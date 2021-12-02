This is Ember addon is an extension to the Ember Simple Auth library that provides a basic token authenticator, a JSON Web Tokens token authenticator with automatic refresh capability, and an authorizer mixin. You can find more about why JSON Web Tokens are so awesome in this article.
Because user's credentials and tokens are exchanged between the Ember.js app and the server, you must use HTTPS for this connection!
A demo is available here.
Ember Simple Auth Token can be installed with Ember CLI by running:
ember install ember-simple-auth-token
If using FastBoot,
ember-fetch must be installed as a direct dependency and
node-fetch must be added to your
fastbootDependencies. If using FastBoot and the JWT authenticator,
node-fetch and
buffer must be added to you
fastbootDependencies.
ember-simple-auth-token will automatically install a compatible version of
ember-simple-auth. If you want to manually install
ember-simple-auth, you must ensure to install a version that is supported by
ember-simple-auth-token.
In order to use the token authenticator or the JSON Web Token authenticator, the application should have a route for login. In most cases, the login route will display a form with a
username and
password field. On form submit, the
authenticate action will be called on the
session:
// app/router.js
Router.map(function() {
this.route('login');
});
{{! app/templates/login.hbs }}
<form {{action 'authenticate' on='submit'}}>
<label for="username">Login</label>
{{input id='username' placeholder='Enter Login' value=username}}
<label for="password">Password</label>
{{input id='password' placeholder='Enter Password' type='password' value=password}}
<button type="submit">Login</button>
</form>
// app/controllers/login.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject } from '@ember/service';
export default Controller.extend({
session: inject('session'),
actions: {
authenticate: function() {
const credentials = this.getProperties('username', 'password');
const authenticator = 'authenticator:token'; // or 'authenticator:jwt'
this.session.authenticate(authenticator, credentials);
}
}
});
The JSON Web Token authenticator will decode the token and look for the expiration time. The difference in the current time and the token expiration time is calculated. The
refreshLeeway is subtracted from this value to determine when the automatic token refresh request should be made.
// config/environment.js
ENV['ember-simple-auth-token'] = {
refreshAccessTokens: true,
refreshLeeway: 300 // refresh 5 minutes (300 seconds) before expiration
};
The
refreshLeeway can be specified to send the requests before the token expires to account for clock skew. Some libraries like PyJWT, ruby-jwt, and node-jsonwebtoken also support specifying a clock tolerance when verifying the token.
Sample JSON Web Token:
const encodedToken = eyJhbGciOiJIUzUxMiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJ1c2VybmFtZSI6ImpvaG4iLCJleHAiOjk4MzQzMjM0fQ.FKuPdB7vmkRfR2fqaWEyltlgOt57lYQ2vC_vFXtlMMJfpCMMq0BEoXEC6rLC5ygORcKHprupi06Zmx0D8nChPQ;
const decodedHeader = {
'alg': 'HS512',
'typ': 'JWT'
};
const decodedPayload = {
'username': 'john',
'exp': 98343234 // <ISO-8601> UTC seconds
};
To debug JSON Web Token issues, see jwt.
The JSON Web Token authenticator supports both separate access tokens and refresh tokens. By specifying the
tokenPropertyName and the
refreshTokenPropertyName to the same value, the same token will be used for both access and refresh requests. For more information about refresh tokens, see this blog.
In order to send the token with all API requests made to the server, set the headers object in the adapter:
// app/adapters/application.js
import DS from 'ember-data';
import { inject } from '@ember/service';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
export default DS.JSONAPIAdapter.extend({
session: inject('session'),
headers: computed('session.isAuthenticated', 'session.data.authenticated.token', function() {
if (this.session.isAuthenticated) {
return {
Authorization: `Bearer ${this.session.data.authenticated.token}`,
};
} else {
return {};
}
}),
handleResponse(status) {
if (status === 401 && this.session.isAuthenticated) {
this.session.invalidate();
}
return this._super(...arguments);
},
});
Although no longer recommended, the
token-adapter mixin or
token-authorizer mixin can be used in order to send the token with all API requests made to the server. When using
ember-simple-auth >= 3.0.0, use the
token-adapter mixin. When using
ember-simple-auth < 3.0.0, use the
token-authorizer mixin. The mixin will add the header to each API request:
Authorization: Bearer <token>
// app/adapters/application.js
import DS from 'ember-data';
import TokenAdapterMixin from 'ember-simple-auth-token/mixins/token-adapter';
export default DS.JSONAPIAdapter.extend(TokenAdapterMixin);
// app/adapters/application.js
import DS from 'ember-data';
import TokenAuthorizerMixin from 'ember-simple-auth-token/mixins/token-authorizer';
export default DS.JSONAPIAdapter.extend(TokenAuthorizerMixin);
// config/environment.js
ENV['ember-simple-auth-token'] = {
serverTokenEndpoint: '/api/token-auth/', // Server endpoint to send authenticate request
tokenPropertyName: 'token', // Key in server response that contains the access token
headers: {} // Headers to add to the authenticate request
};
In addition to all the customization options available to the token authenticator:
// config/environment.js
ENV['ember-simple-auth-token'] = {
tokenDataPropertyName: 'tokenData', // Key in session to store token data
refreshAccessTokens: true, // Enables access token refreshing
tokenExpirationInvalidateSession: true, // Enables session invalidation on token expiration
serverTokenRefreshEndpoint: '/api/token-refresh/', // Server endpoint to send refresh request
refreshTokenPropertyName: 'refresh_token', // Key in server response that contains the refresh token
tokenExpireName: 'exp', // Field containing token expiration
refreshLeeway: 0, // Amount of time in seconds to send refresh request before token expiration
tokenRefreshInvalidateSessionResponseCodes: [401, 403], // Array of response codes that cause an immediate session invalidation if received when attempting to refresh the token
refreshAccessTokenRetryAttempts: 0, // Number of token retry attempts to make
refreshAccessTokenRetryTimeout: 1000, // Amount of time in milliseconds to wait between token refresh retry attempts
tokenRefreshFailInvalidateSession: false // Enables session invalidation if all token refresh retry requests fail
};
In addition to
tokenPropertyName from the authenticator:
// config/environment.js
ENV['ember-simple-auth-token'] = {
authorizationHeaderName: 'Authorization', // Header name added to each API request
authorizationPrefix: 'Bearer ', // Prefix added to each API request
};
For acceptance testing, token refresh must be disabled to allow the test to exit. Therefore, the following configuration should be set:
// config/environment.js
ENV['ember-simple-auth-token'] = {
refreshAccessTokens: false,
tokenExpirationInvalidateSession: false,
};
getResponseData,
getAuthenticateData,
config.identificationField, and
config.passwordField have been removed since version 4.0.0
config.timeFactor has been removed since version 2.1.0