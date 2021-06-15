Ember Service Worker Index

An Ember Service Worker plugin that caches an Ember app's index file

F#$& my assets aren't updating in development mode

Turn on the "Update on reload" setting in the Application > Service Workers menu in the Chrome devtools.

Installation

ember install ember-service-worker-index

Configuration

The configuration is done in the ember-cli-build.js file:

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'esw-index' : { location : 'app-shell.html' , excludeScope : [ /\/non-ember-app(\/.*)?$/ , /\/another-app(\/.*)?$/], includeScope : [ /\/dashboard(\/.*)?$/ , /\/admin(\/.*)?$/], strategy : 'fallback' , timeout : 500 , version : '1' } }); return app.toTree(); };

