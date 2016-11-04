Ember-Social is an Ember component library for social sharing widgets. Think Tweet buttons, Facebook like buttons, Linked In share buttons, etc.
We welcome contributions. Adding share buttons can be a tedious, annoying part of a front-end developers. Let's make this library make it easy for everyone.
ember install ember-social
Like the current URL:
{{facebook-like}}
Like the specified URL:
{{facebook-like url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
Specifying Actions:
{{facebook-like fb-action='recommend'}}
Specify whether to include faces:
{{facebook-like fb-show-faces='false'}}
Specify whether to include the share button:
{{facebook-like fb-share='false'}}
Specify width and size properties:
{{facebook-like fb-width='200' fb-size='large'}}
Use the
fb-layout property for specifying different layouts:
standard The standard like button
button_count Includes a count of the number of likes
button Just the button without any extra text to the side
box_count Similar to
button_count, but with the thumbs-up box above the like button
{{facebook-like fb-layout='button_count'}}
Share the current URL:
{{facebook-share}}
Share the specified URL:
{{facebook-share url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
icon_link No button-like background, just icon and text
box_count Show share count above the button
button_count Show share count to the right of the button
button Just the button
link A text link
icon Just the icon, no button or text
{{facebook-share fb-layout='link'}}
As an 'a' tag:
{{#facebook-share tagName="a" url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
Share this article on Facebook
{{/facebook-share}}
light
dark
{{facebook-share fb-colorscheme='dark'}}
Current URL:
{{twitter-share}}
Specified URL:
{{twitter-share url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
Specified Text (for the tweet):
{{twitter-share text="Help, I'm stuck in a tweet factory!"}}
As an 'a' tag:
{{#twitter-share tagName='a'}}
Tweet this article
{{/twitter-share}}
none Don't show the number of tweets
horizontal Show the count to the right of the button
vertical Show the count above the button
{{twitter-share count='horizontal'}}
Twitter SDK can take several additional tags for constructing a tweet:
hashtags Hashtags to use in the tweet
related Related accounts for Twitter to suggest to follow after the tweet is sent
via The account to @ as responsible for the share
{{twitter-share via='tweetfactory' related='tweet,factory' hashtags='tweet,factory'}}
Twitter cards require a tweet id to link to a specific tweet:
{{twitter-card tweet-id='463440424141459456'}}
To display media with the card, set
cards to false:
{{twitter-card tweet-id='463440424141459456' cards=false}}
Current URL:
{{linkedin-share}}
Specified URL:
{{linkedin-share url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
As an 'a' tag:
{{#linkedin-share tagName="a" url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
Share this article on LinkedIn
{{/linkedin-share}}
top Display count above the button
right Display count to the right of the button
{{linkedin-share count='right'}}
Specified
subject,
body and
url attributes. Shares via
mailto anchor tag.
{{#email-share subject=`Check out this link` url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social' body="Help, I'm stuck in a tweet factory!"}}
Share via email.
{{/email-share}}
Current URL:
{{social-widget}}
Specified URL: (adds email component)
{{social-widget url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social'}}
Email Customization: (optional)
emailLinkText The text to display for the link in the widget
emailBody The body of the email
emailSubject The subject of the email
{{social-widget url='http://plyfe.github.io/ember-social' emailLinkText='Email Share' emailBody='I really liked this article, enjoy!' emailSubject='Great Read...'}}
like False to disable like widgets
share False to disable share widgets
{{social-widget like=false linkedin=false}}
This README outlines the details of collaborating on this Ember addon.
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
The dummy app demonstrates and explains usage quite well.
ember server
To use in your app, follow the instructions for using ember-cli addons at ember-cli.com.
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
Thanks to Plyfe for sponsoring initial development and open-sourcing. ember-social authors include: Chris LoPresto, Luke Melia, and Danielle Adams.