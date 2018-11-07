This is an ember addon, that generates a sprite sheet from a folder of images. A sprite sheet consists of a single CSS file and a single image file.
It uses broccoli-sprite to do so, and you can read more details there.
This module's purpose is to allow you to use broccoli-sprite within an ember-cli application.
As with any other ember addon, you simply need to run the install command:
ember install ember-sprite
If you are still using Ember CLI <
v1.0,
please upgrade to the latest version.
Check this package's version of
ember-cli under
devDependencies
for the best compatibility.
That is all!
All the configuration options are pretty much the same as those in
broccoli-sprite.
There is an extra option
removeSrcFiles which tells addon to remove
source images after the sprite is finished.
The only thing that you need to do in addition is:
public folder (or a subfolder of
public)
broccoli-sprite under
sprite when instantiating
EmberApp:
For example, if the images you would like to be sprited are in
public/images/sprites,
you can configure your app, in
ember-cli-build.js, like so:
var app = new EmberApp({
/* other options */
sprite: [
{
debug: true,
src: [
'images/sprites/**/*.png'
],
removeSrcFiles: true,
spritePath: 'assets/sprites.png',
stylesheetPath: 'assets/sprites.css',
stylesheet: 'css',
stylesheetOptions: {
prefix: 'icon-',
spritePath: '/assets/sprites.png',
pixelRatio: 2,
},
layoutOptions: {
padding: 2,
},
optiping: (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'),
}
// optional: more sprite sheet configurations
// , { ... }
]
});
# New ember-cli application
ember new ember-sprite-demo
ember install ember-sprite
# download images for spriting
mkdir -p public/images/sprites
curl https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/6/69/Ember.js_Logo_and_Mascot.png > public/images/sprites/emberjs.png
curl https://iojs.org/images/1.0.0.png > public/images/sprites/iojs.png
curl https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/6a/JavaScript-logo.png > public/images/sprites/js.png
# add images to main template
echo '<div class="icon-emberjs"></div>' >> app/templates/application.hbs
echo '<div class="icon-iojs"></div>' >> app/templates/application.hbs
echo '<div class="icon-js"></div>' >> app/templates/application.hbs
# modify `EmberApp` to add the sprite configuration shown above
$EDITOR ember-cli-build.js
# run the application
ember server
$BROWSER http://localhost:4200
# check that sprited images appear
Alternatively, you can clone this repository and run
ember server to see a
sample application that generates both retina and non-retina sprites.
cd tests/dummy
ember server
index.html
Maintained by Brendan Graetz
Additional contributions from:
GPLv3