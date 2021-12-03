This addon provides a statechart abstraction based on XState
for adding statecharts to your Ember.js application. Statecharts can be used to describe
complex behaviour of your objects and separate ui-concern from behavioral concerns
in your applications. This is especially useful in
Ember.Component-architecture
but can be used across all layers of your application (e.g. when implementing
global application state).
For classic Ember.js-versions pre Ember Octane please use the
0.8.x-version
of this addon.
For Ember.js versions
< 3.24 please use the
0.13.x-version of this addon.
ember install ember-statecharts
Because ember-statecharts works with XState internally you have to install it as a dependency as well.
yarn add --dev xstate
or
npm install --save-dev xstate
Statecharts have been around for a long time and have been used to model stateful, reactive system successfully. You can read about statecharts in the original paper Statecharts - A Visual Formalism for Complex Systems by David Harel.
With statecharts we finally have a good abstraction to model and discuss behaviour with other stakeholders of our applications in addition to a design language that visualizes this behaviour. Here's an example of a button component:
In addition to their modeling capabilities Statecharts are executable and can be used to drive user experience behavior in your Ember.js applications:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { task } from 'ember-concurrency';
import { matchesState, useMachine } from 'ember-statecharts';
import { Machine } from 'xstate';
function noop() {}
const buttonMachine = Machine(
{
initial: 'idle',
states: {
idle: {
on: {
SUBMIT: 'busy',
},
},
busy: {
entry: ['handleSubmit'],
on: {
SUCCESS: 'success',
ERROR: 'error',
},
},
success: {
entry: ['handleSuccess'],
on: {
SUBMIT: 'busy',
},
},
error: {
entry: ['handleError'],
on: {
SUBMIT: 'busy',
},
},
},
},
{
actions: {
handleSubmit() {},
handleSuccess() {},
handleError() {},
},
}
);
export default class QuickstartButton extends Component {
get onClick() {
return this.args.onClick || noop;
}
statechart = useMachine(this, () => {
const { performSubmitTask, onSuccess, onError } = this;
return {
machine: quickstartButtonMachine.withConfig({
actions: {
handleSubmit: performSubmitTask,
handleSuccess: onSuccess,
handleError: onError,
},
}),
};
});
@matchesState('busy')
isBusy;
get isDisabled() {
return this.isBusy || this.args.disabled;
}
@task(function* () {
try {
const result = yield this.onClick();
this.statechart.send('SUCCESS', { result });
} catch (e) {
this.statechart.send('ERROR', { error: e });
}
})
handleSubmitTask;
@action
handleClick() {
this.statechart.send('SUBMIT');
}
@action
onSuccess(_context, { result }) {
return (this.args.onSuccess && this.args.onSuccess(result)) || noop();
}
@action
onError(_context, { error }) {
return (this.args.onError && this.args.onError(error)) || noop();
}
@action
performSubmitTask() {
this.handleSubmitTask.perform();
}
}
Please refer to the documentation page for a detailed guide of how you can use statecharts to improve your Ember.js application architecture.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project has been developed by https://www.effective-ember.com/ and contributors. It is licensed under the MIT License.