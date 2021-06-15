ember-service-worker-index is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.
An Ember Service Worker plugin that caches an Ember app's index file
ember install ember-service-worker-index
The configuration is done in the
ember-cli-build.js file:
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'esw-index': {
// Where the location of your index file is at, defaults to `index.html`
location: 'app-shell.html',
// Bypass esw-index and don't serve cached index file for matching URLs
excludeScope: [/\/non-ember-app(\/.*)?$/, /\/another-app(\/.*)?$/],
// Leave blank serve index file for all URLs, otherwise ONLY URLs which match
// this pattern will be served the cached index file so you will need to list
// every route in your app.
includeScope: [/\/dashboard(\/.*)?$/, /\/admin(\/.*)?$/],
// Indicate the caching strategy to use for the index.html file.
// cache-first: read from the cache first
// fallback: attempt to load but fallback to the cache after the timeout specified in "timeout" option
// defaults to "cache-first"
strategy: 'fallback',
// Used along with strategy of "fallback".
// The number of milliseconds to wait for newly loaded index file before falling back to the cache
// defaults to 500 milliseconds
timeout: 500,
// Changing this version number will bust the cache, but you probably do not
// want to be doing this manually, but rather using `versionStrategy` as
// explained here http://ember-service-worker.com/documentation/configuration/#versioning
version: '1'
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
