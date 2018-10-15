openbase logo
ember-spin-spinner

by Roland
0.4.0 (see all)

ember-spin-spinner

Simple Ember spinner component based on spin.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

442

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember-spin-spinner

Simple Ember spinner component based on spin.js.

Build Status

Installation

ember install ember-spin-spinner

Usage

Example:

<!-- somepage.hbs -->

<div class='loading-container'>
  {{spin-spinner lines=13 length=20 width=10}}
</div>

/* somepage.css */

.loading-container {

  /* The spinner is absolutely positioned (in the center by default),
   * so make sure to set the containing element's position to relative.
   */
  position: relative;
}

The spinner is absolutely positioned (in the center by default), so make sure to set the containing element's position to relative. You may also want to give the containing element a minimum height.

The following properties can be set to customize a particular spinner:

  • lines (default: 13): the number of lines to draw.
  • length (default: 20): the length of each line.
  • width (default: 10): the line thickness.
  • radius (default: 30): the radius of the inner circle.
  • scale (default: 1): scales the overall size of the spinner.
  • corners (default: 1): corner roundness (0..1).
  • rotate (default: 0): the rotation offset.
  • direction (default: 1): 1 for clockwise, -1 for counterclockwise.
  • color (default: #333): #rgb or #rrggbb or array of colors.
  • speed (default: 1): rounds per second.
  • trail (default: 60): afterglow percentage.
  • zIndex (default: 2e9): the z-index
  • shadow (default: false): whether to render a shadow.
  • hwaccel (default: false): whether to use hardware acceleration.
  • top (default: '50%'): top position relative to parent.
  • left (default: '50%'): left position relative to parent.

If you want to set different defaults for all spinners in your application, extend the component and override the defaults with your own:

// app/components/spin-spinner.js
import SpinSpinnerComponent from 'ember-spin-spinner/components/spin-spinner';

export default SpinSpinnerComponent.extend({
  length: 6,

  width: 2
});

