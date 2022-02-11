Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 109 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer. 5 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Ember is a great JS framework for building frontend applications with a huge community behind it. However, I personally find it to be a bit lacking in today's day and age when compared to some of the more newer frameworks like Vue. One of the main reasons behind me moving away from ember and to newer frameworks like Vue is the lack of good developer tools for ember which are provided out of the box in the likes of Vue in the form of CLIs and administrative dashboards. Overall a great framework but it needs to saty updated with the times in my opinion! 0

nathanwoods0 ● 40 Rating s ● 43 Review s ● EAT.CODE.SLEEP 10 months ago Poor Documentation Hard to Use I won't recommend Ember for the long term since it's a bit buggy and hard to use. The documentation is not good for EmberJS. Initially I had planned to use ember for my projects but comparing it with React and Angular, the community is not at all big hence I won't reccomend Ember to much people, Only use this if you're planning to just check it out. 0

Nastuzzi Samy ● 41 Rating s ● 32 Review s ● Co-Founder and CTO of BRIC A VRAC. Cannot live without developing 2 months ago Buggy Hard to Use Slow The idea of creating a front-end framework with everything designed in one way is I guess ambitious. However, taking a project using it, is really really, really hard. It took us months to debug everything and also try to add views. We had to replace it with more modern packages as React and Vue 0

Ilya Radchenko ● Traverse City, MI ● 33 Rating s ● 37 Review s ● Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser) January 24, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Responsive Maintainers Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge One of the most stable frameworks that won't leave you behind as you build. Fast and great for big apps as well as small prototypes. Give the new Octane edition a try, even if you used EmberJS in the past and didn't like it 0