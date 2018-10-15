Simple Ember spinner component based on spin.js.
ember install ember-spin-spinner
Example:
<!-- somepage.hbs -->
<div class='loading-container'>
{{spin-spinner lines=13 length=20 width=10}}
</div>
/* somepage.css */
.loading-container {
/* The spinner is absolutely positioned (in the center by default),
* so make sure to set the containing element's position to relative.
*/
position: relative;
}
The spinner is absolutely positioned (in the center by default), so make sure to set the containing element's position to relative. You may also want to give the containing element a minimum height.
The following properties can be set to customize a particular spinner:
lines (default:
13): the number of lines to draw.
length (default:
20): the length of each line.
width (default:
10): the line thickness.
radius (default:
30): the radius of the inner circle.
scale (default:
1): scales the overall size of the spinner.
corners (default:
1): corner roundness (0..1).
rotate (default:
0): the rotation offset.
direction (default:
1): 1 for clockwise, -1 for counterclockwise.
color (default:
#333): #rgb or #rrggbb or array of colors.
speed (default:
1): rounds per second.
trail (default:
60): afterglow percentage.
zIndex (default:
2e9): the z-index
shadow (default:
false): whether to render a shadow.
hwaccel (default:
false): whether to use hardware acceleration.
top (default:
'50%'): top position relative to parent.
left (default:
'50%'): left position relative to parent.
If you want to set different defaults for all spinners in your application, extend the component and override the defaults with your own:
// app/components/spin-spinner.js
import SpinSpinnerComponent from 'ember-spin-spinner/components/spin-spinner';
export default SpinSpinnerComponent.extend({
length: 6,
width: 2
});