Sortable UI primitives for Ember.
The component versions have been removed and you must use the modifier.
The modifier version does not support
groupModel, use the currying of the
fn helper.
If you are migrating from
1.x.x to
2.x.x,
For components, please read this migration guide.
For modifiers, please read this migration guide.
In version 2.0.0+, our
closest polyfill seems to break some app's
production build. To mitigate this, the
closest polyfill will only enabled if it doesn't break the
production build (if the
polyfill file is recognized by the build). Affected apps will need to supply their own closest polyfill to ensure compatibility with IE. This issue is tracked here.
We require the
ember-decorators-polyfill to be installed if you are using this addon with versions of Ember < 3.10.0.
Version 1.0 depends upon the availability of 2D CSS transforms. Check the matrix on caniuse.com to see if your target browsers are compatible.
$ ember install ember-sortable
{{! app/templates/my-route.hbs }}
<ol {{sortable-group onChange=this.reorderItems}}>
{{#each @model.items as |modelItem|}}
<li {{sortable-item model=modelItem}}>
{{modelItem.name}}
<span class='handle' {{sortable-handle}}>↕</span>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
The
onChange action is called with two arguments:
// app/routes/my-route.js
export default class MyRoute extends Route {
@action
reorderItems(itemModels, draggedModel) {
this.currentModel.items, itemModels);
this.currentModel.justDragged, draggedModel);
}
}
{{! app/templates/my-route.hbs }}
<ol {{sortable-group onChange=(fn this.reorderItems model)}}>
{{#each @model.items as |modelItem|}}
<li {{sortable-item model=modelItem}}>
{{modelItem.name}}
<span class='handle' {{sortable-handle}}>↕</span>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
To change sort direction, define
direction on
sortable-group (default is
y):
<ol {{sortable-group direction="x" onChange=(action "reorderItems")}>
When user starts to drag element, other elements jump back. Works both for the
x and
y direction option.
In
y case: elements above current one jump up, and elements below current one - jump down.
In
x case: elements before current one jump to the left, and elements after current one - jump to the right.
To change this property, define
spacing on
sortable-item (default is
0):
<li {{sortable-item spacing=15}}>
distance attribute changes the tolerance, in pixels, for when sorting should start.
If specified, sorting will not start until after mouse is dragged beyond distance.
Can be used to allow for clicks on elements within a handle.
<li {{sortable-item distance=30}}>
The
disabled attribute allows you to disable sorting for the entire group and its child items.
<li {{sortable-group disabled=true}}>
Sortable items can be in one of four states: default, dragging, dropping, and activated. The classes look like this:
<!-- Default -->
<li class="sortable-item">...</li>
<!-- Dragging -->
<li class="sortable-item is-dragging">...</li>
<!-- Dropping -->
<li class="sortable-item is-dropping">...</li>
<!-- Keyboard -->
<li class="sortable-item is-activated">...</li>
In our example app.css we apply a
transition of
.125s in the default case:
.sortable-item {
transition: all 0.125s;
}
While an item is dragging we want it to move pixel-for-pixel with the user’s mouse so we bring the transition duration to 0. We also give it a highlight color and bring it to the top of the stack:
.sortable-item.is-dragging {
transition-duration: 0s;
background: red;
z-index: 10;
}
While dropping, the
is-dragging class is removed and the item returns to its default transition duration. If we wanted to apply a
different duration we could do so with the
is-dropping class. In
our example we opt to simply maintain the z-index and apply a
slightly different colour:
.sortable-item.is-dropping {
background: #f66;
z-index: 10;
}
If the user presses space to activate and move an item via the keyboard,
is-activated is added. Once the user drops the item it is
removed. Use this class to add a visual indicator that the item is selected and being manipulated.
The
onDragStart and
onDragStop actions are available for the
sortable-items. You can provide an action name to listen to these actions to
be notified when an item is being dragged or not.
When the action is called, the item's model will be provided as the only argument.
// app/routes/my-route.js
export default class MyRoute extends Route {
@action
dragStarted(item) {
console.log(`Item started dragging: ${item.get('name')}`);
},
@action
dragStopped(item) {
console.log(`Item stopped dragging: ${item.get('name')}`);
}
}
<li {{sortable-item
onDragStart=this.dragStarted
onDragStop=this.dragStopped
model=modelItem
}}
>
{{modelItem.name}}
<span class="handle" {{sortable-handle}}>↕</span>
</li>
There is a service behind the scenes for communication between the group and the items and to maintain state. It does this seemlessly when the elements are rendered on the screen. However, if there are two sortables rendered at the same time, either in the same component or different components, the state management does not know which items belong to which group.
Both the
{{sortable-group}} and
{{sortable-item}} take an additional argument
groupName. Should you encounter this conflict, assign a
groupName to the group and items. You only need to do this for one of the sortables in conflict, but you can on both if you wish.
<ol {{sortable-group groupName='products' onChange=this.reorderItems}}>
{{#each @model.items as |modelItem|}}
<li {{sortable-item groupName='products' model=modelItem}}>
{{modelItem.name}}
<span class='handle' {{sortable-handle}}>↕</span>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
Ensure that the same name is passed to both the group and the items, this would be best accomplished by creating property on the component and referring to that property. If you are able to use the
{{#let}} helper (useful in template only components), using
{{#let}} makes the usage clearer.
{{#let 'products' as |myGroupName|}}
<ol {{sortable-group groupName=myGroupName onChange=this.reorderItems}}>
{{#each @model.items as |modelItem|}}
<li {{sortable-item groupName=myGroupName model=modelItem}}>
{{modelItem.name}}
<span class='handle' {{sortable-handle}}>↕</span>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ol>
{{/let}}
sortable-item exposes an optional
disabled (previously
isDraggingDisabled) flag that you can use to disable reordering for that particular item. Disabling and item won't prevent it from changing position in the array. The user can still move other non-disabled items to over it.
This flag is intended as an utility to make your life easier with 3 main benefits:
sortable-item are not intended to be draggable/sortable.
sortable-item UI just for the purpose of disabling the
sorting behavior.
models for your
onChange action, which can now be a mix of sortable and non-sortable items.
No data is mutated by
sortable-group or
sortable-item. In the spirit of “data down, actions up”, a fresh array containing the models from each item in their new order is sent via the group’s
onChange action.
Each item takes a
model property. This should be fairly self-explanatory but it’s important to note that it doesn’t do anything with this object besides keeping a reference for later use in
onChange.
The
sortable-group has support for the following accessibility functionality:
There are 4 modes during keyboard navigation:
ENTER/SPACE
direction.
Activate via
ARROW UP/DOWN/LEFT/RIGHT
onChange action.
Activate via
ENTER/SPACE.
ESCAPE or when
focus is lost.
focus is on a
item or
handle, user can effectively select the
item via
ENTER/SPACE. This is the
ACTIVATE mode.
ACTIVATE, the
focus is locked on
sortable-group container and will not be lost until
CONFIRM,
CANCEL, or
focus is lost.
The default language for
ember-sortable is English. Any language can be supported by passing in the configuration below in the appropriate language.
item.
action enums to
functions that takes the following
config, which is exposed by
sortable-group.
a11yAnnounceConfig = {
a11yItemName, // name associated with the name
index, // 0-based
maxLength, // length of the items
direction, // x or y
delta, // +1 means down or right, -1 means up or left
};
and returns a
string constructed from the
config.
Default value
{
ACTIVATE: function({ a11yItemName, index, maxLength, direction }) {
let message = `${a11yItemName} at position, ${index + 1} of ${maxLength}, is activated to be repositioned.`;
if (direction === 'y') {
message += 'Press up and down keys to change position,';
} else {
message += 'Press left and right keys to change position,';
}
message += ' Space to confirm new position, Escape to cancel.';
return message;
},
MOVE: function({ a11yItemName, index, maxLength, delta }) {
return `${a11yItemName} is moved to position, ${index + 1 + delta} of ${maxLength}. Press Space to confirm new position, Escape to cancel.`;
},
CONFIRM: function({ a11yItemName}) {
return `${a11yItemName} is successfully repositioned.`;
},
CANCEL: function({ a11yItemName }) {
return `Cancelling ${a11yItemName} repositioning`;
}
}
handleVisualClass
This class will be added to the
sortable-handle during
ACTIVATE and
MOVE operations. This allows you to add custom styles such as
visual arrows via
pseudo classes.
itemVisualClass
This class will be added to the
sortable-item during
ACTIVATE and
MOVE operations. The default class added is
is-activated. This is needed to creating a
visual indicator that mimics
focus b/c the native
focus is on the container.
ember-sortable exposes some acceptance test helpers:
drag: Drags elements by an offset specified in pixels.
reorder: Reorders elements to the specified state.
keyboard: Keycode constants for quick.
To include them in your application, you can import them:
import { drag, reorder } from 'ember-sortable/test-support/helpers';
import {
ENTER_KEY_CODE,
SPACE_KEY_CODE,
ESCAPE_KEY_CODE,
ARROW_KEY_CODES,
} from 'ember-sortable/test-support/utils/keyboard';
Reorder
await reorder('mouse', '[data-test-vertical-demo-handle]', ...order);
Drag
await drag('mouse', '[data-test-scrollable-demo-handle] .handle', () => {
return { dy: itemHeight() * 2 + 1, dx: undefined };
});
Keyboard
await triggerKeyEvent('[data-test-vertical-demo-handle]', 'keydown', ENTER_KEY_CODE);
$ git clone git@github.com:adopted-ember-addons/ember-sortable
$ cd ember-sortable
$ ember install
$ ember serve
$ npm test
$ make demo