rating Number 0 The current rating value

numStars Number 5 The number of "stars" to render

readOnly Boolean false Whether the component can be edited or not

anyPercent Boolean false Allow setting a rating to any percentage. Example: 3.2

wholeOnly Boolean false Only allow integer rating values. Example: 1 - 5

useHalfStars Boolean true Allow half rating values. Example: 2.5

onHover Function NOOP Called on the mouseMove and mouseLeave events with the rating value at the time.

onClick Function NOOP Called when the user selects a rating value. This is still invoked when readOnly is set to true

width Number 26 Width of the SVG element

height Number 26 Height of the SVG element

viewBox String '0 0 26 26' ViewBox of the SVG element

svgPath String '...' Path value of the SVG element

fillColor String 'yellow' Color of the SVG element that is considered full (has a rating)