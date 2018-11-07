This is an ember addon, that generates a sprite sheet from a folder of images. A sprite sheet consists of a single CSS file and a single image file.

It uses broccoli-sprite to do so, and you can read more details there.

This module's purpose is to allow you to use broccoli-sprite within an ember-cli application.

Usage

As with any other ember addon, you simply need to run the install command:

ember install ember-sprite

If you are still using Ember CLI < v1.0 , please upgrade to the latest version. Check this package's version of ember-cli under devDependencies for the best compatibility.

That is all!

Configuration

All the configuration options are pretty much the same as those in broccoli-sprite. There is an extra option removeSrcFiles which tells addon to remove source images after the sprite is finished.

The only thing that you need to do in addition is:

Put your images in the public folder (or a subfolder of public )

folder (or a subfolder of ) Add an array of sprite options for broccoli-sprite under sprite when instantiating EmberApp :

For example, if the images you would like to be sprited are in public/images/sprites , you can configure your app, in ember-cli-build.js , like so:

var app = new EmberApp({ sprite : [ { debug : true , src : [ 'images/sprites/**/*.png' ], removeSrcFiles : true , spritePath : 'assets/sprites.png' , stylesheetPath : 'assets/sprites.css' , stylesheet : 'css' , stylesheetOptions : { prefix : 'icon-' , spritePath : '/assets/sprites.png' , pixelRatio : 2 , }, layoutOptions : { padding : 2 , }, optiping : (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ), } ] });

Examples

From scratch

ember new ember-sprite-demo ember install ember-sprite mkdir -p public/images/sprites curl https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/6/69/Ember.js_Logo_and_Mascot.png > public/images/sprites/emberjs.png curl https://iojs.org/images/1.0.0.png > public/images/sprites/iojs.png curl https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/6a/JavaScript-logo.png > public/images/sprites/js.png echo '<div class="icon-emberjs"></div>' >> app/templates/application.hbs echo '<div class="icon-iojs"></div>' >> app/templates/application.hbs echo '<div class="icon-js"></div>' >> app/templates/application.hbs $EDITOR ember-cli-build.js ember server $BROWSER http://localhost:4200

From bundled demo page

Alternatively, you can clone this repository and run ember server to see a sample application that generates both retina and non-retina sprites.

cd tests/dummy ember server

Road map

Remove need to link additional stylesheet from index.html by concatenating the sprite sheet's CSS with the main app's CSS

Remove need to link additional stylesheet from Rerun upon file changes which trigger livereload

Contributors

Maintained by Brendan Graetz

Additional contributions from:

Licence

GPLv3