if }} < button {{ action "submit" stripeElement}} >Submit </ button > {{# if token}} < p > Your token: < code > {{token.id}} </ code > </ p > {{/ if }} {{/ stripe -card}}

Also notice the submit action which passes the stripeElement ; you could define this in your controller like so:

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Controller, get , inject: { service }, set } = Ember; export default Controller.extend({ stripev3 : service(), options : { hidePostalCode : true , style : { base : { color : '#333' } } }, token : null , actions : { submit(stripeElement) { let stripe = get (this, 'stripev3'); stripe.createToken(stripeElement).then(({token}) => { set (this, 'token', token); }); } } });

Note the naming convention stripeElement instead of element , as this could conflict with usage of element in an Ember component.

Styling

Note that you can use CSS to style some aspects of the components, but keep in mind that the styles object of the options takes precedence.

Contributing

Fork this repo, make a new branch, and send a pull request. Please add tests in order to have your change merged.

Installation

git clone git@github.com:code-corps/ember-stripe-elements.git cd ember-stripe-elements npm install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

Testing autofill in browsers

There are self-signed certs in /ssl that will allow you to test autofill inside of the dummy app (or serve as a blueprint for doing this yourself in your own app).

To run using the self-signed certificate, you must:

Add 127.0.0.1 localhost.ssl to your hosts file

to your file Run the app with ember serve --ssl

Add the certificate to your keychain and trust it for SSL

Visit the app at https://localhost.ssl:4200.

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Contributors

Thanks to @begedin, @snewcomer, @filipecrosk, and @Kilowhisky for your early help on this!