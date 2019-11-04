openbase logo
esr

ember-star-rating

by Thomas McNiven
3.0.0 (see all)

⭐ An ember.js component for star ratings using svgs!

Readme

ember-star-rating

npm version Build Status FOSSA Status

Ember.js component for ratings.

Check out the dummy app here

Installing the Add-on

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v8 or above

In your application's directory:

$ ember install ember-star-rating

Using the Add-on

Use the component in your template:

<StarRating @rating={{rating}} />

or with positional params.

{{star-rating rating}}

Configuration

OptionTypeDefaultInfo
ratingNumber0The current rating value
numStarsNumber5The number of "stars" to render
readOnlyBooleanfalseWhether the component can be edited or not
anyPercentBooleanfalseAllow setting a rating to any percentage. Example: 3.2
wholeOnlyBooleanfalseOnly allow integer rating values. Example: 1 - 5
useHalfStarsBooleantrueAllow half rating values. Example: 2.5
onHoverFunctionNOOPCalled on the mouseMove and mouseLeave events with the rating value at the time.
onClickFunctionNOOPCalled when the user selects a rating value. This is still invoked when readOnly is set to true
widthNumber26Width of the SVG element
heightNumber26Height of the SVG element
viewBoxString'0 0 26 26'ViewBox of the SVG element
svgPathString'...'Path value of the SVG element
fillColorString'yellow'Color of the SVG element that is considered full (has a rating)
baseColorString'lightgrey'Color of the SVG element that is considered empty

License

See LICENSE.md

FOSSA Status

