Ember Sinon

This addon adds support for Sinon to assist in testing your Ember CLI app.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-sinon

Usage

While in testing mode (i.e. either when visiting /tests or when running ember test ), sinon will be available as an import.

import sinon from 'sinon' ; test( ".runCallback() should run the callback passed" , function ( assert ) { var spy = sinon.spy(); this .subject().runCallback(spy); sinon.assert.calledOnce(spy); sinon.assert.calledWith(spy, 'foo' ); assert.ok(spy.calledOnce, "the callback should be called once" ); assert.ok(spy.calledWith( 'foo' ), "the callback should be passed 'foo' as an argument" ); });

Integration with testing frameworks

Check out ember-sinon-qunit for integration with Ember-QUnit!

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.