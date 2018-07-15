openbase logo
ember-storage

by Jerel Unruh
2.0.0 (see all)

Store data in localStorage or sessionStorage and if using localStorage also synchronize it between browser tabs.

Readme

Ember Storage

A simple but powerful way for managing data that you wish to last through a page reload. This add-on synchronizes data between browser tabs when using localStorage and it is observable.

Live Demo

Build Status

Installation

  • ember install:addon ember-storage

Usage

This service is injected into all routes and components as storage. You may get, set, and observe data on storage just like a regular Ember Object:

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  fullWidth: function() {
    return !this.get('storage.sideBarOpen');
  }.property('storage.sideBarOpen'),
  actions: {
    toggleMenu: function() {
      this.toggleProperty('storage.sideBarOpen');
    },
  },
});

  <!-- some component template -->
  <div id="sidebar" class="{{if storage.sideBarOpen 'open' ''}}">
    sidebar contents
  </div>

  <button {{action 'toggleMenu'}}>Toggle Sidebar</button>

API

  • prefix (property). Set a key prefix. Handy for saving user specific device config. Defaults to 'es'.
  • type (property). Either 'session' or 'local'. Defaults to 'local'. Due to the way sessionStorage works tab sync does not work if type is set to 'session'.
  • clear (function). Clear all data for the specified key. Defaults to the key currently set in prefix.

Examples:

// application route
export default Ember.Route.extend({
  afterModel: function(model) {
    this.currentUserID = model.id;
    // now multiple users could use this device without sharing data
    this.storage.set('prefix', this.currentUserID);
  },
  actions: {
    resetUserPreferences: function() {
      this.storage.clear(this.currentUserID);
    },
  },
});

To create an additional instance (maybe one for sessionStorage) add an initializer to your app:

// app/initializers/session-service.js
import Session from '../services/storage';

var session = Session.create({
  type: 'session',
});

export function initialize(container, application) {
  container.register('service:session', session, {instantiate: false});
  application.inject('route', 'session', 'service:session');
  application.inject('component', 'session', 'service:session');
}

export default {
  name: 'session-service',
  initialize: initialize
};

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

