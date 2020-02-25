This addon adds support for Sinon to assist in testing your Ember CLI app.
ember install ember-sinon
While in testing mode (i.e. either when visiting
/tests or when running
ember test),
sinon will be available as an import.
import sinon from 'sinon';
test(".runCallback() should run the callback passed", function(assert) {
var spy = sinon.spy();
this.subject().runCallback(spy);
// Default Sinon messages:
sinon.assert.calledOnce(spy);
sinon.assert.calledWith(spy, 'foo');
// Custom messages:
assert.ok(spy.calledOnce, "the callback should be called once");
assert.ok(spy.calledWith('foo'), "the callback should be passed 'foo' as an argument");
});
Check out ember-sinon-qunit for integration with Ember-QUnit!
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.