Lightweight, composable tree component for Ember without any dependency.
If you are using 0.5.x and would like to upgrade to 0.6.0, please note there are BREAKING CHANGES. For details, see Upgrading.
ember install ember-simple-tree
Basic example:
{{x-tree model=tree}}
Standard example:
{{#x-tree
model=tree
checkable=true
as |node|
}}
{{node.toggle}}
{{node.checkbox}}
{{node.model.name}}
{{/x-tree}}
Ember Octane example:
<XTree @model={{this.content}} as |node|>
{{node.toggle}}
{{node.checkbox}}
{{node.model.name}}
</XTree>
Returns:
node
Fired when a checkbox state changes.
{{x-tree model=tree onCheck=(action 'onCheck')}}
Returns:
node
Fired on contextMenu event.
{{x-tree model=tree onContextMenu=(action 'onContextMenu')}}
Returns:
node
Fired when a mouse enters the node.
{{x-tree model=tree onHover=(action 'onHover')}}
Returns:
node
Fired when a mouse leaves the node.
{{x-tree model=tree onHoverOut=(action 'onHoverOut')}}
Returns:
node
Fired when a node is selected.
{{x-tree model=tree onSelect=(action 'onSelect')}}
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{x-tree model=tree checkable=true}}
Displays a checkbox for each node.
Use in conjunction with
model.isChecked.
Default:
undefined
Accepts:
id
{{x-tree model=tree chosenId=someId}}
Applies 'chosen' styling (
font-weight: bold;) to the specified node.
A tree will also auto-expand to a the chosen node if a valid
chosenId is provided.
chosenId should relate to a node's
model.id.
Default:
0
Accepts:
number
{{x-tree model=tree expandDepth=-1}}
Expands the tree to a given depth.
0 will not expand the tree at all, a negative number will fully expand a tree, a positive number will expand a tree to the given depth.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{x-tree model=tree checkable=true recursiveCheck=true}}
When enabled, checking a box will also check children's boxes as well. Also enables indeterminate state for checkboxes.
Has no effect if
checkable is not enabled.
Default:
x-tree-expanded-icon,
Accepts:
string or
Component
{{x-tree model=tree expandedIcon=(component "my-expanded-icon-component")}}
or
{{x-tree model=tree expandedIcon="my-expanded-icon-component"}}
Component to use for expanded icon
Default:
x-tree-collapsed-icon,
Accepts:
string
{{x-tree model=tree collapsedIcon=(component "my-collapsed-icon-component")}}
or
{{x-tree model=tree collapsedIcon="my-collapsed-icon-component"}}
Component to use for collapsed icon
You may optionally pass a block to the
x-tree component to render each node area with custom HTML.
{{#x-tree
chosenId=selectedNode
checkable=isCheckable
expandDepth=2
onSelect=(action 'selectNode')
model=model
as |node|
}}
<i class="fa text-muted {{if node.isExpanded 'fa-folder-open' 'fa-folder'}}">‌</i>
{{node.model.name}}
{{/x-tree}}
The component uses recursion to display the tree. The model requires specific properties to properly function:
id - unique identifier
name -
string used to display a node
children -
array of other nodes
isChecked -
boolean used for checkbox state
isDisabled -
boolean used to disable actions on a node (onSelect/onCheck)
isExpanded -
boolean used to expand a node (children)
isIndeterminate -
boolean used for checkbox "indeterminate" state
isSelected -
boolean optionally used for hover state
isVisible -
boolean used to display or hide a node
[{
id: 0,
name: 'Root',
isExpanded: true,
isSelected: false,
isVisible: true,
children: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'First Child',
isExpanded: true,
isSelected: false,
isVisible: true,
children: []
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Second Child',
isExpanded: true,
isSelected: false,
isVisible: true,
children: [
{
id: 3,
name: 'First Grand Child',
isExpanded: true,
isSelected: true,
isVisible: true,
children: []
}
]
}
]
}]
A utility class is provided to convert a flat structure into a tree structure and vice-versa.