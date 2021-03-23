NOTE: This addon is deprecated in favor of ember-set-helper

A(nother) better mut helper!

{{this.greeting}} < button {{on "click" (set this.greeting "Hello!")}} > English </ button > < button {{on "click" (fn (set this.greeting) "Hola!")}} > Español </ button >

This addon is a more direct replacement for Ember's mut helper than other alternatives (such as ember-set-helper).

Usage

The {{set}} helper returns a function that sets a value. This can be used in combination with Ember's {{on}} modifier or component actions to update state without having to write your own custom action. For simple cases, this is pretty handy:

< button {{on "click" (set this.greeting "Hello!")}} > English </ button >

Setting Passed Values

If you do not provide a value to the set helper, it will set the value that is provided to it when called. For example:

{{this.count}} < button {{on "click" this.updateCount}} >Add 1 </ button >

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking' ; import { action } from '@ember/object' ; export default class Counter extends Component { @tracked count = 0 ; @action updateCount() { this .count++; if ( this .args.onClick) { this .args.onClick( this .count); } } }

< Counter @ onClick = {{set this.currentCount}} />

This will set the value of this.currentCount to whatever value is passed to it when it is called (in this case the count of the counter component whenever a user clicks the button).

Differences from mut

No need to call wrap the helper (e.g. (set this.foo) === (fn (mut this.foo)) )

=== ) Optional last parameter if setting a static value (e.g. (set this.foo "bar") === (fn (mut this.foo) "bar") )

=== ) Cannot be used as both a getter and setter for the value, only provides a setter

Differences from ember-set-helper

No ability to use placeholder syntax

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-simple- set -helper

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.