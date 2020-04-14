Adds a
service-worker-update-notify service and
<ServiceWorkerUpdateNotify />
component which displays a reload link if the service-worker has found an update.
The component will show a message to the user when the availability of an update has been detected. Overwrite the default message using the component in block form:
<ServiceWorkerUpdateNotify>
<a class="service-worker-update-notify" href={{this.router.currentURL}}>
A new version is available, click here to update.
</a>
</ServiceWorkerUpdateNotify>
The service allows you to react to an app update in a more programmatic manner, e.g.
you could force reload the app. The service emits an
update event once an update
has been detected. Here is an example of an application route that reloads the app
automatically:
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ApplicationRoute extends Route {
@service
serviceWorkerUpdateNotify;
beforeModel() {
this.serviceWorkerUpdateNotify.on('update', () => {
window.location.reload();
});
}
}
The poll interval can be configured in your
config/environment.js with:
module.exports = function(environment) {
let ENV = {
'ember-service-worker-update-notify': {
pollingInterval: 1200000 // Default is 20min
}
};
return ENV;
};
Testing this in your app should mainly be concerned with presence and and what it looks like.
During testing, the polling will be disabled,
and the reveal of the "New version available" content
is controlled by a promise set on the
window.
In your tests, two helpers will aid you in asserting
presence and appearance:
setupServiceWorkerUpdater,
and
hasServiceWorkerUpdate.
// ...
import {
setupServiceWorkerUpdater,
hasServiceWorkerUpdate
} from 'ember-service-worker-update-notify/test-support/updater';
module('Application | Index', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupServiceWorkerUpdater(hooks);
test('the update is shown', async function(assert) {
// assert that the content is not shown
await serviceWorkerUpdate();
// assert that the content is shown
});
});
yarn add --dev ember-concurrency # peer-dependency
yarn add --dev ember-service-worker-update-notify
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-service-worker-update-notify
npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.