Simple Ember spinner component based on spin.js.

Installation

ember install ember-spin-spinner

Usage

Example:

< div class = 'loading-container' > {{spin-spinner lines=13 length=20 width=10}} </ div >

.loading-container { position : relative; }

The spinner is absolutely positioned (in the center by default), so make sure to set the containing element's position to relative. You may also want to give the containing element a minimum height.

The following properties can be set to customize a particular spinner:

lines (default: 13): the number of lines to draw.

length (default: 20): the length of each line.

width (default: 10): the line thickness.

radius (default: 30): the radius of the inner circle.

scale (default: 1): scales the overall size of the spinner.

corners (default: 1): corner roundness (0..1).

rotate (default: 0): the rotation offset.

direction (default: 1): 1 for clockwise, -1 for counterclockwise.

color (default: #333): #rgb or #rrggbb or array of colors.

speed (default: 1): rounds per second.

trail (default: 60): afterglow percentage.

zIndex (default: 2e9): the z-index

shadow (default: false): whether to render a shadow.

hwaccel (default: false): whether to use hardware acceleration.

top (default: '50%'): top position relative to parent.

left (default: '50%'): left position relative to parent.

If you want to set different defaults for all spinners in your application, extend the component and override the defaults with your own: