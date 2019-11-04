Ember.js component for ratings.
Check out the dummy app here
In your application's directory:
$ ember install ember-star-rating
Use the component in your template:
<StarRating @rating={{rating}} />
or with positional params.
{{star-rating rating}}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|rating
|Number
|0
|The current rating value
|numStars
|Number
|5
|The number of "stars" to render
|readOnly
|Boolean
|false
|Whether the component can be edited or not
|anyPercent
|Boolean
|false
|Allow setting a rating to any percentage. Example:
3.2
|wholeOnly
|Boolean
|false
|Only allow integer rating values. Example:
1 - 5
|useHalfStars
|Boolean
|true
|Allow half rating values. Example:
2.5
|onHover
|Function
|NOOP
|Called on the
mouseMove and
mouseLeave events with the rating value at the time.
|onClick
|Function
|NOOP
|Called when the user selects a rating value. This is still invoked when
readOnly is set to true
|width
|Number
|26
|Width of the SVG element
|height
|Number
|26
|Height of the SVG element
|viewBox
|String
|'0 0 26 26'
|ViewBox of the SVG element
|svgPath
|String
|'...'
|Path value of the SVG element
|fillColor
|String
|'yellow'
|Color of the SVG element that is considered full (has a rating)
|baseColor
|String
|'lightgrey'
|Color of the SVG element that is considered empty