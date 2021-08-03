openbase logo
ember-source-channel-url

by ember-cli
3.0.0 (see all)

Determine the URL to a given Ember channels (beta, canary, etc) latest tarball.

Readme

ember-source-channel-url

Retrieve a URL that can be used to reference a tarball representing the latest ember-source build for that channel.

Usage

Command Line API

npx ember-source-channel-url canary

Will print out:

The URL for the latest tarball from ember-source's canary channel is:

        https://s3.amazonaws.com/builds.emberjs.com/canary/shas/<RANDOM SHA HERE>.tgz

If you'd like to update ember-source in your package.json with the new URL, you can use the --write option:

npx ember-source-channel-url canary --write

Programmatic API

const getURLFor = require('ember-source-channel-url');

getURLFor('canary').then((url) => {
  // use the URL here 
});

