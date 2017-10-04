EmberSockets

Socket.io (WebSockets) integrated with Ember.js' observer pattern.

Example

Install EmberSockets:

npm install ;

; bower install ;

; grunt build ;

You need Node.js installed to use the example.

If you have it installed, you can simply run node example/server.js and then open the file example/index.html with your web-browser.

Getting Started

First of all you need to bootstrap the module, which is done very much the same way that Ember.DS and Ember.Router go about it.

In your Ember.Application you need to configure EmberSockets by defining the host (default is localhost ), the port (default is 80 ) and the controllers capable of responding to WebSocket events.

window .App = Ember.Application.create({ Socket : EmberSockets.extend({ host : 'localhost' , port : 8888 , controllers : [ 'cats' , 'dogs' , 'rabbits' ] }) });

In the above configuration, we'll be attempting to connect to localhost on port 8888 . Only three controllers will be able to respond to WebSocket events: CatsController , DogsController , and the RabbitsController . If you'd like the connection to occur automatically, you can set autoConnect: true .

To begin responding to events, you need to create a map of events to their properties. When the event is invoked the property will be updated with the response.

Since the release of Ember 1.0, you have been encouraged to place your actions into the actions hash on each controller – EmberSockets works in a similar way by defining the sockets hash.

sockets: { cherryPickedName : 'name' , 'cherry picked name' : 'name' }

From this we can deduce that whenever the cherryPickedName event has been invoked, the name property on the controller will be updated with the event's data.

As the properties are all updated with the typical Ember.get , all computed properties and observers will work as usual.

< section > Your name is {{name}}! </ section >

If you would like to emit an event, you can use the this.socket.emit method from any controller – passing in the event name followed by any options.

Dereferencing

EmberSockets also allows you to specify an array of properties to update with a corresponding value. For example, if your backend responds with a name and age, then you'll want to specify an array of those two distinct properties to update.

sockets: { person : [ 'name' , 'age' ] }

Supplying a function

You may not wish to simply update a property based on the received data, in these cases you can specify a method to invoke when the event occurs. When the callback is invoked, this is preserved for your controller, and the event data is passed through as the arguments.

cherryPickedName: function ( name ) { this .set( 'name' , name); }

Using autoConnect=false

Defer the connection by setting autoConnect to false.

$ window .App = Ember.Application.create({ Socket : EmberSockets.extend({ controllers : [ 'index' ], autoConnect : false }) });

And then in your controller – such as your ApplicationController, manually connect to the WebSockets server using the connect method, passing in any params into the connect method:

this .socket.connect({ query : { token : 123 } });

Also, if you'd like to connect using a socket.io namespace

this .socket.connect({ namespace : '/my-namespace' });

Ember-cli Adapter Example

In example/app/adapters/application.js you will find an ember-data socket adapter for Models in ember-cli. To use simply copy this to into your Apps file structure in app/adapters/application.js.

By default all Models will try and get data from the ember-sockets connection.

NodeJS/Express Server Side example code snippet