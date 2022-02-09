This addon integrates
sinon &
ember-qunit
via
ember-sinon, originally inspired by
sinon-qunit.
Why not simply use
ember-sinon alone? Two reasons:
ember-sinon does not handle cleanup of
ember-qunit tests. While
sinon
sandboxes itself, it's up to the user to
consistently clean up
sinon after each test.
ember-sinon-qunit automatically
restores
sinon's state to ensure nothing is leaked between tests. All spies/stubs created
will be automatically restored to their original methods at the end of each test.
sinon is a framework-agnostic library; as such,
ember-sinon should be as well. This addon exists to enable
ember-sinon to remove its
qunit specific functionality, making it easier to utilize
ember-sinon
with other addons like
ember-cli-mocha, for example.
ember install ember-sinon-qunit
To use, import the setup method into your
tests/test-helper.js file and execute it.
import { setApplication } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { start } from 'ember-qunit';
import Application from '../app';
import config from '../config/environment';
import setupSinon from 'ember-sinon-qunit';
setApplication(Application.create(config.APP));
setupSinon();
start();
This will automatically wire-up
sinon's setup & restoration to QUnit's
testStart and
testDone respectively.
sinon Within Tests
In each test you are able to access
sinon via the
sinon object available as an import in your tests:
import { module } from 'qunit';
import { test } from 'ember-qunit';
import sinon from 'sinon';
module('Example test', function(hooks) {
hooks.beforeEach(function() {
this.testStub = sinon.stub();
});
test('sinon is wired up correctly', function(assert) {
this.testStub();
assert.ok(this.testStub.calledOnce, 'stub was called once');
});
test('sinon state restored after every test run', function(assert) {
assert.ok(this.testStub.notCalled, 'stub cleaned up after each test run');
});
});
The
sinon object's state is automatically self-contained to each specific test, allowing you to
safely create mocks for your tests without worrying about any overrides leaking between each test.
@action decorator
The
@action decorator is used with methods to bind them to the
this of the class. The
@action
does this by wrapping the method in a property with the
getter of the property returning the
original method bound to
this. That means when you wish to stub or spy the method, you have to treat it as a
property not a method.
let stubAction = sinon.stub(service, "methodToStub").get(
function() {
return null;
}
);
let spyAction = sinon.spy(service, "methodToStub", ["get"]);
assert.ok(stubAction.get.calledOnce);
assert.ok(spyAction.get.calledOnce);
ember-sinon-qunit
|Read this post to learn more about the overhaul of this package.
The above functionality replaces previous features within
ember-sinon-qunit,
as well as the sister addons
ember-sinon-sinoff
and
ember-sinon-sandbox.
Below, you will find simple instructions for migrating from each of these feature sets to the new patterns.
sinon 5+
setupSinon.
sinon.restore(). It won't hurt to leave them, but they are redundant now!
sinon
setupSinon.
sinon.createSandbox(). Anywhere you used the
sandbox object returned by this method,
you can now use
sinon directly. See the
sinon Migration Guide
for more information.
restore() calls for your sandboxes.
ember-sinon-qunit
ember-qunit test import:
import { test } from 'qunit';
setupSinon.
ember-sinon-sinoff or
ember-sinon-sandbox
import sinon from 'sinon'; within each test that currently uses a
sandbox.
this.sandbox with the imported
sinon object.
setupSinonSinoff/
setupSinonSandbox from your tests.
setupSinon.
Or, if you'd like to save some effort, try the following codemod
ember-sinon-qunit-codemod:
cd my-ember-app-or-addon
npx ember-sinon-qunit-codemod tests
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.