ember-simple-infinite-scroller

by zestia
1.0.12 (see all)

📜 Simple infinite scroll component for Ember apps

Deprecated!
repo move to @zestia/ember-simple-infinite-scroller

Readme

@zestia/ember-simple-infinite-scroller

This Ember addon provides a simple component that fires an action whenever it is scrolled to the bottom. Allowing you to load more data. It is not coupled to Ember-Data like some other infinite scrolling implementations.

Installation

ember install @zestia/ember-simple-infinite-scroller

Demo

https://zestia.github.io/ember-simple-infinite-scroller/

Example

<InfiniteScroller @onLoadMore={{this.loadMore}} as |scroller|>
  {{#each things as |thing|}}
    ...
  {{/each}}
  {{if scroller.isLoading 'Please wait...'}}
</InfiniteScroller>

Notes

  • Does not use jQuery ✔︎
  • Ember Data Friendly ✔︎
  • Supports use with FastBoot ✔︎
  • No included styles ✔︎

Configuration

Argument Description Default
onLoadMore Action to perform when the @percent scrolled is reached null
element Monitors the scroll position of the given element null
percent Distance scroll from the top for when to fire the load more action 100
debounce Milliseconds delay for when to check if more needs to be loaded 100

Yielded API

The component will yield a hash that provides:

Property Description
isLoading True when the promise for more data has not resolved yet
isScrollable True when scroll element is overflowing
loadMore Action for manually loading more

Testing

A test helper is provided to help scrolling your element. Example:

import { scrollToPercentage } from '@zestia/ember-simple-infinite-scroller/test-support/helpers';

test('loading more', async function () {
  await visit('/');
  await scrollToPercentage('.infinite-scroller', 100);
  // ...
});

Performance

Please read: https://github.com/TryGhost/Ghost/issues/7934

You may need to add this to app/app.js

customEvents = {
  touchstart: null,
  touchmove: null,
  touchend: null,
  touchcancel: null
};

Scenario to be aware of

If your scrollable element is displaying 10 things, but they don't cause the element to overflow, then the user won't ever be able to load more - because they won't be able to scroll and therefore the onLoadMore action will never fire.

To account for this, you can display a button for manually loading more...

<InfiniteScroller @onLoadMore={{this.loadMore}} as |scroller|>
  {{#each this.things as |thing|}}
    ...
  {{/each}}

  {{#unless scroller.isScrollable}}
    <button {{on "click" scroller.loadMore}}>Load more</button>
  {{/unless}}
</InfiniteScroller>

