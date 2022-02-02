openbase logo
ember-simple-tree

by Bj Tecu
0.8.3 (see all)

Lightweight, composable tree component for Ember

Categories

Readme

ember-simple-tree

Lightweight, composable tree component for Ember without any dependency.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

If you are using 0.5.x and would like to upgrade to 0.6.0, please note there are BREAKING CHANGES. For details, see Upgrading.

Installation

ember install ember-simple-tree

Usage

Basic example:

{{x-tree model=tree}}

Standard example:

{{#x-tree
  model=tree
  checkable=true
  as |node|
}}
  {{node.toggle}}
  {{node.checkbox}}
  {{node.model.name}}
{{/x-tree}}

Ember Octane example:

<XTree @model={{this.content}} as |node|>
  {{node.toggle}}
  {{node.checkbox}}
  {{node.model.name}}
</XTree>

Available actions

onCheck

Returns: node

Fired when a checkbox state changes.

{{x-tree model=tree onCheck=(action 'onCheck')}}

onContextMenu

Returns: node

Fired on contextMenu event.

{{x-tree model=tree onContextMenu=(action 'onContextMenu')}}

onHover

Returns: node

Fired when a mouse enters the node.

{{x-tree model=tree onHover=(action 'onHover')}}

onHoverOut

Returns: node

Fired when a mouse leaves the node.

{{x-tree model=tree onHoverOut=(action 'onHoverOut')}}

onSelect

Returns: node

Fired when a node is selected.

{{x-tree model=tree onSelect=(action 'onSelect')}}

Available options

checkable

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

{{x-tree model=tree checkable=true}}

Displays a checkbox for each node. Use in conjunction with model.isChecked.

chosenId

Default: undefined

Accepts: id

{{x-tree model=tree chosenId=someId}}

Applies 'chosen' styling (font-weight: bold;) to the specified node. A tree will also auto-expand to a the chosen node if a valid chosenId is provided. chosenId should relate to a node's model.id.

expandDepth

Default: 0

Accepts: number

{{x-tree model=tree expandDepth=-1}}

Expands the tree to a given depth. 0 will not expand the tree at all, a negative number will fully expand a tree, a positive number will expand a tree to the given depth.

recursiveCheck

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

{{x-tree model=tree checkable=true recursiveCheck=true}}

When enabled, checking a box will also check children's boxes as well. Also enables indeterminate state for checkboxes. Has no effect if checkable is not enabled.

expandedIcon

Default: x-tree-expanded-icon,

Accepts: string or Component

{{x-tree model=tree expandedIcon=(component "my-expanded-icon-component")}}

or

{{x-tree model=tree expandedIcon="my-expanded-icon-component"}}

Component to use for expanded icon

collapsedIcon

Default: x-tree-collapsed-icon,

Accepts: string

{{x-tree model=tree collapsedIcon=(component "my-collapsed-icon-component")}}

or

{{x-tree model=tree collapsedIcon="my-collapsed-icon-component"}}

Component to use for collapsed icon

Blocks

You may optionally pass a block to the x-tree component to render each node area with custom HTML.

{{#x-tree
  chosenId=selectedNode
  checkable=isCheckable
  expandDepth=2
  onSelect=(action 'selectNode')
  model=model
  as |node|
}}
  <i class="fa text-muted {{if node.isExpanded 'fa-folder-open' 'fa-folder'}}">&zwnj;</i>
  {{node.model.name}}
{{/x-tree}}

Model structure

The component uses recursion to display the tree. The model requires specific properties to properly function:

  • id - unique identifier
  • name - string used to display a node
  • children - array of other nodes
  • isChecked - boolean used for checkbox state
  • isDisabled - boolean used to disable actions on a node (onSelect/onCheck)
  • isExpanded - boolean used to expand a node (children)
  • isIndeterminate - boolean used for checkbox "indeterminate" state
  • isSelected - boolean optionally used for hover state
  • isVisible - boolean used to display or hide a node
[{
  id: 0,
  name: 'Root',
  isExpanded: true,
  isSelected: false,
  isVisible: true,
  children: [
    {
      id: 1,
      name: 'First Child',
      isExpanded: true,
      isSelected: false,
      isVisible: true,
      children: []
    },
    {
      id: 2,
      name: 'Second Child',
      isExpanded: true,
      isSelected: false,
      isVisible: true,
      children: [
        {
          id: 3,
          name: 'First Grand Child',
          isExpanded: true,
          isSelected: true,
          isVisible: true,
          children: []
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}]

A utility class is provided to convert a flat structure into a tree structure and vice-versa.

