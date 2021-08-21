This addon lets you set classes on the body like:

{{set-body-class "hello"}}

Whenever the above template is rendered, the <body> tag will have class hello added to it. When it's destroyed, the class is removed.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.10 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

This works in both browser and Fastboot. Fastboot support requires at least Fastboot 1.1.1 (which incorporated the work done in https://github.com/ember-fastboot/fastboot/pull/171).

Installation

ember install ember- set -body- class

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.