Ember Storage

A simple but powerful way for managing data that you wish to last through a page reload. This add-on synchronizes data between browser tabs when using localStorage and it is observable.

Live Demo

Installation

ember install:addon ember-storage

Usage

This service is injected into all routes and components as storage . You may get, set, and observe data on storage just like a regular Ember Object:

export default Ember.Component.extend({ fullWidth : function ( ) { return ! this .get( 'storage.sideBarOpen' ); }.property( 'storage.sideBarOpen' ), actions : { toggleMenu : function ( ) { this .toggleProperty( 'storage.sideBarOpen' ); }, }, });

< div id = "sidebar" class = "{{if storage.sideBarOpen 'open' ''}}" > sidebar contents </ div > < button {{ action ' toggleMenu '}}> Toggle Sidebar </ button >

API

prefix (property). Set a key prefix. Handy for saving user specific device config. Defaults to 'es'.

(property). Set a key prefix. Handy for saving user specific device config. Defaults to 'es'. type (property). Either 'session' or 'local'. Defaults to 'local'. Due to the way sessionStorage works tab sync does not work if type is set to 'session'.

(property). Either 'session' or 'local'. Defaults to 'local'. Due to the way works tab sync does not work if type is set to 'session'. clear (function). Clear all data for the specified key. Defaults to the key currently set in prefix .

Examples:

export default Ember.Route.extend({ afterModel : function ( model ) { this .currentUserID = model.id; this .storage.set( 'prefix' , this .currentUserID); }, actions : { resetUserPreferences : function ( ) { this .storage.clear( this .currentUserID); }, }, });

To create an additional instance (maybe one for sessionStorage) add an initializer to your app:

import Session from '../services/storage' ; var session = Session.create({ type : 'session' , }); export function initialize ( container, application ) { container.register( 'service:session' , session, { instantiate : false }); application.inject( 'route' , 'session' , 'service:session' ); application.inject( 'component' , 'session' , 'service:session' ); } export default { name : 'session-service' , initialize : initialize };

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.