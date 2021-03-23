openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ess

ember-simple-set-helper

by Chris Garrett
0.1.2 (see all)

A(nother) better `mut` helper!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-simple-set-helper

NOTE: This addon is deprecated in favor of ember-set-helper

A(nother) better mut helper!

{{this.greeting}}

<button {{on "click" (set this.greeting "Hello!")}}>
  English
</button>

<button {{on "click" (fn (set this.greeting) "Hola!")}}>
  Español
</button>

This addon is a more direct replacement for Ember's mut helper than other alternatives (such as ember-set-helper).

Usage

The {{set}} helper returns a function that sets a value. This can be used in combination with Ember's {{on}} modifier or component actions to update state without having to write your own custom action. For simple cases, this is pretty handy:

<button {{on "click" (set this.greeting "Hello!")}}>
  English
</button>

Setting Passed Values

If you do not provide a value to the set helper, it will set the value that is provided to it when called. For example:

<!-- app/components/counter.hbs -->
{{this.count}}

<button {{on "click" this.updateCount}}>Add 1</button>

// app/components/counter.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { action } from '@ember/object';

export default class Counter extends Component {
  @tracked count = 0;

  @action
  updateCount() {
    this.count++;

    if (this.args.onClick) {
      this.args.onClick(this.count);
    }
  }
}

<!-- usage -->
<Counter @onClick={{set this.currentCount}} />

This will set the value of this.currentCount to whatever value is passed to it when it is called (in this case the count of the counter component whenever a user clicks the button).

Differences from mut

  • No need to call wrap the helper (e.g. (set this.foo) === (fn (mut this.foo)))
  • Optional last parameter if setting a static value (e.g. (set this.foo "bar") === (fn (mut this.foo) "bar"))
  • Cannot be used as both a getter and setter for the value, only provides a setter

Differences from ember-set-helper

  • No ability to use placeholder syntax

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-simple-set-helper

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial