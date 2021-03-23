NOTE: This addon is deprecated in favor of ember-set-helper
A(nother) better
mut helper!
{{this.greeting}}
<button {{on "click" (set this.greeting "Hello!")}}>
English
</button>
<button {{on "click" (fn (set this.greeting) "Hola!")}}>
Español
</button>
This addon is a more direct replacement for Ember's
mut helper than other
alternatives (such as ember-set-helper).
The
{{set}} helper returns a function that sets a value. This can be used in
combination with Ember's
{{on}} modifier or component actions to update state
without having to write your own custom action. For simple cases, this is pretty
handy:
<button {{on "click" (set this.greeting "Hello!")}}>
English
</button>
If you do not provide a value to the
set helper, it will set the value that is
provided to it when called. For example:
<!-- app/components/counter.hbs -->
{{this.count}}
<button {{on "click" this.updateCount}}>Add 1</button>
// app/components/counter.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class Counter extends Component {
@tracked count = 0;
@action
updateCount() {
this.count++;
if (this.args.onClick) {
this.args.onClick(this.count);
}
}
}
<!-- usage -->
<Counter @onClick={{set this.currentCount}} />
This will set the value of
this.currentCount to whatever value is passed to it
when it is called (in this case the
count of the counter component whenever a
user clicks the button).
mut
(set this.foo) ===
(fn (mut this.foo)))
(set this.foo "bar") ===
(fn (mut this.foo) "bar"))
ember-set-helper
ember install ember-simple-set-helper
