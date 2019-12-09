This Ember addon gives you the ability to make parts of your UI stick to the viewport when scrolling.
Its semantics follow roughly the proposed
position: sticky specs.
See the Demo App for some examples!
The mentioned CSS extension of
position: sticky is still in a draft stage, and
not widely supported natively. While there are polyfills available, they lack
some features:
While there a probably a few jQuery plugins around for the same purpose, they might not always play well with Ember.
So this addon adds a
sticky-element component, that mimics the basic
position: sticky behaviour.
Currently it only supports scrolling in the vertical direction, not horizontal stickiness yet.
It leverages ember-in-viewport under the hood for its efficient viewport detection techniques.
ember install ember-sticky-element
Just wrap your content into the
sticky-element:
{{#sticky-element}}
<h2>Sticky Element</h2>
{{/sticky-element}}
This will make it flow with the other content when scrolling until it reaches the top of the viewport, at which point
it will get sticky. This effectively makes it
position: fixed. (Unfortunately for now this will require you to allow
inline styles if you use CSP!)
The behaviour of the component and its styling can be customized with the following options. Also see the Demo App for some examples.
Add the
top property to specify an offset in pixels from the top of the viewport:
{{#sticky-element top=50}}
<h2>Sticky Element</h2>
{{/sticky-element}}
By default the sticky element will not care about its parent enclosing element and just remain sticky to the top when
scrolling the page all the way down. To make it also stick to the bottom of its parent (so it does not leave its parent's
boundaries), just add the
bottom property, with a value of 0 or some other offset:
{{#sticky-element top=50 bottom=0}}
<h2>Sticky Element</h2>
{{/sticky-element}}
Make sure that the parent element has some positioning applied, so at least
position: relative, as sticking to the
bottom is done by applying
position: absolute to the sticky element!
You can set the
enabled property to false to disable the sticky behavior:
{{#sticky-element enabled=someBooleanProperty}}
<h2>Sticky Element</h2>
{{/sticky-element}}
The sticky element has a
containerClassName property you can use for styling (by default
.sticky-element). Furthermore additionals classes can be set:
when being sticky:
containerStickyClassName (by default
.sticky-element--sticky): when sticked either to the top or the bottom.
containerStickyTopClassName (by default
.sticky-element--sticky-top): when sticked to the top.
containerStickyBottomClassName (by default
.sticky-element--sticky-bottom): when sticked to the bottom.
The component yields a hash, that contains the following boolean properties based on its state:
isSticky
isStickyTop
isStickyBottom
You can use these to change the content of the sticky element based on its state:
{{#sticky-element as |state|}}
<h2>Sticky Element</h2>
<p>{{#if state.isSticky}}Yeah, I am sticky!{{else}}I am just a normal element.{{/if}}</p>
{{/sticky-element}}
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.