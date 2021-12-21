This Ember addon provides a simple component that fires an action whenever it is scrolled to the bottom. Allowing you to load more data. It is not coupled to Ember-Data like some other infinite scrolling implementations.
ember install @zestia/ember-simple-infinite-scroller
https://zestia.github.io/ember-simple-infinite-scroller/
<InfiniteScroller @onLoadMore={{this.loadMore}} as |scroller|>
{{#each things as |thing|}}
...
{{/each}}
{{if scroller.isLoading 'Please wait...'}}
</InfiniteScroller>
|Argument
|Description
|Default
|onLoadMore
|Action to perform when the
@percent scrolled is reached
|
null
|element
|Monitors the scroll position of the given element
|
null
|percent
|Distance scroll from the top for when to fire the load more action
|
100
|debounce
|Milliseconds delay for when to check if more needs to be loaded
|
100
The component will yield a hash that provides:
|Property
|Description
|isLoading
|True when the promise for more data has not resolved yet
|isScrollable
|True when scroll element is overflowing
|loadMore
|Action for manually loading more
A test helper is provided to help scrolling your element. Example:
import { scrollToPercentage } from '@zestia/ember-simple-infinite-scroller/test-support/helpers';
test('loading more', async function () {
await visit('/');
await scrollToPercentage('.infinite-scroller', 100);
// ...
});
Please read: https://github.com/TryGhost/Ghost/issues/7934
You may need to add this to
app/app.js
customEvents = {
touchstart: null,
touchmove: null,
touchend: null,
touchcancel: null
};
If your scrollable element is displaying 10 things, but they don't cause the element to overflow,
then the user won't ever be able to load more - because they won't be able to scroll and therefore
the
onLoadMore action will never fire.
To account for this, you can display a button for manually loading more...
<InfiniteScroller @onLoadMore={{this.loadMore}} as |scroller|>
{{#each this.things as |thing|}}
...
{{/each}}
{{#unless scroller.isScrollable}}
<button {{on "click" scroller.loadMore}}>Load more</button>
{{/unless}}
</InfiniteScroller>