Retrieve a URL that can be used to reference a tarball representing the latest
ember-source build for that channel.
npx ember-source-channel-url canary
Will print out:
The URL for the latest tarball from ember-source's canary channel is:
https://s3.amazonaws.com/builds.emberjs.com/canary/shas/<RANDOM SHA HERE>.tgz
If you'd like to update
ember-source in your
package.json with the new URL, you can use the
--write option:
npx ember-source-channel-url canary --write
const getURLFor = require('ember-source-channel-url');
getURLFor('canary').then((url) => {
// use the URL here
});