esb

ember-set-body-class

by Edward Faulkner
1.0.2 (see all)

Fastboot-compatible, template-driven helper for setting classes on the body

Readme

ember-set-body-class

This addon lets you set classes on the body like:

{{set-body-class "hello"}}

Whenever the above template is rendered, the <body> tag will have class hello added to it. When it's destroyed, the class is removed.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.10 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

This works in both browser and Fastboot. Fastboot support requires at least Fastboot 1.1.1 (which incorporated the work done in https://github.com/ember-fastboot/fastboot/pull/171).

Installation

ember install ember-set-body-class

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

