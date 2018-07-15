A simple but powerful way for managing data that you wish to last through a page reload. This add-on synchronizes data between browser tabs when using localStorage and it is observable.
ember install:addon ember-storage
This service is injected into all routes and components as
storage. You
may get, set, and observe data on
storage just like a regular Ember Object:
export default Ember.Component.extend({
fullWidth: function() {
return !this.get('storage.sideBarOpen');
}.property('storage.sideBarOpen'),
actions: {
toggleMenu: function() {
this.toggleProperty('storage.sideBarOpen');
},
},
});
<!-- some component template -->
<div id="sidebar" class="{{if storage.sideBarOpen 'open' ''}}">
sidebar contents
</div>
<button {{action 'toggleMenu'}}>Toggle Sidebar</button>
prefix (property). Set a key prefix. Handy for saving user specific device config. Defaults to 'es'.
type (property). Either 'session' or 'local'. Defaults to 'local'. Due to the way
sessionStorage works tab sync does not work if type is set to 'session'.
clear (function). Clear all data for the specified key. Defaults to the key currently set in
prefix.
Examples:
// application route
export default Ember.Route.extend({
afterModel: function(model) {
this.currentUserID = model.id;
// now multiple users could use this device without sharing data
this.storage.set('prefix', this.currentUserID);
},
actions: {
resetUserPreferences: function() {
this.storage.clear(this.currentUserID);
},
},
});
To create an additional instance (maybe one for sessionStorage) add an initializer to your app:
// app/initializers/session-service.js
import Session from '../services/storage';
var session = Session.create({
type: 'session',
});
export function initialize(container, application) {
container.register('service:session', session, {instantiate: false});
application.inject('route', 'session', 'service:session');
application.inject('component', 'session', 'service:session');
}
export default {
name: 'session-service',
initialize: initialize
};
ember test
ember test --server
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.