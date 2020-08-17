Simple Ember color picker component based on spectrum.js.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-spectrum-color-picker

Usage

Example:

{{spectrum-color-picker color=teamColor}}

The color property should be set and will be updated through Ember's two-way bindings.

It's also possible to bind actions to the onChange , onMove , onShow , and onHide attributes. The action handler will receive the new color as a parameter:

{{spectrum-color-picker color=teamColor onChange=(action "colorChanged") onShow=(action "pickerOpened") onHide=(action "pickerClosed") onMove=(action "userMovedColorPicker") }}

The following properties can be set to customize a particular color picker:

allowEmpty (default: false ): whether or not the color value may be null.

(default: ): whether or not the color value may be null. disabled (default: false ): when set to true, the color picker is disabled.

(default: ): when set to true, the color picker is disabled. showInput (default: false ): whether or not to show an input field in the color picker with the current color value.

(default: ): whether or not to show an input field in the color picker with the current color value. preferredFormat (default: null ): the preferred format for the color values displayed in the input. Values can be "hex" , "hex3" , "hsl" , "rgb" or "name" . When set to null, the format will adapt to a previously entered format.

(default: ): the preferred format for the color values displayed in the input. Values can be , , , or . When set to null, the format will adapt to a previously entered format. showAlpha (default: false ): whether or not to allow setting the alpha value in the color picker.

(default: ): whether or not to allow setting the alpha value in the color picker. showInitial (default: false ): whether or not to show a box with the original color for comparison.

(default: ): whether or not to show a box with the original color for comparison. showButtons (default: true ): whether or not to show the 'choose' and 'cancel' buttons.

(default: ): whether or not to show the 'choose' and 'cancel' buttons. showPalette (default: false ): whether or not to show a color palette.

(default: ): whether or not to show a color palette. showPaletteOnly (default: false ): when set to true, only a color palette is shown.

(default: ): when set to true, only a color palette is shown. palette (default: [] ): array of color values to show in the palette. Can be an array of arrays, where each array is a row in the palette. Pass this as a JSON string in the HBS file, like palette='[["red","lime"],["yellow","blue"]]' .

(default: ): array of color values to show in the palette. Can be an array of arrays, where each array is a row in the palette. Pass this as a JSON string in the HBS file, like . togglePaletteOnly (default: false ): initialy shows only the palette, but a 'more' button can be clicked for custom colors.

(default: ): initialy shows only the palette, but a 'more' button can be clicked for custom colors. showSelectionPalette (default: false ): shows a palette with the colors that were picked previously by the user.

(default: ): shows a palette with the colors that were picked previously by the user. hideAfterPaletteSelect (default: false ): when set to true, the palette will close when a color is selected.

(default: ): when set to true, the palette will close when a color is selected. maxSelectionSize (default: 7): sets the maximum number of colors shown on the palette.

(default: 7): sets the maximum number of colors shown on the palette. moveFiresChange (default: false ): when set to true, the color value will be updated in real time, instead of only once the user clicks the 'choose' button.

(default: ): when set to true, the color value will be updated in real time, instead of only once the user clicks the 'choose' button. clickoutFiresChange (default: false ): when set to true, the color value will also update when the user clicks outside the widget, instead of only once the user clicks the 'choose' button.

(default: ): when set to true, the color value will also update when the user clicks outside the widget, instead of only once the user clicks the 'choose' button. chooseText (default: 'Choose' ): the text displayed on the 'choose' button.

(default: ): the text displayed on the 'choose' button. cancelText (default: 'Cancel' ): the text displayed on the 'cancel' button.

(default: ): the text displayed on the 'cancel' button. togglePaletteMoreText (default: 'More' ): the text displayed on the 'more' button when togglePaletteOnly is set to true.

(default: ): the text displayed on the 'more' button when is set to true. togglePaletteLessText (default: 'Less' ): the text displayed on the 'less' button when togglePaletteOnly is set to true.

(default: ): the text displayed on the 'less' button when is set to true. appendTo (default: 'body' ): the element the color picker widget is appended to. Changing this can help resolve issues with opening the colorpicker in a modal dialog or fixed position container, for instance.

(default: ): the element the color picker widget is appended to. Changing this can help resolve issues with opening the colorpicker in a modal dialog or fixed position container, for instance. localStorageKey (default: 'spectrum-color-picker' ): the key used for local storage when showSelectionPalette is set to true.

(default: ): the key used for local storage when is set to true. flatMode (default: false ): when set to true, the color picker is always shown fully expanded.

For a more detailed documentation on these options, see the spectrum.js documentation.

If you want to set different defaults for all color pickers in your application, extend the component and override the defaults with your own:

import SpectrumColorPickerComponent from 'ember-spectrum-color-picker/components/spectrum-color-picker' ; export default SpectrumColorPickerComponent.extend({ showInput : true , showAlpha : true });

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.