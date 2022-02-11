openbase logo
Readme

Ember.js is a JavaScript framework that greatly reduces the time, effort and resources needed to build any web application. It is focused on making you, the developer, as productive as possible by doing all the common, repetitive, yet essential, tasks involved in most web development projects.

With Ember, you get all of these things:

  • A Welcoming Community - Get the help you need, when you need it.
  • An Enduring Foundation for your Apps - There are apps that used the first version of Ember almost a decade ago, and successfully still use Ember today.
  • Reliability & Security - With regular LTS Releases and 30 weeks of security fixes, you can rely on Ember.js to care about the stability and security of your app.
  • Modern JavaScript - Use modern JavaScript features that you're already familiar with like classes, decorators and generators.
  • Documentation - Rely on top-notch documentation for each Ember version and a team that is focused on the documentation and learning experience.
  • HTML-first Components - Start with valid, semantic HTML in your components, and layer in the functionality that you need, as you need it.
  • Routing - Ember routes respect URLs while layering in extra functionality like rendering templates, loading data models, handling actions, and conditionally redirecting.
  • Data Layer - Ember Data is a powerful data management tool that comes with Ember apps by default. Want to use something else? We support that, too!
  • Flexibility Use any backend stack with your Ember apps, thanks to the flexibility of adapters and serializers.
  • Autotracking - Ember's reactivity model makes it easier to decide what to automatically update, and when.
  • Zero Config Apps - With strong defaults, you may never need to configure anything in your app, but the options are there if you need it!
  • Quality Addon Ecosystem - high-quality, rated addons with the ability to search by source code. Many require no additional configuration, making it easier than ever to supercharge your apps.

Find out more:

Contributions

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Cross-browser testing provided by Browserstack.

Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Ember is a great JS framework for building frontend applications with a huge community behind it. However, I personally find it to be a bit lacking in today's day and age when compared to some of the more newer frameworks like Vue. One of the main reasons behind me moving away from ember and to newer frameworks like Vue is the lack of good developer tools for ember which are provided out of the box in the likes of Vue in the form of CLIs and administrative dashboards. Overall a great framework but it needs to saty updated with the times in my opinion!

0
nathanwoods040 Ratings43 Reviews
EAT.CODE.SLEEP
10 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

I won't recommend Ember for the long term since it's a bit buggy and hard to use. The documentation is not good for EmberJS. Initially I had planned to use ember for my projects but comparing it with React and Angular, the community is not at all big hence I won't reccomend Ember to much people, Only use this if you're planning to just check it out.

0
Nastuzzi Samy41 Ratings32 Reviews
Co-Founder and CTO of BRIC A VRAC. Cannot live without developing
2 months ago
Buggy
Hard to Use
Slow

The idea of creating a front-end framework with everything designed in one way is I guess ambitious. However, taking a project using it, is really really, really hard. It took us months to debug everything and also try to add views. We had to replace it with more modern packages as React and Vue

0
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 24, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

One of the most stable frameworks that won't leave you behind as you build. Fast and great for big apps as well as small prototypes. Give the new Octane edition a try, even if you used EmberJS in the past and didn't like it

0
Shijie ZhouSingapore7 Ratings9 Reviews
Software Engineer. Warrior for authenticity. Unlearning my societal conditioning & documenting the journey. https://shijiezhou.com
September 20, 2020

Excited the ember come out again. been using it for more than 3 years and never feel disappointed about it.

2
knownasilya
pasikonik

