Dynamic options for dynamic components

Details

A mixin that can be used to spread a property object against the top level of a component. Spread allows a component helper to be used without knowing the properties the target component will require.

E.g.

{{ component fooComponent options=fooOptions }}

Those options are then flattened onto the target component and observed as normal attributes on the component. So if fooComponent was my-button and fooOptions was { biz: 'baz' } the above would be the equivalent of:

{{my- button biz= 'baz' }}

Data-driven scenarios will find this particularly useful, since both the component and properties can be retrieved from an external API

Installation

ember install ember-spread

Demo

http://ciena-blueplanet.github.io/ember-spread/

Usage

Component

import SpreadMixin from 'ember-spread' export default Ember.Component.extend(SpreadMixin, { ... })

Template instance

{{ component -foo options=bar }}

The spread function operates based on the init lifecycle hook, so be sure to call this._super(...arguments) if your component also uses that hook

if your component also uses that hook Spread only acts on an object hash (the hash helper can be used)

helper can be used) options is the default property that will be spread

is the default property that will be spread If you need to customize the target property you can set the target using the spreadOptions property, i.e.