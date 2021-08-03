Retrieve a URL that can be used to reference a tarball representing the latest ember-source build for that channel.

Usage

Command Line API

npx ember-source-channel-url canary

Will print out:

The URL for the latest tarball from ember-source 's canary channel is: https://s3.amazonaws.com/builds.emberjs.com/canary/shas/<RANDOM SHA HERE>.tgz

If you'd like to update ember-source in your package.json with the new URL, you can use the --write option:

npx ember-source-channel-url canary --write

Programmatic API