Lightweight, composable tree component for Ember without any dependency.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

If you are using 0.5.x and would like to upgrade to 0.6.0, please note there are BREAKING CHANGES. For details, see Upgrading.

Installation

ember install ember-simple-tree

Usage

Basic example:

{{x-tree model=tree}}

Standard example:

{{# x -tree model=tree checkable=true as |node| }} {{node.toggle}} {{node.checkbox}} {{node.model.name}} {{/ x -tree}}

Ember Octane example:

< XTree @ model = {{this.content}} as | node |> {{node.toggle}} {{node.checkbox}} {{node.model.name}} </ XTree >

Available actions

onCheck

Returns: node

Fired when a checkbox state changes.

{{x-tree model=tree onCheck=(action 'onCheck')}}

onContextMenu

Returns: node

Fired on contextMenu event.

{{x-tree model=tree onContextMenu=(action 'onContextMenu')}}

onHover

Returns: node

Fired when a mouse enters the node.

{{x-tree model=tree onHover=(action 'onHover')}}

onHoverOut

Returns: node

Fired when a mouse leaves the node.

{{x-tree model=tree onHoverOut=(action 'onHoverOut')}}

onSelect

Returns: node

Fired when a node is selected.

{{x-tree model=tree onSelect=(action 'onSelect')}}

Available options

checkable

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

{{x-tree model=tree checkable=true}}

Displays a checkbox for each node. Use in conjunction with model.isChecked .

chosenId

Default: undefined

Accepts: id

{{x-tree model=tree chosenId=someId}}

Applies 'chosen' styling ( font-weight: bold; ) to the specified node. A tree will also auto-expand to a the chosen node if a valid chosenId is provided. chosenId should relate to a node's model.id .

expandDepth

Default: 0

Accepts: number

{{x-tree model=tree expandDepth=-1}}

Expands the tree to a given depth. 0 will not expand the tree at all, a negative number will fully expand a tree, a positive number will expand a tree to the given depth.

recursiveCheck

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

{{x-tree model=tree checkable=true recursiveCheck=true}}

When enabled, checking a box will also check children's boxes as well. Also enables indeterminate state for checkboxes. Has no effect if checkable is not enabled.

expandedIcon

Default: x-tree-expanded-icon ,

Accepts: string or Component

{{x-tree model=tree expandedIcon=(component "my-expanded-icon-component")}}

or

{{x-tree model=tree expandedIcon="my-expanded-icon-component"}}

Component to use for expanded icon

collapsedIcon

Default: x-tree-collapsed-icon ,

Accepts: string

{{x-tree model=tree collapsedIcon=(component "my-collapsed-icon-component")}}

or

{{x-tree model=tree collapsedIcon="my-collapsed-icon-component"}}

Component to use for collapsed icon

Blocks

You may optionally pass a block to the x-tree component to render each node area with custom HTML.

{{# x -tree chosenId=selectedNode checkable=isCheckable expandDepth=2 onSelect=(action 'selectNode') model=model as |node| }} < i class = "fa text-muted {{ if node.isExpanded 'fa-folder-open' 'fa-folder'}} ">‌ </ i > {{node.model.name}} {{/ x -tree}}

Model structure

The component uses recursion to display the tree. The model requires specific properties to properly function:

id - unique identifier

- unique identifier name - string used to display a node

- used to display a node children - array of other nodes

- of other nodes isChecked - boolean used for checkbox state

- used for checkbox state isDisabled - boolean used to disable actions on a node (onSelect/onCheck)

- used to disable actions on a node (onSelect/onCheck) isExpanded - boolean used to expand a node (children)

- used to expand a node (children) isIndeterminate - boolean used for checkbox "indeterminate" state

- used for checkbox "indeterminate" state isSelected - boolean optionally used for hover state

- optionally used for hover state isVisible - boolean used to display or hide a node

[{ id : 0 , name : 'Root' , isExpanded : true , isSelected : false , isVisible : true , children : [ { id : 1 , name : 'First Child' , isExpanded : true , isSelected : false , isVisible : true , children : [] }, { id : 2 , name : 'Second Child' , isExpanded : true , isSelected : false , isVisible : true , children : [ { id : 3 , name : 'First Grand Child' , isExpanded : true , isSelected : true , isVisible : true , children : [] } ] } ] }]

A utility class is provided to convert a flat structure into a tree structure and vice-versa.