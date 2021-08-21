This addon lets you set classes on the body like:
{{set-body-class "hello"}}
Whenever the above template is rendered, the
<body> tag will have class
hello added to it. When it's destroyed, the class is removed.
This works in both browser and Fastboot. Fastboot support requires at least Fastboot 1.1.1 (which incorporated the work done in https://github.com/ember-fastboot/fastboot/pull/171).
ember install ember-set-body-class
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.